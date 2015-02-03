PSUV saca a las piezas de ChÃ¡vez

PSUV saca a las piezas de ChÃ¡vez

Por biendateao -
Rodrigo Cabezas, Ana Elisa Osorio, MarÃ­a LeÃ³n y Antonia MuÃ±oz ya no son miembros privilegiados de la direcciÃ³n nacional del PSUV. Lo saben desde el pasado fin de semana pero fue apenas ayer cuando trascendiÃ³ pÃºblicamente la decisiÃ³n durante la Plenaria Extraordinaria de la tolda roja, realizada en la ciudad de Caracas.

Estos polÃ­ticos que trabajaron durante aÃ±os al lado del expresidente Hugo ChÃ¡vez ocupando cargos parlamentarios y ministeriales, fueron integrantes de la directiva nacional desde 2008, cuando los eligieron entre 69 candidatos. Hoy, por confrontar con las cabezas del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela, â€œante el fracaso de algunas decisionesâ€, les retiraron sus honores.

â€œUna suerte de rechazo a la crÃ­tica se apodera del PSUVâ€, dijo a La Verdad un militante del partido fundado por ChÃ¡vez.

Aunque segÃºn los estatutos anunciados para refrescar todos los cuadros, desde las bases hasta la cÃºpula, contemplaban la elecciÃ³n de todos los cargos, la escogencia de quienes llevan las riendas â€œse hizo a puerta cerradaâ€, reprochÃ³ el informante.

El domingo, el diputado DarÃ­o Vivas adelantÃ³ que el PSUV reunirÃ­a a su primer y segundo anillo de organizaciÃ³n, para seleccionar a los nuevos miembros de la DirecciÃ³n Nacional y la conformaciÃ³n de los equipos polÃ­ticos estatales, municipales y parroquiales.

Rumbo a las parlamentariasÂ 

La juramentaciÃ³n de las autoridades del partido estÃ¡ prevista para maÃ±ana 4 de Febrero, en una actividad de masas organizada por el partido para conmemorar los 23 aÃ±os de la intentona de golpe de Estado encabezada por ChÃ¡vez.

La nueva direcciÃ³n, en su mayorÃ­a ratificados en sus cargos, serÃ¡ la encargada de definir los mÃ©todos estructurales para las elecciones primarias prometidas para la escogencia de los candidatos a diputados a la Asamblea Nacional. Algunos de los â€œdesplazadosâ€ mantienen sus intenciones de repetir como abanderados chavistas a la AN y el Parlatino.

Primarias el 7 de junio

Las elecciones primarias de los candidatos para los comicios de la Asamblea Nacional (AN) se realizarÃ¡ el 7 de junio. AsÃ­ lo informÃ³ ayer NicolÃ¡s Maduro, presidente de Venezuela y del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela, en un acto.

Lo salva la policÃ­a

El caso del diputado Freddy Bernal esta â€œen veremosâ€ afirmÃ³ la fuente ligada a las altas esferas del partido rojo. â€œRecuerda que Ã©l (Bernal) estÃ¡ ahora encargado de la reestructuraciÃ³n de las policÃ­as y serÃ­a un escÃ¡ndalo mayorâ€, explicÃ³ el militante psuvista que pidiÃ³ a La Verdad mantener su condiciÃ³n de anonimato.

Pide identificar

EFE. Caracas. El presidente de Venezuela, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, pidiÃ³ hoy identificar con nombre y apellido, y difundir los rostros en cadena obligatoria de radio y televisiÃ³n de los venezolanos que desde Miami (EE.UU.) supuestamente piden que se declare al paÃ­s un “narcoestado” y sanciones para funcionarios venezolanos.

“Acabo de ver un comunicado de una organizaciÃ³n de la MUD (alianza opositora venezolana Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica) de la derecha en Miami, donde piden mÃ¡s sanciones contra Venezuela y que se declare a Venezuela un narcopaÃ­s y que Estados Unidos pase a una polÃ­tica para enfrentar a Venezuela como narcopaÃ­s”, dijo.

El presidente pidiÃ³ al Poder Judicial, durante un acto con militantes del gobernante Partido Socialista Unido (PSUV) en Caracas, que active “todo el poder que tiene la patria” para defender la soberanÃ­a de estos opositores residentes en Miami.

“No puede haber impunidad, hay que ver quienes firman ese comunicado pidiendo que declaren a Venezuela un narcopaÃ­s, hay que buscarlos con nombre y apellido, mostrar sus caras en cadena nacional, porque es una alta traiciÃ³n a la patria pretender la intervenciÃ³n de otro paÃ­s”, dijo.

LA VERDAD| Sugey DÃ­az

