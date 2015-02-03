PSUV saca a las piezas de ChÃ¡vez

Rodrigo Cabezas, Ana Elisa Osorio, MarÃa LeÃ³n y Antonia MuÃ±oz ya no son miembros privilegiados de la direcciÃ³n nacional del PSUV. Lo saben desde el pasado fin de semana pero fue apenas ayer cuando trascendiÃ³ pÃºblicamente la decisiÃ³n durante la Plenaria Extraordinaria de la tolda roja, realizada en la ciudad de Caracas.
Estos polÃticos que trabajaron durante aÃ±os al lado del expresidente Hugo ChÃ¡vez ocupando cargos parlamentarios y ministeriales, fueron integrantes de la directiva nacional desde 2008, cuando los eligieron entre 69 candidatos. Hoy, por confrontar con las cabezas del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela, â€œante el fracaso de algunas decisionesâ€, les retiraron sus honores.
â€œUna suerte de rechazo a la crÃtica se apodera del PSUVâ€, dijo a La Verdad un militante del partido fundado por ChÃ¡vez.
Aunque segÃºn los estatutos anunciados para refrescar todos los cuadros, desde las bases hasta la cÃºpula, contemplaban la elecciÃ³n de todos los cargos, la escogencia de quienes llevan las riendas â€œse hizo a puerta cerradaâ€, reprochÃ³ el informante.
El domingo, el diputado DarÃo Vivas adelantÃ³ que el PSUV reunirÃa a su primer y segundo anillo de organizaciÃ³n, para seleccionar a los nuevos miembros de la DirecciÃ³n Nacional y la conformaciÃ³n de los equipos polÃticos estatales, municipales y parroquiales.
Rumbo a las parlamentariasÂ
La juramentaciÃ³n de las autoridades del partido estÃ¡ prevista para maÃ±ana 4 de Febrero, en una actividad de masas organizada por el partido para conmemorar los 23 aÃ±os de la intentona de golpe de Estado encabezada por ChÃ¡vez.
La nueva direcciÃ³n, en su mayorÃa ratificados en sus cargos, serÃ¡ la encargada de definir los mÃ©todos estructurales para las elecciones primarias prometidas para la escogencia de los candidatos a diputados a la Asamblea Nacional. Algunos de los â€œdesplazadosâ€ mantienen sus intenciones de repetir como abanderados chavistas a la AN y el Parlatino.
Primarias el 7 de junio
Las elecciones primarias de los candidatos para los comicios de la Asamblea Nacional (AN) se realizarÃ¡ el 7 de junio. AsÃ lo informÃ³ ayer NicolÃ¡s Maduro, presidente de Venezuela y del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela, en un acto.
Lo salva la policÃa
El caso del diputado Freddy Bernal esta â€œen veremosâ€ afirmÃ³ la fuente ligada a las altas esferas del partido rojo. â€œRecuerda que Ã©l (Bernal) estÃ¡ ahora encargado de la reestructuraciÃ³n de las policÃas y serÃa un escÃ¡ndalo mayorâ€, explicÃ³ el militante psuvista que pidiÃ³ a La Verdad mantener su condiciÃ³n de anonimato.
Pide identificar
EFE. Caracas. El presidente de Venezuela, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, pidiÃ³ hoy identificar con nombre y apellido, y difundir los rostros en cadena obligatoria de radio y televisiÃ³n de los venezolanos que desde Miami (EE.UU.) supuestamente piden que se declare al paÃs un “narcoestado” y sanciones para funcionarios venezolanos.
“Acabo de ver un comunicado de una organizaciÃ³n de la MUD (alianza opositora venezolana Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica) de la derecha en Miami, donde piden mÃ¡s sanciones contra Venezuela y que se declare a Venezuela un narcopaÃs y que Estados Unidos pase a una polÃtica para enfrentar a Venezuela como narcopaÃs”, dijo.
El presidente pidiÃ³ al Poder Judicial, durante un acto con militantes del gobernante Partido Socialista Unido (PSUV) en Caracas, que active “todo el poder que tiene la patria” para defender la soberanÃa de estos opositores residentes en Miami.
“No puede haber impunidad, hay que ver quienes firman ese comunicado pidiendo que declaren a Venezuela un narcopaÃs, hay que buscarlos con nombre y apellido, mostrar sus caras en cadena nacional, porque es una alta traiciÃ³n a la patria pretender la intervenciÃ³n de otro paÃs”, dijo.
LA VERDAD| Sugey DÃaz
