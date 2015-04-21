Psuv-Maracaibo: 19 mil militantes postularon a sus candidatos a las primarias

Psuv-Maracaibo: 19 mil militantes postularon a sus candidatos a las primarias

El equipo municipal del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (Psuv) de Maracaibo oficializÃ³ este martes los nombres de los militantes que fueron postulados por las Unidades de Batalla BolÃ­var-ChÃ¡vez (Ubch).
Magdely Valbuena, miembro del equipo, dijo que en la jornada del pasado domingo se movilizaron 19 militantes entre las 18 parroquias marabinas, mientras que unos 66Â â€Žmil lo hicieron en todo el estado Zulia .
â€ŽFelicitÃ³ a la base por el ejercicio democrÃ¡tico y pidiÃ³ continuar con el trabajo de calle de cara a las primarias del 28 de junio y las elecciones parlamentarias.
Estos son los mÃ¡s Â postulados en los cinco circuitos electorales de Maracaibo:

Circuito 4
(Antonio Borjas Romero-Idelfonso VÃ¡squez-Venancio Pulgar)
Mayor de 30
Henry RamÃ­rez
Jenny CedeÃ±o
Menor de 30
Fidel MadroÃ±ero
Luisana HernÃ¡ndez
Circuito 5
(Juana de Ãvila-Olegario Villalobos-Coquivacoa)
Mayor de 30
Felicita Aranguren
Ever Galicia
Menor de 30
Daniel Boza
Grismary Weffer

Circuito 6Â 
(Carracciolo Parra P. -RaÃºl Leoni-BolÃ­var-ChiquinquirÃ¡-Santa LucÃ­a)
Mayor de 30
Alberto HernÃ¡ndez
Irama Alburjes

Menor de 30
Abner Morales
Lennys Morales

Circuito 7
(Cacique Mara-Cecilio Acosta-Cristo Aranza)
Mayor de 30
Jorge Medina
Jaquelin Pirela

Menor de 30
Luis PÃ©rez
Dibetsy MuÃ±oz
Circuito 8Â 
(Francisco Eugenio Bustamante-San Isidro-Manuel Dagnino-Luis Hurtado Higuera)
Mayor de 30
Nelson Canquiz
Marilene Huerta
Menor de 30
Willy Casanova
Zulay Cardales

panorama

DEJA UN COMENTARIO