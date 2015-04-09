Prueba LUZ serÃ¡ el sÃ¡bado en Maracaibo, Machiques y Rosario de PerijÃ¡

Este sÃ¡bado se llevarÃ¡ a cabo la Prueba LUZ 2015 en los municipios Maracaibo, Machiques y Rosario de PerijÃ¡. ParticiparÃ¡n mÃ¡s de 10 mil estudiantes y en total 12 mil personas estarÃ¡n incluidas durante todo el proceso, entre usuarios y personal logÃstico.
Marlene Primera GaluÃ©, Secretaria de LUZ, dijo que los centros de aplicaciÃ³n del sÃ¡bado en Maracaibo serÃ¡n las facultades de AgronomÃa, Ciencias JurÃdicas y PolÃticas, Experimental de Ciencias, Ciencias EconÃ³micas y Sociales, Humanidades y EducaciÃ³n, IngenierÃa, Medicina y Ciencias Veterinarias.
Los aplicantes pueden conocer la fecha, hora y sitio de la prueba vocacional al imprimir la constancia de presentaciÃ³n a travÃ©s del portal http://admision.luz.edu.ve.
El Colegio San Pablo y la Unidad Educativa Julio CÃ©sar Salas fungirÃ¡n como los centros de aplicaciÃ³n en Machiques y Rosario de PerijÃ¡, respectivamente.
La prÃ³xima jornada se desarrollarÃ¡ en los municipios Cabimas y SimÃ³n BolÃvar de la Costa Oriental del Lago el 17 de abril, mientras que el 18 corresponderÃ¡ a los estudiantes de los municipios Santa Rita, Lagunillas, Miranda, Baralt, Valmore RodrÃguez, JesÃºs Enrique Lossada, ColÃ³n Catatumbo, Francisco Javier Pulgar, JesÃºs MarÃa SemprÃºm y Sucre.
Ese mismo dÃa Â presentan los estudiantes del municipio FalcÃ³n, en el NÃºcleo LUZ en Punto Fijo y la escuela Virginia Gil de Hermoso. En el primer caso, corresponde a los cursantes de educaciÃ³n media diversificada de Punto Fijo y los municipios cercanos, mientras que en el plantel presentarÃ¡n los estudiantes de MenÃ© Mauroa -CapatÃ¡rida.
El personal de la Universidad del Zulia se encuentra atento para atender a todos los usuarios que presenten cualquier requerimiento, a travÃ©s de las cuentas en Twitter (@secretarialuz y @pruebaluz) y los correos electrÃ³nicos (prueba.luz@secretaria.luz.edu.ve y pruebaluzreclamos@secretaria.luz.edu.ve).
ALFREDO MONTILLA \ NOTA DE PRENSA
