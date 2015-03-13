Provea: Muertes ocurridas en custodia son responsabilidad del Estado

El Programa Venezolano de EducaciÃ³n-AcciÃ³n en Derechos Humanos (Provea) emitiÃ³ un comunicado con relaciÃ³n a la muerte de Rodolfo GonzÃ¡lez en los calabozos del Sebin.



Provea asegurÃ³ que el Estado venezolano es el encargado de garantizar el respeto a la integridad, dignidad y respeto a los derechos y garantÃ­as fundamentales de quienes se encuentran privados de libertad.

En el texto, la ONG incluyÃ³ un artÃ­culo del abogado de GonzÃ¡lez, JosÃ© Vicente Haro, quien denunciÃ³ que funcionarios del Sebin habÃ­a anunciado a estudiantes y manifestantes detenidos, que serÃ­an trasladados a cÃ¡rceles comunes.

A continuaciÃ³n el texto:

Rodolfo GonzÃ¡lez (63) fueÂ detenido el 26.04.2014 por efectivos del Sebin. Tras elÂ allanamiento de su vivienda,Â fue acusado de los delitos de asociaciÃ³n para delinquir,Â tenencia de explosivos y trÃ¡fico de armas de fuego. Desde entonces permaneciÃ³Â recluido en la sede del cuerpo policial en El Helicoide.

Su abogado, JosÃ© Vicente Haro, denunciÃ³ en un artÃ­culo publicado hoy en su blog:

â€œDesde hace algunas semanas algunos de los Comisarios Jefes del Sebin se han encargado de informar, sin justificaciÃ³n alguna, a los estudiantes y manifestantes presos polÃ­ticos y privados de libertad en el Sebin, que serÃ­an trasladados a penales o cÃ¡rceles destinadas a presos comunes.

En fecha 11 de marzo de 2015 una delegaciÃ³n del Ministerio del Poder Popular para los Asuntos Penitenciarios se hizo presente en el Sebin, suspendiendo las visitas familiares previstas para ese dÃ­a. Desde ese momento comenzÃ³ un operativo con el objeto de â€œseleccionarâ€ los traslados a los penales y determinar las cÃ¡rceles a las cuales serÃ­an trasladados la gran mayorÃ­a de estudiantes y manifestantes.

(â€¦)Â El jueves 12 de marzo conversÃ© con uno de los Comisarios Jefes del Sebin, cuyo nombre, por ahora, me reservo, quien me informÃ³ que, por los momentos, no estaban previstos traslados de los estudiantes y manifestantes a cÃ¡rceles comunes o de alta peligrosidad (que es el caso de Venezuela lamentablemente), en la que estÃ¡n los presos comunes. No obstante, esta situaciÃ³n posteriormente cambiÃ³. Otro de los Comisarios Jefes del Sebin, cuyo nombre, tambiÃ©n por ahora me reservo, ese mismo dÃ­a comenzÃ³ a dar a conocer una lista de decenas de estudiantes y manifestantes que serÃ­an trasladados a penales o cÃ¡rceles destinadas para presos comunes que, como se sabe, en Venezuela, son penales controlados por pranes y son centros de reclusiÃ³n de alta peligrosidad, reitero.â€

Los principios y buenas prÃ¡cticas sobre la protecciÃ³n de las personas privadasÂ de libertad en las AmÃ©ricas, aprobados por la ComisiÃ³n Interamericana de Derechos Humanos y acogidos por el Estado venezolano, determinanÂ la responsabilidad de los Estados miembros en garantizar el respeto a la integridad, dignidad y respeto a los derechos y garantÃ­as fundamentales de las personas privadas de libertad sujeta a su custodia.Â El Estado tiene la obligaciÃ³n deÂ respetar y garantizar laÂ vida e integridad personal (fÃ­sica y psicolÃ³gica) de las personas privadas de libertad y debe asegurar condiciones mÃ­nimas de reclusiÃ³n que sean compatibles con su dignidad.

Las muertes de ciudadanos ocurridas bajo la custodia del Estado, son responsabilidad del Estado.Â En tal sentido, Provea exige al Ministerio PÃºblico y a la DefensorÃ­a del Pueblo que se inicien las investigaciones para determinar, de forma oportuna y transparente, las causas de la muerte del Sr. Rodolfo GonzÃ¡lez y establecerÂ las responsabilidades individuales directas o indirectas a que hubiere lugar.Â Igualmente,Â exhortamosÂ al Estado venezolano a permitir sin demora la visita al paÃ­s del Relator Especial contra la Tortura, tal como lo solicitÃ³ el ComitÃ© contra la Tortura de la OrganizaciÃ³n de Naciones Unidas en noviembre pasado.