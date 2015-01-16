Provea: â€œEs grave omisiÃ³n del Estado en la alimentaciÃ³nâ€

La situaciÃ³n del desabastecimiento y escasez era previsible y â€œes grave la omisiÃ³n del Estado en garantizar el derecho a la alimentaciÃ³nâ€, seÃ±alÃ³ el coordinador general de Provea, Rafael UzcÃ¡tegui. IndicÃ³ que la crisis comenzÃ³ hace dos aÃ±os en las regiones del paÃ­s y ahora se ha agravado porque alcanzÃ³ a los caraqueÃ±os â€œen grado de intensidadâ€.

LamentÃ³ que el gobierno no haya actuado para generar polÃ­ticas consensuadas y claras con los productores de alimentos. CuestionÃ³ la difusiÃ³n de mensajes oficialistas que, en su opiniÃ³n, son contradictorios.

â€œEl gobierno debe tomar medidas con reglas concretas a corto, mediano y largo plazo. Se han desarrollado polÃ­ticas erradas como por ejemplo la del derecho a la tierra, la superficie cosechada en el paÃ­s no ha aumentado. No se puede seguir con el argumento de la guerra econÃ³mica e incumplir los derechos constitucionales de los ciudadanos. Debe detenerse la polÃ­tica de expropiaciÃ³n a las empresas, que ha sido ineficaz, y asumir decisiones estructurales. Rechazamos que se use a la Fuerza Armada Bolivariana para prohibir manifestaciones pacÃ­ficas por el acceso a los alimentos, esto incrementa la violencia, pero sÃ­ deben resguardar a los ciudadanos, se han reportado atracos en las colasâ€, indicÃ³.

El vocero de la ONG repudiÃ³ la persecuciÃ³n por ejercer el derecho a la protesta, la toma de fotografÃ­as y los decretos de algunos gobernadores que impiden la realizaciÃ³n de colas durante la noche porque considera que eso agravarÃ¡ el problema. Cree que con las medidas el gobierno busca disminuir el efecto de la campaÃ±a negativa.

Provea registrÃ³ las denuncias de que 2 de los 14 detenidos en Caracas durante protestas por la escasez, habrÃ­an sido maltratados con electricidad. Se denunciÃ³ que los presos fueron agredidos en Cotiza. Este es uno de los casos que denunciarÃ¡n ante el defensor del pueblo en la reuniÃ³n del 22 de enero.

Derechos. Â El coordinador de Provea exigiÃ³ al gobierno cumplir con la ConstituciÃ³n y el Pacto Internacional de Derechos EconÃ³micos, Sociales y Culturales (ONU) del cual forma parte. Provea recordÃ³, en su cuenta de Twitter, que segÃºn los estÃ¡ndares internacionales no se pueden adoptar medidas de ningÃºn tipo que tengan por resultado impedir el acceso a los alimentos y deben realizarse actividades para fortalecer el acceso y la utilizaciÃ³n por la gente de medios que aseguren su calidad de vida, incluyendo la seguridad alimentaria.

El Pacto tambiÃ©n establece la promociÃ³n de medidas â€œpara que empresas o particulares no priven a personas del acceso a una alimentaciÃ³n adecuadaâ€. Se indica que â€œcuando los individuos sean incapaces por causa mayor de disfrutar el derecho de los medios a su alcance, los Estados tienen la obligaciÃ³n de realizar ese derecho directamenteâ€.

Maltrato con electricidad

El abogado Nizar El Fakih, del Centro de Derechos Humanos de la UCAB, seÃ±alÃ³ que 2 de los 14 detenidos en San Bernardino y Santa Fe el 10 de enero denunciaron tortura y tratos crueles en la GNB de Cotiza. El tribunal 36 de Control no se pronunciÃ³ sobre la solicitud para una revisiÃ³n mÃ©dica exhaustiva a los jÃ³venes de 23 y 24 aÃ±os. â€œDenunciaron que recibieron una descarga elÃ©ctrica, en un caso fue en el brazo y en el otro en la cabezaâ€, seÃ±alÃ³.

AÃ±adiÃ³ que algunas de las aprehensiones fueron por protestar por las colas para comprar alimentos y otras por tomar fotos. Dijo que hubo detenciones arbitrarias, se violÃ³ el debido proceso y los detenidos fueron golpeados y aislados; hasta la audiencia de presentaciÃ³n no pudieron ser vistos por abogados y familiares. ReconociÃ³ el trabajo del defensor delegado al informar sobre los nombres de los detenidos.

EL NACIONAL |SofÃ­a Nedder