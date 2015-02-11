El Tribunal 36Âº de Control del Ã¡rea metropolitana de Caracas dictÃ³ la medida privativa de libertad contra el apoderado de la cadena de supermercados DÃa DÃa, Tadeo Arriechi Franco, por presuntamente incurrir en irregularidades en la distribuciÃ³n de productos de primera necesidad.
Fue detenido por el Sebin el 8 de febrero en el aeropuerto de Barcelona. Permanece recluido en El Helicoide, en Caracas.
En la audiencia de presentaciÃ³n, el fiscal 73Âº nacional, Israel Paredes, imputÃ³ al hombre por la presunta comisiÃ³n de los delitos de boicot y desestabilizaciÃ³n de la economÃa, previstos y sancionados en la Ley OrgÃ¡nica de Precios Justos.
Funcionarios del Sebin detuvieron a Arriechi Franco por una orden de aprehensiÃ³n solicitada por el Ministerio PÃºblico, debido a supuestas irregularidades en el proceso de distribuciÃ³n de alimentos de la cesta bÃ¡sica, detectadas el 1Âº de febrero en los galpones de la cadena de supermercados DÃa DÃa en La Yaguara.
El apoderado de la empresa iba a abordar un vuelo hacia PanamÃ¡ desde el aeropuerto internacional JosÃ© Antonio AnzoÃ¡tegui de Barcelona.
Por el mismo caso tambiÃ©n fue privado de libertad el director general de Supermercados DÃa DÃa, Manuel AndrÃ©s Morales Ordosgoitti, por la presunta comisiÃ³n de los delitos de boicot y desestabilizaciÃ³n de la economÃa.
Con información del Ministerio Público
