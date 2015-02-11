Privan de libertad al apoderado de Practimercados DÃ­a DÃ­a

Privan de libertad al apoderado de Practimercados DÃ­a DÃ­a

Por biendateao -
2583
719
COMPARTIR

El Tribunal 36Âº de Control del Ã¡rea metropolitana de Caracas dictÃ³ la medida privativa de libertad contra el apoderado de la cadena de supermercados DÃ­a DÃ­a, Tadeo Arriechi Franco, por presuntamente incurrir en irregularidades en la distribuciÃ³n de productos de primera necesidad.

Fue detenido por el Sebin el 8 de febrero en el aeropuerto de Barcelona. Permanece recluido en El Helicoide, en Caracas.

En la audiencia de presentaciÃ³n, el fiscal 73Âº nacional, Israel Paredes, imputÃ³ al hombre por la presunta comisiÃ³n de los delitos de boicot y desestabilizaciÃ³n de la economÃ­a, previstos y sancionados en la Ley OrgÃ¡nica de Precios Justos.

Funcionarios del Sebin detuvieron a Arriechi Franco por una orden de aprehensiÃ³n solicitada por el Ministerio PÃºblico, debido a supuestas irregularidades en el proceso de distribuciÃ³n de alimentos de la cesta bÃ¡sica, detectadas el 1Âº de febrero en los galpones de la cadena de supermercados DÃ­a DÃ­a en La Yaguara.

El apoderado de la empresa iba a abordar un vuelo hacia PanamÃ¡ desde el aeropuerto internacional JosÃ© Antonio AnzoÃ¡tegui de Barcelona.

Por el mismo caso tambiÃ©n fue privado de libertad el director general de Supermercados DÃ­a DÃ­a, Manuel AndrÃ©s Morales Ordosgoitti, por la presunta comisiÃ³n de los delitos de boicot y desestabilizaciÃ³n de la economÃ­a.

Con informaciÃ³n del Ministerio PÃºblico

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

719 COMENTARIOS

  5. This blog is without a doubt entertaining and also factual. I have picked up a bunch of useful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!

  11. My brother recommended I may like this web site. He was entirely right. This put up truly made my day. You can not believe simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!

  17. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I ave discovered It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads. I hope to contribute & help other customers like its helped me. Good job.

  21. It’аs in reality a nice and helpful piece of info. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  25. You ave made some decent points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  49. Your style is so unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.

  53. What as Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & aid other users like its helped me. Good job.

  55. Nice weblog here! Additionally your site loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate link for your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  56. Incredibly helpful info especially the last aspect I care for such facts a great deal. I was looking for this particular info for a extended time. Thank you and very good luck.

  61. outstanding write-up A a greater level really wonderful along with utilitarian information employing this site, likewise My own partner and we think your style is composed with fantastic works.

  86. You have made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  118. You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  132. Terrific paintings! This is the kind of information that are meant to be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)

  135. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  159. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to mention that I have really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing in your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!

  160. This is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise info Thank you for sharing this one. A must read post!

  169. Its like you read my thoughts! You seem to know so much approximately this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I believe that you just could do with some p.c. to force the message home a little bit, but instead of that, that is wonderful blog. A fantastic read. I will definitely be back.

  170. I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information a person supply for your guests? Is gonna be back incessantly to check up on new posts

  172. you’re truly a excellent webmaster. The web site loading velocity is incredible. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a great job in this matter!|

  186. This unique blog is without a doubt interesting and besides amusing. I have picked a bunch of interesting tips out of it. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!

  188. I would like to consider the chance of saying thanks to you for your professional guidance I have constantly enjoyed checking out your site. We’re looking forward to the particular commencement of my university research and the entire planning would never have been complete without surfing your web blog. If I might be of any assistance to others, I will be happy to help by what I have discovered from here.

  189. Thanks for every other magnificent article. The place else may anybody get that kind of information in such an ideal manner of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such information.

  190. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance. I must say you have done a amazing job with this. Also, the blog loads very quick for me on Opera. Excellent Blog!|

  193. Hey there, You’ve done an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and for my part recommend to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this web site.|

  201. Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will certainly return.|

  213. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you, However I am going through difficulties with your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anyone else having similar RSS issues? Anyone that knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanx!!|

  220. I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  227. This is a good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate info… Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read post!|

  232. Im no professional, but I believe you just crafted the best point. You clearly comprehend what youre talking about, and I can actually get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so sincere.

  239. I think other site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and fantastic user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  241. Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks

  253. Terrific paintings! This is the kind of info that should be shared around the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and talk over with my website. Thank you =)

  257. I simply could not leave your site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the standard information a person supply to your visitors? Is going to be back incessantly to inspect new posts

  274. Whoa! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Excellent choice of colors!

  276. Terrific article! That is the kind of info that should be shared around the web. Disgrace on the seek engines for no longer positioning this publish higher! Come on over and consult with my site . Thank you =)|

  277. This unique blog is definitely educating as well as diverting. I have chosen many interesting stuff out of this blog. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Cheers!

  288. Usually I don at read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very nice article.

  292. Thank you, I’ve just been looking for info approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the best I have discovered till now. However, what about the bottom line? Are you certain in regards to the supply?|

  298. Can I simply just say what a relief to find somebody who really understands what they’re discussing on the internet. You definitely know how to bring a problem to light and make it important. A lot more people must read this and understand this side of your story. I can’t believe you’re not more popular since you certainly possess the gift.|

  301. Hello I am so thrilled I found your weblog, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Aol for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thanks a lot for a fantastic post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the superb job.|

  302. An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment. I think that you need to publish more about this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but usually folks don’t talk about such issues. To the next! Many thanks!!|

  304. Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.|

  309. What i don’t realize is actually how you’re now not actually a lot more smartly-preferred than you may be right now. You are so intelligent. You realize thus considerably on the subject of this topic, made me in my opinion consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women are not involved until it is one thing to do with Woman gaga! Your individual stuffs nice. Always deal with it up!|

  311. Wow, awesome weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The total glance of your site is wonderful, let alone the content material!

  319. I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the usual information a person supply on your visitors? Is gonna be back often in order to inspect new posts.

  320. fetish sex

    […]although web-sites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they’re really worth a go by way of, so have a look[…]

  338. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  346. ebook

    […]we like to honor quite a few other world wide web web pages around the net, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  352. Thanks on your marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you are a great author. I will remember to bookmark your blog and may come back sometime soon. I want to encourage one to continue your great job, have a nice afternoon!|

  355. Hi There! We are searching for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  359. I do consider all of the concepts you have presented on your post. They’re very convincing and can certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too brief for starters. May just you please prolong them a bit from next time? Thank you for the post.|

  365. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  369. Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to return once again since i have book marked it. Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to help other people.|

  376. Toned In Ten Review

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nonetheless truly worth taking a look, whoa did one particular understand about Mid East has got more problerms too […]

  377. Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon every day. It will always be interesting to read content from other writers and use a little something from other sites. |

  381. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  384. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  394. I’m amazed, I must say. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you’ve hit the nail on the head. The problem is something that too few people are speaking intelligently about. I am very happy I stumbled across this during my hunt for something concerning this.|

  401. You can certainly see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  425. Humans

    […]very couple of internet websites that transpire to become in depth beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly well really worth checking out[…]

  433. Fine way of explaining, and fastidious post to get data concerning my presentation topic, which i am going to convey in institution of higher education.|

  435. Howdy I am so glad I found your blog, I really found you by error, while I was looking on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read it all at the minute but I have saved it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb jo.|

  447. online auctions

    […]we like to honor quite a few other online web sites on the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  464. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.|

  465. I will right away snatch your rss as I can at find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me understand in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  470. Thanks for any other informative site. Where else could I am getting that kind of info written in such an ideal means? I have a venture that I’m simply now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such info.|

  475. a\u0026e true feel

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless truly really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 understand about Mid East has got much more problerms at the same time […]

  476. Hello, Neat post. There is an issue along with your website in web explorer, would check this? IE nonetheless is the market leader and a huge section of other folks will pass over your great writing due to this problem.|

  477. Hello to every one, for the reason that I am truly eager of reading this webpage’s post to be updated on a regular basis. It consists of pleasant stuff.|

  480. I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!

  484. I truly love your website.. Very nice colors & theme. Did you develop this web site yourself? Please reply back as I’m trying to create my own website and would like to know where you got this from or what the theme is called. Thanks!|

  490. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back often!|

  491. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!|

  499. You have made some really good points there. I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  506. S8S1Yf Usually I don at read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very compelled me to check out and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thank you, quite nice article.

  517. That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate information… Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!|

  523. This awesome blog is without a doubt entertaining as well as informative. I have chosen helluva interesting stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it again and again. Thanks!

  537. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!|

  538. Fantastic goods from you, man. I have take into account your stuff previous to and you are just too fantastic. I really like what you have bought right here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which by which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to stay it sensible. I cant wait to learn much more from you. This is actually a tremendous website.|

  541. You really make it seem so easy together with your presentation however I to find this topic to be really one thing that I think I would never understand. It kind of feels too complex and very extensive for me. I’m taking a look ahead to your next put up, I’ll try to get the hold of it!|

  548. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appearance. I must say you’ve done a great job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very quick for me on Internet explorer. Superb Blog!|

  549. This unique blog is really interesting and besides diverting. I have found helluva handy advices out of it. I ad love to come back over and over again. Thanks!

  559. Attractive component of content. I simply stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to say that I get actually loved account your blog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing in your augment and even I success you access persistently rapidly.|

  573. Hello! I could have sworn I’ve been to this web site before but after browsing through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I came across it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back frequently!|

  574. I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great. I don’t know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!|

  583. I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info an individual provide for your guests? Is going to be back steadily to check out new posts

  589. Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, amazing blog!|

  598. Hmm it looks like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any recommendations for novice blog writers? I’d really appreciate it.|

  601. Obviously I like your web site, but you have to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to inform you. Nevertheless I will surely come again again!

  603. Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.|

  608. Balers

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless actually worth taking a appear, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got a lot more problerms at the same time […]

  622. ItaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТs actually a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  648. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is totally off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  669. You are so cool! I do not suppose I’ve read through something like this before. So great to find somebody with unique thoughts on this issue. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This site is something that is required on the web, someone with some originality!|

  674. Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just bookmark this page.|

  676. I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I extremely loved the usual info a person supply on your guests? Is going to be again continuously to investigate cross-check new posts

  699. I was suggested this web site via my cousin. I’m no longer sure whether or not this submit is written by him as no one else recognise such exact approximately my difficulty. You’re amazing! Thanks!|

  701. This awesome blog is no doubt educating additionally informative. I have picked up many helpful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a lot!

  702. Hello there I am so excited I found your site, I really found you by accident, while I was researching on Google for something else, Regardless I am here now and would just like to say many thanks for a tremendous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the great job.

  704. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.

  715. Good site! I truly love how it is easy on an aliens view eyes andthe NASA scientists data are well written. I am wondering how I could be notified when a new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your RSS which must dothe NASA scientists trick! Have a nice day!

  716. Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO