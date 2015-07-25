Primera jornada de eliminatorias Rusia 2018: Venezuela vs Paraguay

Argentina recibirÃ¡ a Ecuador y Brasil visitarÃ¡ a Chile, reciente campeÃ³n de la Copa AmÃ©rica, en la primera jornada del grupo Ãºnico sudamericano en las eliminatorias para el Mundial de Rusia-2018, determinÃ³ este sÃ¡bado un sorteo en San Petersburgo.

Los otros partidos de esa primera jornada, que se jugarÃ¡ en octubre de este aÃ±o, serÃ¡n Colombia-PerÃº, Venezuela-Paraguay y Bolivia-Uruguay.

El quinto clasificado de la eliminatoria sudamericana para Rusia 2018 tendrÃ¡ que jugar un repechaje con el ganador de OceanÃ­a para determinar la clasificaciÃ³n al mundial, segÃºn lo determinÃ³ un sorteo realizado por FIFA.

El cuarto del hexagonal final de la CONCACAF, por tanto, jugarÃ¡ con el quinto clasificado de la ConfederaciÃ³n AsiÃ¡tica de FÃºtbol.

En la clasificaciÃ³n para Brasil 2014, Uruguay, que obtuvo la quinta posiciÃ³n de la eliminatoria, jugÃ³ con el representante de Asia, Jordania.

