Presidente de ABP-Zulia: â€œeste es un Gobierno que estÃ¡ susceptible por la debilidad que confronta”

El presidente de Alianza Bravo Pueblo, ABP, Edgar Luzardo, hablÃ³ sobre la detenciÃ³n del alcalde metropolitano, Antonio Ledezma, â€œeste es un Gobierno que estÃ¡ susceptible por la debilidad que confronta, tenemos un gobierno que estÃ¡ sufriendo las consecuencias de una gestiÃ³n â€œmuy malaâ€ durante 16 aÃ±os que gobierna un paÃs en hambre, y cualquier persona como LÃ³pez o Ledezma les resulta incÃ³modo.â€
La detenciÃ³n de Ledezma, fue desproporcionada mÃ¡s de cien hombres armados se lo llevan detenido con atropellos no le permiten ver a los familiares niÂ Â a los abogados que atiendan el caso, dijo durante el programa radial DÃ¡maso 2.0 transmitido por Ã‰xitos 89.7fm.
â€œTenemos un Gobierno que lejos de practicar allanamiento lo que hace es aplicar Â el secuestro, en este paÃs deben cumplir con un orden jurÃdico y deben presentar una orden por un juez para practicarseâ€ recordÃ³.
El comunicado publicado por El Nacional este el 11 de febrero, es seÃ±alado por el Gobierno como grave que hablen allÃ de una transiciÃ³n, segÃºn GonzÃ¡lez. â€œla transiciÃ³n que allÃ se habla es un receta para que este paÃs se salve del despeÃ±adero por el cual este gobierno lo lleva, y Â se agarra de cualquier cosa que le permita a ellos tomar decisiones descabelladas.â€acotÃ³
Marlyn LeÃ³n | BIENDATEAO
