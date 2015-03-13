Precio del petrÃ³leo venezolano bajÃ³ a 47,91 dÃ³lares

Precio del petróleo venezolano bajó a 47,91 dólares

Por biendateao -
El precio del barril del crudo venezolano cerrÃ³ la semana en 47,91 dÃ³lares, informÃ³ el Ministerio de PetrÃ³leo y MinerÃ­a.

A travÃ©s de su cuenta de Twitter, @PetroMininforma, precisÃ³ que la cesta venezolana experimentÃ³ una caÃ­da de 2,85 dÃ³lares en comparaciÃ³n con el cierre de la semana anterior (del 02 al 06 de marzo de 2015) que fue de 50,76 dÃ³lares.

â€œLos reportes de un exceso de oferta a nivel global, particularmente en Estados Unidos y un fortalecimiento del dÃ³lar frente a otras divisas ejercieron presiÃ³n sobre los precios petroleros durante la semanaâ€, indicÃ³ el despacho.

El precio promedio del crudo venezolano en febrero de 2015 fue de $ 47,77 el barril, superior a los $ 40,30 de enero pasado. El promedio del petrÃ³leo venezolano en lo que va de 2015 es de $ 44,84 el barril.

agencias

 

