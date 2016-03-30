Policía del Doral investiga muerte de Juan Carlos Solorzano, exdirector del PAEZ

Policía del Doral investiga muerte de Juan Carlos Solorzano, exdirector del PAEZ

En horas de la mañana de este miércoles, se conoció que Juan Carlos Solorzano exencargado por la gobernación del Programa de Alimenticio Escolar Zuliano (PAEZ), durante la gestión de Pablo Pérez, presuntamente se habría suicidado en su residencia en Miami, Florida, Estados Unidos.

Hasta el momento se conoce que el infortunado pudo haberse suicidado. El fallecido se encontraba prófugo tras unas investigaciones que tenía por corrupción en la región zuliana.

Se desconocen los motivos que lo habrían motivado a acabar con su vida.

