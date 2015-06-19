Polar paraliza producciÃ³n de mayonesa

Polar paraliza producciÃ³n de mayonesa

Por biendateao -
2156
566
COMPARTIR
MARACAIBO , VENEZUELA 29/05/2009 LA ESCASEZ DE PRODUCTOS COMO LA MAYONESA Y LA MARGARINA EN LOS MERCADOS POPULARES DE LA CIUDAD DE MARACAIBO, CONSUMIDORES SE QUEJAN CON LOS COMERCIANTES POR LA FALTA DE PRODUCTOS

El anuncio se hizo oficial. A travÃ©s de un comunicado la gerencia de la planta salsas y untables de Alimentos Polar, informÃ³ a los 200 trabajadores de esa lÃ­nea la paralizaciÃ³n indefinida de la producciÃ³n de mayonesa. El inventario de aceite de soya quedÃ³ en cero y desde el Cencoex las divisas necesarias para su importaciÃ³n no han sido aprobadas.

Desde hace varios meses se ha alertado a instituciones como Sunagro y el ministerio de AlimentaciÃ³n sobre la situaciÃ³n crÃ­tica de abastecimiento del principal insumo para la elaboraciÃ³n del producto en sus presentaciones de 500 gramos, un kilo y aderezo industrial de un galÃ³n, pero no se han tenido respuestas favorables y se habÃ­a postergado la paralizaciÃ³n por prÃ©stamos de aceite de soya de otras industrias. Se conociÃ³ que representantes del conglomerado de aceites y grasas de la cartera ministerial estÃ¡ agilizando gestiones para evitar que la paralizaciÃ³n se prolongue, segÃºn reseÃ±a el portal de El CarabobeÃ±o.

La gerencia se comprometiÃ³ a reconocer por un tiempo prudencial, que no especifica el comunicado, una compensaciÃ³n equivalente al salario bÃ¡sico de cada trabajador, y aclarÃ³ que se trata de una medida excepcional y temporal que tendrÃ¡ vigencia por el periodo estrictamente necesario, respetando el lÃ­mite mÃ¡ximo establecido en la legislaciÃ³n laboral vigente. Las notificaciones correspondientes las realizarÃ¡ la empresa a la InspectorÃ­a.

Agencias

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

566 COMENTARIOS

  4. 119772 337711The particular New york Diet can be an highly affordable and versatile eating better tool built for time expecting to loose fat along with naturally keep a healthful daily life. la weight loss 179749

  7. vNYYMA This blog is no doubt educating additionally diverting. I have discovered a lot of helpful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back over and over again. Cheers!

  9. 10271 104397Its like you read my mind! You appear to know so considerably about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I feel which you can do with some pics to drive the message home a bit, but rather of that, this really is amazing weblog. A amazing read. Ill surely be back. 166545

  11. 133130 842753Hello my family member! I wish to say that this post is incredible, fantastic written and come with approximately all vital infos. I would like to see extra posts like this . 522541

  15. 379904 615708Safest messages, or a toasts. are normally launched at 1 point during the wedding but are likely to just be hilarious, humorous to unusual as effectively. very best man jokes 792509

  17. 195820 689469Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this web site with us so I came to take a look. Im certainly enjoying the info. Im bookmarking and will probably be tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and outstanding style and design. 981090

  18. 366693 887346Admiring the time and energy you put into your blog and in depth info you offer. Its great to come across a blog every once in a whilst that isnt the same old rehashed material. Great read! Ive bookmarked your website and Im adding your RSS feeds to my Google account. 302031

  21. 974685 74736Id have to talk to you here. Which isnt something Which i do! I love to reading a post that should get people to think. Also, thank you for allowing me to comment! 417055

  25. 100600 931857Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; many of us have created some nice methods and we are looking to trade strategies with other folks, be sure to shoot me an e-mail if interested. 771489

  27. 305806 590523Hi there for your private broad critique, then once again particularly passionate the recent Zune, and furthermore intend this specific, not to mention the beneficial feedbacks other sorts of every person has posted, will determine if is it doesnt answer you are seeking for. 789216

  34. 507550 37598Some genuinely marvelous function on behalf with the owner of this internet internet site , dead wonderful topic matter. 828061

  38. Im no pro, but I feel you just crafted an excellent point. You certainly understand what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  44. This awesome blog is obviously educating as well as amusing. I have picked many handy advices out of this source. I ad love to return again and again. Thanks a bunch!

  69. Pink your website post and cherished it. Have you at any time imagined about guest putting up on other relevant weblogs comparable to your website?

  74. It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful tidbit with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  131. Wow, superb blog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The total glance of your website is great, let alone the content material!

  138. I think this web site holds some rattling superb info for everyone . аЂаThe ground that a good man treads is hallowed.аЂа by Johann von Goethe.

  149. It is really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  186. It as in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you simply shared this particular useful information around. Please keep us informed like this. Thank anyone for sharing.

  190. ItaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТs really a great and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  203. azdox s960

    […]although sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re actually worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]

  216. Wonderful work! That is the type of info that should be shared around the internet. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this put up upper! Come on over and consult with my website. Thank you =)

  219. Thank you, I ave recently been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I ave discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?

  222. Hi! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My web site looks weird when viewing from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct this problem. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thanks!|

  232. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!|

  239. Hello there I am so glad I found your site, I really found you by mistake, while I was browsing on Askjeeve for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a marvelous post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to look over it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep up the great work.|

  240. Brain

    […]although internet websites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re really really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]

  242. Hey would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a hard time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|

  243. Gratis Descargar

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nevertheless really worth taking a search, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got more problerms too […]

  245. Having read this I thought it was rather informative. I appreciate you spending some time and energy to put this informative article together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and leaving comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!|

  247. seo

    […]that is the finish of this report. Right here you will find some web sites that we believe youll appreciate, just click the links over[…]

  251. Right here is the right web site for anybody who would like to understand this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject which has been written about for many years. Excellent stuff, just excellent!|

  255. インフルエンザ

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless truly worth taking a appear, whoa did a single discover about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]

  290. Thank you for another wonderful article. Where else could anyone get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  291. You can certainly see your enthusiasm in the paintings you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to mention how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  296. Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared across the internet. Shame on Google for not positioning this post upper! Come on over and consult with my site. Thanks =)|

  297. This is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Simple but very accurate information Appreciate your sharing this one. A must read article!

  300. Trenda News

    […]although web sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not connected to ours, we really feel they may be basically worth a go by way of, so possess a look[…]

  312. lifelike dildo

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did one particular master about Mid East has got much more problerms also […]

  313. An intriguing discussion is definitely worth comment. I do believe that you need to publish more on this subject matter, it may not be a taboo matter but usually people don’t speak about these issues. To the next! Kind regards!!|

  323. kala jadoo

    […]we like to honor quite a few other web websites around the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  333. It is perfect time to make a few plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this submit and if I may I desire to recommend you few attention-grabbing issues or advice. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I want to learn even more issues approximately it!|

  352. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your site. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme? Outstanding work!|

  366. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this website. I really hope to view the same high-grade content from you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own, personal blog now ;)|

  369. Couples Dildo

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless truly worth taking a appear, whoa did a single master about Mid East has got extra problerms at the same time […]

  382. This is really interesting, You’re an excessively professional blogger. I have joined your rss feed and stay up for looking for extra of your great post. Additionally, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks|

  391. Vibrator

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we really feel they’re basically really worth a go as a result of, so possess a look[…]

  407. Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly helpful & it helped me out much. I am hoping to provide something back and help others like you aided me.|

  422. of course like your website however you need to take a look at the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to tell the reality then again I’ll surely come again again.|

  432. Toyota

    […]Every once inside a even though we select blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the most current web-sites that we opt for […]

  436. Hello there! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with SEO? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share. Thank you!|

  439. I?аАТаЂаll right away grasp your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly permit me recognize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  440. black magic specialist

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated information, nonetheless actually worth taking a look, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]

  442. Youre so cool! I dont suppose Ive read anything similar to this prior to. So nice to locate somebody with many original applying for grants this subject. realy appreciation for starting this up. this site can be something that is needed on the internet, a person after a little originality. beneficial project for bringing something totally new to your net!

  443. life insurance scams

    […]we prefer to honor several other world wide web websites around the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Beneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  446. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The whole glance of your web site is wonderful, as well as the content!

  470. I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back in the future. All the best|

  473. Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will remember to bookmark your blog and may come back someday. I want to encourage that you continue your great writing, have a nice evening!|

  478. Vibrators For Women

    […]we like to honor lots of other online web pages around the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  481. Bale

    […]check beneath, are some completely unrelated websites to ours, even so, they may be most trustworthy sources that we use[…]

  485. Hi, i believe that i noticed you visited my web site thus i got here to return the choose?.I am attempting to find issues to enhance my web site!I assume its adequate to make use of a few of your ideas!!|

  523. You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!|

  524. Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this site.

  527. Excellent blog! Do you have any tips for aspiring writers? I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m totally confused .. Any suggestions? Appreciate it!|

  529. You could definitely see your skills within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.

  538. Hello there, just changed into aware of your blog via Google, and found that it is really informative. I am gonna be careful for brussels. I will be grateful in case you continue this in future. Numerous folks will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  542. This is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate info Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  545. Wholesale Vape Supply

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a few unrelated information, nonetheless really worth taking a search, whoa did 1 master about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]

  548. finger vibrators

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nonetheless seriously really worth taking a look, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]

  562. I will right away clutch your rss as I can at find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you ave any? Please allow me recognise so that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO