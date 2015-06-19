Polar paraliza producciÃ³n de mayonesa

El anuncio se hizo oficial. A travÃ©s de un comunicado la gerencia de la planta salsas y untables de Alimentos Polar, informÃ³ a los 200 trabajadores de esa lÃnea la paralizaciÃ³n indefinida de la producciÃ³n de mayonesa. El inventario de aceite de soya quedÃ³ en cero y desde el Cencoex las divisas necesarias para su importaciÃ³n no han sido aprobadas.
Desde hace varios meses se ha alertado a instituciones como Sunagro y el ministerio de AlimentaciÃ³n sobre la situaciÃ³n crÃtica de abastecimiento del principal insumo para la elaboraciÃ³n del producto en sus presentaciones de 500 gramos, un kilo y aderezo industrial de un galÃ³n, pero no se han tenido respuestas favorables y se habÃa postergado la paralizaciÃ³n por prÃ©stamos de aceite de soya de otras industrias. Se conociÃ³ que representantes del conglomerado de aceites y grasas de la cartera ministerial estÃ¡ agilizando gestiones para evitar que la paralizaciÃ³n se prolongue, segÃºn reseÃ±a el portal de El CarabobeÃ±o.
La gerencia se comprometiÃ³ a reconocer por un tiempo prudencial, que no especifica el comunicado, una compensaciÃ³n equivalente al salario bÃ¡sico de cada trabajador, y aclarÃ³ que se trata de una medida excepcional y temporal que tendrÃ¡ vigencia por el periodo estrictamente necesario, respetando el lÃmite mÃ¡ximo establecido en la legislaciÃ³n laboral vigente. Las notificaciones correspondientes las realizarÃ¡ la empresa a la InspectorÃa.
Agencias
