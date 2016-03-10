PODER VS PODER. Dámaso Jiménez: Justicia alterada

PODER VS PODER. Dámaso Jiménez: Justicia alterada

Tenemos una escasez alarmante que solo en el sector alimentos rompió la barrera del desparpajo al colocarse entre 70 y 80% durante los meses de enero y febrero del 2016,

 

También somos el mayor promedio inflacionario de América Latina con 1.743% según cifras publicadas por los bancos centrales e institutos de estadísticas de 18 países.

 

Para el gobierno las colas son subversivos mecanismos implementados por el imperio, donde por cierto hacen sus compras los altos funcionarios revolucionarios que viajan en aviones privados y gozan de caros beneficios a su disposición pagados con recursos públicos. ¿Quién ha visto a un socialista de estos haciendo la insoportable y humillante penitencia a la que condenaron al pueblo que sufre humillaciones y vejaciones frente a los supermercados para conseguir los pocos productos no arrasados por un mercado negro aterrador? La guerra económica es la del Estado contra la ciudadanía.

 

¿Y la inseguridad? Esa es la espada de Damocles que pende sobre los venezolanos que deben salir a la calle a buscar su sustento. Un demonio amparado, protegido, liberado y justificado por el propio comandante supremo, que ahora anda suelto y muy bien armado gracias a la complicidad del poder. La inseguridad es una ruleta rusa que podemos encontrarnos en cada esquina o invadiendo nuestros hogares. Son 77 mil muertes violentas durante los 3 años de gestión del presidente Maduro.

 

Sin embargo, mucho peor que todo lo anteriormente descrito, es el rompimiento de las reglas de juego del orden constitucional y las leyes a través del secuestro absoluto del poder judicial para servir al régimen en su intención de preservarse en el poder.

 

Luego de 17 años de poder y ante el revés sufrido el 6D  que los convirtió en una escuálida minoría ante los ojos del país y el mundo, el chavismo revierte y altera el orden constitucional al arrebatar el TSJ a lo Jalisco sin importar el daño que infieren a la ya débil institucionalidad que cuelga en el país.

 

El único interés que motiva esta destrucción  de las instituciones es el desmontaje de las investigaciones sobre corrupción, lavado y narcotráfico que pesa sobre sus más rimbombantes figuras de una revolución venida a menos y con la credibilidad de un estafador confeso.

 

Un poder asumido por el “bachaqueo”de 13 jueces del PSUV que obedecen los designios de una cúpula que los colocó allí para blindar sus expedientes y burlar la voluntad popular tantas veces violada y humillada.

 

¿Dónde prevalece la cordura de allanar un mandato otorgado por la mayoría de más de 7 millones de venezolanos que consideraron necesario un mayor control y una profunda investigación a las acciones irregulares que quebraron el país?  ¿En quienes debemos confiar para que la justicia de los humildes salga a flote por encima de la justicia alterada?

 

En Malaquías Gil exdiputado del PSUV por Trujillo al igual que Juan José Mendoza otra ficha del oficialismo, en Calixto Ortega quien además de parlamentario ha sido el apagafuegos en casos complicados en sus aristas como el del “Pollo” Carvajal en Aruba y los sobrinos de Cilia Flores y Maduro detenidos por un caso de narcotráfico por la Fiscalía de Nueva York, en Jhannet Madriz Sotillo, exembajadora de Venezuela en Canadá por el oficialismo, en Christian Tyrone otra exficha parlamentaria del PSUV y del capitán Cabello que votó por si mismo para integrar el fraudulento cuerpo judicial cuya misión única es sabotear la justicia y la soberanía de los votantes en función de los poderosos que pagan su salario, en la presidenta del TSJ, Gladys Gutiérrez, quien fungió como procuradora del gobierno de Chávez, excandidata a la gobernación de Nueva Esparta por el PSUV o diputada suplente o Embajadora en España, en los miembros de la sala constitucional Federico Fuenmayor, Mirna Mas y Rubí, Juan Carlos Valdez y René De Graves todos rojos rojitos, en Luis Damiani Bustillos, exviceministro chavista de Educación Universitaria, o Lourdes Suarez Anderson, hermana de Danilo Anderson;  cerrando el lineup  con Carmen Zuleta de Merchán y Arcadio Delgado Rosales, designado por mayoría simple contraviniendo nuestro libro de normas y deberes para la convivencia nacional como es la Constitución Nacional.

 

La justicia en nuestro país no es justa porque sus jueces y magistrados no tienen credenciales ni méritos para ejercer con  ecuanimidad, imparcialidad y firmeza  el equilibrio que requiere toda una nación.

 

Por el contrario son fichas provisorias que pertenecen a un partido de gobierno, ideologizados hasta la médula, que fueron colocados en esos cargos para rendir cuentas a 2 ó 3 individuos que creen estar por encima del bien y el mal, y que viven con la certeza de que eso que nunca respetan y que llaman justicia no solo jamáslos alcanzará sino que también pueden servirse de ella a su antojo para someter todo aquello que se oponga a sus intereses, permitir sus descarados abusos y gobernar a la fuerza un país de 30 millones de habitantes.

 

Cuando escuchamos decir a quienes regentan el Ministerio Público y el TSJ que figuras señaladas por el saqueo bestial de los recursos a la nación no pueden ser sometidos a investigación alguna a pesar de las acusaciones de narcotráfico, lavado y desfalco al erario público, estamos ante funcionarios enemigos de los intereses de la nación colocados allí para proteger al patrón del mal  y el modelo que erosiona y destruye los intereses de la mayoría.

 

Las últimas acciones de ese órgano secuestrado han generado  un impactante rechazo que amerita una salida contundente propia de la preservación de la civilidad contra el salvajismo, como podría ser la implementación de la Carta Democrática dispuesta por la OEA,  antes que los fantasmas de la violencia, los duendes que invocan una guerra civil o el emplazamiento de un gobierno regido por bandas armadas se apoderen de la nación.

 

En nuestro país la justicia no funciona porque tenemos jueces con tarifas de lujo que sirven a intereses particulares para perseguir, amedrentar, quebrar voluntades o simplemente desconocer la civilidad y los valores.

 

Siendo así estamos hablando de un clan judicial que en poco menos de 3 meses violó la soberanía del voto y desincorporó 3 diputados electos en Amazonas ya reconocidos por el CNE, instauró un Decreto de Emergencia Económica ya rechazado y ahora deslegitima las funciones de la recién electa mayoría del Parlamento Nacional para cercenar las investigaciones a los sospechosos habituales que quebraron el país, dando pie a que en adelante el voto en Venezuela deje de tener algún valor mientras gobiernen los injustos.

 

@damasojimenez

