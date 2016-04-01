PODER VS PODER Dámaso Jiménez: Hay que poner orden en la maraña

PODER VS PODER Dámaso Jiménez: Hay que poner orden en la maraña

Nadie que tenga un mínimo de sindéresis y que haya sufrido con incertidumbre y paciencia cada una de las contradicciones y abusos cometidos por este gobierno abiertamente autocrático y forajido,  podría considerar un escenario optimista y civilizado con respecto a los hechos que deberían sucederse en los próximos meses como desenlace definitivo a la peor crisis de nuestra historia.

El gobierno continúa  alucinando en una fantasía revolucionaria que ya no existe. Es bochornoso ver como las siete figuras prominentes del tren delantero de este proceso en picada (Maduro, Cabello, Isturiz, Flores, Osorio, Merentes  y Padrino) no actúan en consecuencia con la hecatombe sino que disimulan una normalidad tan falsa como volátil.

Ese tren delantero habla de productividad y de pasar la página de la era rentista, sin embargo declaró no laborable toda la semana santa para el sector público y privado, con perdidas irremediables en medio de una angustiante crisis económica, inflacionaria, de escasez y con niveles de agua y electricidad a punto de someter a 30 millones de personas a un inframundo.

Errores, pérdidas, fracasos, serían las tres primeras palabras de un eventual himno chavista, seguidas de expropiaciones, toma violenta de lo que no es suyo, malversación de recursos por el poder que les confiere la real gana, defensa de la revolución “boliburguesa”  por encima de los preceptos de la Constitución como  única forma de administrar el país sin prever siquiera el enorme daño causado o el nefasto país dejado a su paso.

Es más fácil ignorar los estragos cometidos con su modelo populista y clientelar con el que se dieron el lujo de malversar una enorme fortuna incentivando la corrupción y el narcotráfico como caminos inmediatos  para la riqueza súbita, que dar la cara y hablarle claro al país con respecto a las únicas salidas posibles para esta crisis: el revocatorio, la enmienda, la renuncia o los escabrosos caminos verdeoliva en pleno año electoral para decidir nuevos gobernantes regionales.

No lo hacen porque la mayoría de los componentes de esta clase predadora solo buscan sobrevivir con poder y riquezas para el capítulo siguiente, no siempre unidos por la causa revolucionaria porque Chávez ya les quedó lejos.

El chavismo es cada vez una amalgama de intereses y parcelas cercadas con guardaespaldas y alambres de púas electrificadas  con sus respectivas conspiraciones y acuerdos internos entre sus fórmulas, escasos de una figura emergente aunque todos se crean candidatos y herederos de un apoyo popular aún respetable pero no contundente, luego que Maduro dilapidara en tres  años buena parte del capital político dejado por el comandante supremo.

En el chavismo no hay una figura que sostenga el proceso a pesar que Cabello y Rodríguez Torres se midan a diario en los medios con exceso desesperado de declaraciones. Solo les quedan los recursos mil millonarios, el alto mando militar, colectivos armados esperando la orden para atacar, un poder judicial  secuestrado por un partido y mucha indisposición a devolver el país. Si depende de ellos esto no terminará bien.

Lo único certero y real en medio de todo este escenario de caos y hermetismo es que el modelo radical que se pretendió imponer con Maduro en Midraflores luego de la muerte de Hugo Chávez Frías, no fue llevado a cabo. Se destruyó el aparato productivo, se humilló el pueblo con colas y escasez de alimentos y luego con tarjetas de racionamiento para obligar obediencia por comida,  pero el Plan de la Patria no prendió. La orden no fue cumplida. Los objetivos planteados por el comunismo de los Castro a través de Maduro no fueron logrados. No nació, terminó siendo abortado sin un “por ahora” posible, dado los cambios significativos que se vienen sucediendo en América Latina, posterior a la visita de Obama a Cuba, para desmantelar el cáncer matriz que tanto daño causó a la región y principalmente a la República de la que fuimos despojados.

No quiere decir que será una transición ligera o inmediata, pero no queda duda que el único lugar donde pretenden ignorar los cambios hacia un nuevo modelo que saque al país adelante es en las cadenas de Maduro, porque alrededor del poder todos parecen buscar su reacomodo.

Afuera un país se deshace en micro explosiones sociales como las ocurridas en el Táchira, en las colas de los supermercados que comienzan a ser desperdigados a fuerza de lacrimógenas o peinillazos, en alimentos y medicinas desaparecidos de la faz de los anaqueles de las farmacias, malestares por los salarios miserables de 12 dólares al mes, y la indignación de un hamponato convertido en Fuerza Armada por su cuenta,  que inocula el terror en la población.

Hablándole claro al país nos estamos hundiendo en lo económico pero la salida no será económica sino política, porque primero hay que poner orden en todo este desastre, como dijo el prominente director del BCV Domingo Maza Zavala en trabajo firmado por Víctor Salmerón y publicado por El Universal en el 2007, cuando se convirtieron los planes sociales en populismo clientelar para exigir el voto a cuenta de ayudas incontroladas:

“Hay tal complejidad de problemas, de contrasentidos y paradojas en la economía venezolana que uno no tiene la respuesta ni la explicación, uno trata de examinar, de indicar hasta dónde sea posible en esa maraña. Ahora, hay que poner orden en la maraña”.

TIPS CON TABARDILLO

Uno: Denuncian cobro de vacuna de un 15 % sobre la venta bruta de los comerciantes que pagan alquileres de forma legal y consciente en el aeropuerto “La Chinita” de parte de funcionarios del Seniat. Uno de los afectados nos dice que aumentaron porque los extorsionadores antes cobraban 5 % y con el alto costo de la vida ahora pasan raqueta por 15% más IVA. La situación agrava la situación en la terminal aérea porque cada día son más los puestos y locales que cierran ante los altos precios de los alquileres, los impuestos y más encima las vacunas en un aeropuerto venido a menos. Por cierto desde que el gobierno nacional administra el aeropuerto La Chinita muestra su peor rostro, no hay aires acondicionados, los baños permanecen cerrados y fuera de servicio, en los estacionamientos de roban los carros y si no pueden llevarse los carros los despojan de las computadoras o baterías. No hay orden ni control. Lo peor es que la terminal es la puerta de entrada y salida de Maracaibo pero no tiene dolientes. Qué pena con las personas que nos visitan.

 

Dos: Este miércoles se cumplieron  12 años del incendio que se desató en la celda de castigo de Fuerte Mara, en el que resultaron  quemados ocho efectivos del Ejército. Ángel Ciro Pedreáñez, 20 años, Orlando Bustamante, de 20 años, Alcides Martínez, de 20, César Cámbar, 23, Abraham Mena, 19, Eusebio Reyes Gálvez, 19, Mauricio Pulgar, 21, y Ángel Enrique Medina, 24., fueron las victimas de este incidente. Énder Pedreáñez, padre de Ángel Ciro Pedreáñez, dijo en nuestro programa radial Dámaso 2.0, que “se olvidaron del caso”. Aún están esperando que se haga justicia.

Por cierto que el señor Pedreañez recordó las horas aciagas en el traslado, primero al HUM y luego al Hospital Coromoto, unidad de quemados. “Hubo negligencia  e ineptitud desde un principio, el incendio ocurrió a la 1:30am y fue después de las 3:00 am., cuando los uniformados fueron trasladados.” Como una “cortina de humo”, calificó Pedreañez, la imputación a tres médicos por presunta mala praxis y un soldado,” hoy no hay detenidos, y ni siquiera han indemnizado a los familiares de los militares.” afirmó.

Las últimas informaciones dieron cuenta que el incendio se habría originado cuando las víctimas fueron rociadas con líquido inflamable mientras se encontraban castigados en la sala disciplinaria del Fuerte Mara , ubicado en la subregión de La Guajira, estado Zulia, por supuestamente haber firmado en contra del presidente Chávez durante el Reafirmazo.

Como lo dijo el señor Pedreañez no hay ni un solo detenido. A Alcides Martínez le prometieron indemnización y becas por su silencio, pero nada de eso se cumplió y hoy vive en el olvido en el estado Falcón. El Fiscal militar del caso fue Eladio Aponte  Aponte, el ministro de interior Jesse Chacón y el presidente Hugo Chávez. Algún día se destapará lo que sucedió en esa celda. Según el organismo internacional de defensa de los derechos humanos, Human Rights Foundation, los soldados fueron “disciplinados”, sin el debido proceso administrativo, lo que indica, que hubo violación a las leyes venezolanas y a los derechos humanos.

Tres: Las alarmas de una tragedia humanitaria en ciernes se empiezan a prender entre los indígenas Wayúu de la Alta Guajira. Allí la comida es 4 veces más costoso que en el resto del país. Nadie pone coto al contrabando y el bachaqueo. Leonel López, periodista wayuu en el lado colombiano de la frontera, nos dijo que es difícil levantar un contrabando que fue permisado desde el año 2005 por el propio presidente Chávez y que hoy pretende ser visto como un delito en la frontera.. La Guajira es un espacio donde los gobiernos de Venezuela y Colombia han fallado y se han ausentado, o nunca han estado presentes, dejando a la población completamente abandonada a merced de los contrabandistas y las malas prácticas de alcabalas.

@damasojimenez

 

DEJA UN COMENTARIO