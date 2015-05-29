Platini aÃºn se acuerda de la tragedia del 85 | VIDEO

con la vida de 39 personas en el estadio belga de Heysel,Coincidiendo con el 30Âº aniversario de la tragedia mortal que tuvo lugar en la final de la Copa de Europa disputada el 29 de mayo de 1985 en Bruselas,

Ã‰l fue quin marcÃ³ el gol de la victoria de la Juventus 1-0 sobre Liverpool.

“No me he olvidado, al igual que tampoco me he olvidado de nadie que estuviera allÃ­ aquella noche y mi recuerdo estÃ¡ con todos aquellos que perdieron a un ser querido, para los que todo cambiÃ³ en unos pocos y terribles minutos”, aÃ±adiÃ³ Platini en declaraciones ofrecidas por la UEFA.



El 29 de mayo de 1985, los enfrentamientos en los prolegÃ³menos del encuentro entre aficionados de Juventus y Liverpool provocaron una avalancha en las gradas que acabÃ³ con 39 vÃ­ctimas mortales, la mayorÃ­a de ellas seguidores italianos, ademÃ¡s de mÃ¡s de 600 heridos.

Tras aquel suceso, los sistemas de seguridad en el fÃºtbol cambiaron y el presidente de la UEFA subrayÃ³ que desde el mÃ¡ximo organismo del fÃºtbol europeo estÃ¡n “trabajando cada dÃ­a para que nunca mÃ¡s se vuelva a vivir un horror como el de aquella noche”.



Platini se encuentra presente en el 65Âº Congreso anual que celebra la FIFA en ZÃºrich donde Joseph Blatter, presidente de la mÃ¡xima instituciÃ³n del fÃºtbol mundial, tambiÃ©n tuvo un recuerdo para las vÃ­ctimas de Heysel.

