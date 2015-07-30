Plantas productoras de cerveza suspenderÃ¡n su producciÃ³n

La CÃ¡mara Venezolana de Fabricantes de Cerveza informÃ³ este jueves a travÃ©s de un comunicado que dos de las seis plantas productoras de cerveza en Venezuela, ambas pertenecientes a CervecerÃa Polar, â€œse verÃ¡n obligadas a suspender la producciÃ³n hasta tanto se reciban los cargamentos de cebada adquiridos de contadoâ€.
Precisaron que â€œla suspensiÃ³n de la producciÃ³n en estas instalaciones afecta sÃ³lo 25% de la producciÃ³n nacional actual. Una vez que estas dos plantas reciban la materia prima, se espera que los niveles normales de producciÃ³n se recuperen gradualmenteâ€.
Reiteraron que â€œlas industrias venezolanas fabricantes de cerveza y malta estamos firmemente comprometidos con la producciÃ³n al mÃ¡ximo de la capacidad que permita la materia prima disponible, de forma que el suministro de nuestros productos estÃ© permanentemente garantizado. Sin embargo, el pago de contado de embarques puntuales a nuestros proveedores internacionales de materia prima, no atiende el retraso en la liquidaciÃ³n de la deuda de 217 millones de dÃ³lares pendiente con estos proveedores internacionales, que en algunos casos supera los 200 dÃas de esperaâ€.
Destacaron, sin embargo, que â€œel esfuerzo conjunto entre la industria y el Ejecutivo nacional durante los Ãºltimos 30 dÃas logrÃ³ reducir el impacto de la falta de materia prima en la producciÃ³nâ€.
â€œLa regularizaciÃ³n de los despachos, y por tanto la normalizaciÃ³n definitiva del mercadp de cerveza y malta, dependen de que se atienda debidamente y con urgencia esta deuda, y se liberen asÃ las lÃneas de crÃ©dito de las empresas que forman parte de nuestra CÃ¡maraâ€, concluye el comunicado.
