Planta de AtÃºn Margarita tiene materia prima hasta el 15 de agosto

Planta de AtÃºn Margarita tiene materia prima hasta el 15 de agosto

Por biendateao -
2279
123
COMPARTIR

Este jueves, un grupo de sindicatos de Alimentos Polar se apostÃ³ frente al Ministerio PÃºblico para entregar un documento en el que exigÃ­an al Gobierno que se les aprobara los Certificados de No ProducciÃ³n Nacional (CNP) para poder importar la materia prima necesaria para producir el atÃºn enlatado.

Giovanni ChacÃ³n, representante sindical de la planta MarigÃ¼itar de Alimentos Polar de Enlatados, en Sucre, explicÃ³ que el inventario actual de la fÃ¡brica alcanzarÃ¡ hasta el 15 de agosto. IndicÃ³ que la situaciÃ³n actual pone en peligro el trabajo deÂ 600 trabajadores, especÃ­ficamente, quienes trabajan para la marca de AtÃºn Margarita.

â€œEstamos esperando a que nos aprueben los CNP para que podamos importar lomo de atÃºn y otras materias primas desde Ecuador. El documento tambiÃ©nÂ exigeÂ al Ejecutivo Nacional que cese la importaciÃ³n del producto terminado. Porque el Estado estÃ¡ importando grandes cantidades de atÃºn ecuatoriano y esto pone en jaque a la producciÃ³n nacionalâ€, afirmÃ³.

ChacÃ³n explicÃ³ que en la actualidad 54 trabajadores han tenido que cesar en sus labores pues la planta trabaja a un tercio de la producciÃ³n. Entre las materias primas solicitadas, resaltan que lo mÃ¡s necesario es el lomo de atÃºn y los repuestos para las maquinarias de la fÃ¡brica.

â€œLa problemÃ¡tica no es solo de Alimentos Polar, sino de todo el sector atuneroâ€, seÃ±alÃ³. En ese sentido, indicÃ³ que dos plantas de la empresa de atÃºn La Gaviota, intervenida en mayo del 2009, estÃ¡n paralizadas desde hace 11 meses, por falta de una caldera: â€œEl Gobierno no les ha dado una repuesta satisfactoria. Se trata de 240 trabajadores que ahora estÃ¡n sin trabajoâ€.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

123 COMENTARIOS

  7. Where are you calling from? https://gist.github.com/01e130a67ee224627db299c7de830c9f tray levitra prices canada toes profession The poll, by the Wall Street Journal and NBC, leaves no doubt: By a 22-point margin (53% to 31%), the public blames the GOP more than Obama. The Republican Partyâs broader brand has sunk to just 24% approval, a record low. And 60% of those polled want to replace every single member of Congress, including their own.

  9. Directory enquiries https://gist.github.com/4d872f4cf32ec21b64db4619d8811619 ahead out levitra price cvs fragment blessed The first time I tried P90X yoga, Tony Horton tied me up in knots with the efficiency and coolness of a veteran Eagle Scout. I huffed, puffed, fell over a few times and was absolutely exhausted by the end of the session. Moreover, the infuriating serenity of Horton and his fellow trainers – in stark contrast to my grunts of exertion and clumsy stumbling – was anger-inducing and frustrating.

  10. I’m doing an internship precio del levitra en mexico “A missing hiker in the foothills is different than searching for a murder suspect, and the risk of that alone comes as a challenge to the search teams,” Dearden said. “When you have a square mile on flatter land, or even water, you can create a grid and literally search every inch. But when you have terrain like this, and this much land, you just can’t do that.”

  11. Lost credit card cialis 20 mg tadalafil The Commerce Department will release its advance report on second-quarter GDP at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Wednesday. The data will come as the Fed prepares to wrap up a two-day meeting, but economists do not expect the report to have much influence over how Fed officials think about the fate of the $85 billion per month bond-buying program.

  12. We’re at university together buy permethrin cream online uk Johnson & Johnson reported stronger-than-expectedquarterly results on strong growth for its prescription drugs,including new treatments for cancer and to prevent blood clots,and the company slightly raised its full-year profit forecast.The stock was up 1.3 percent at $91.00.

  15. Where’s the nearest cash machine? where to buy zenegra Insurers were also hit by a 2010 clamp-down on the sale oflucrative equity-linked products. Foreign firms remainovershadowed by state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India, whichholds an almost 75 percent market share.

  16. We need someone with experience olanzapine package insert He was to be the first to face trial. Now, former SAC fundmanager Michael Steinberg will be the first to face trial,scheduled to start Nov. 18. Antonia Apps, theassistant U.S. attorney prosecuting that case, watched theMartoma hearing Tuesday from the courtroom gallery.

  17. This site is crazy :) generic viagra buyer The Yankees had two early cracks at Dickey, who wiggled out of jams in each of the first two innings, stranding five runners. Dickey (13-12) was nearly flawless over the next five frames, allowing one hit while facing the minimum 15 batters between the third and seventh.

  18. I’d like to open an account nexium advil Once a playground for the rich and famous, by 2012 Acapulcohad become the murder capital of Mexico, mired in a cycle ofbrutal slayings, kidnappings and extortion as drug gangs foughtfor control of the former pirate cove.

  20. When do you want me to start? cialis 20 mg price “There’s never been this kind of increase,” said state police spokesman Greg Shipley, who added that people have been applying for gun purchases at the rate of about 1,000 a day over the past two weeks.

  21. I’ll call back later kamagra ghb A number of Federal Reserve officials are due to speakthroughout the day, including U.S. Federal Reserve GovernorDaniel Tarullo and New York Fed President William Dudley at aFed conference on resolution of systematically important banksin Washington.

  22. An accountancy practice is viagra safe after alcohol BATTLE OF THE WEEK: Jabaal Sheard vs. Barkevious Mingo – Sheard and Mingo are in a dogfight to become the starting right outside linebacker. Sheard, in his third NFL season but first as a linebacker, has been working with the first team. Mingo has proven he can get around the corner quickly as advertised.

  23. Not available at the moment stromectol online uk The CML's most recent forecast for 2013 is that there will be 35,000 cases of possession during the year, with 160,000 mortgages ending the year in arrears of more than 2.5% of the balance. At this stage, the CML has no imminent plans to revise the forecast.

  24. Your cash is being counted comprar viagra farmacia espaa In 1981, the Muslim Brotherhood assassinated Sadat for his troubles, reflecting that then, as now, the Brotherhood has only contempt for Egyptian leaders who seek peace with Israel. If Morsi had enjoyed only a slightly longer tenure in office, he would likely have abrogated Camp David entirely. The treatyâs demise would have even further reduced U.S. influence throughout the Middle East, renewed opportunities for anti-American, anti-Israeli radicals and increased threats to friendly Arab regimes prepared to live with Egyptian (and Jordanian) peace treaties with Israel. Make no mistake, if Washington takes Camp David for granted, it will disappear, and quickly.

  25. I’m afraid that number’s ex-directory brand levitra without prescription Three companies are involved, Huelin-Renouf Shipping Limited (Jersey), Huelin-Renouf Limited (Guernsey), Eagleway Freight Limited (Southampton, UK) and staff working in the Channel Islands themselves, Southampton and at the French coastal port of Cherbourg, have all been laid off with accountants Grant Thornton appointed as liquidators. With daily services from Southampton to the two main islands and a twice a week schedule to Alderney, Huelin-Renouf also took responsibility for much of the road haulage work around the islands and these services will also now cease.

  26. Is it convenient to talk at the moment? foredi abe ABCâs clever, confident desserts prove pastry chef Melody Lee deserves star billing herself. Infused with vanilla and teasingly saline, the salted-caramel flan ($8) reboots the familiar into something fresh. Crispy fritters ($8) filled with vanilla cream make a heavenly match with Mast Brothers chocolate morsels strewn across the plate. And there may be no more perfect summer dessert than Leeâs intensely refreshing blueberry-mint popsicle ($3), which in a single bite transports diners to a picnic blanket on a city rooftop.

  27. Looking for a job can u take viagra everyday A man who strangled a pensioner to death 25 years ago has been sentenced to a minimum of 19 years in prison. Samuel Dunwoody, 52, was stealing money from the house of Margaret Telford in North Belfast and killed her to ensure there was no witness, a court in the city heard.

  28. I’ll put her on kamagra sta je to It’s a family trait. My dad, on his first day at school, was accosted by a massive bully, a kid about twice his size, who intended to beat him up. The product of a home where his own father left when he was very young and where he had to fight for love, attention and money like a lobster trying to scrabble out of a pot, dragged down by his brothers, my dad was in no mood to be bullied by this cowardly creature. The boy hit him and then my dad struck back, knocking him down and sitting on his chest punching him until he was dragged away. He was never bullied again.

  30. How do you do? buy cheap pioglitazone Beyond her crystalline vocals and clean-toned, undulating guitar figures, there’s something spectral and unsettling about Hackman’s music which sets her apart from more twee British folk contemporaries. The abstract lyrics on That Iron Taste give her songs an inscrutable, beguiling aura. “I was a fan of the nu-folk scene when I was younger,” she says. “But I’m trying to take it somewhere different – I’m drawn to the darker, melancholic side of things.”

  32. Where are you calling from? buy levothyroxine 50 mcg uk Sweeney, a 53-year-old speech language pathologist, spent nearly $2,000 for an MRI at a private Vancouver clinic called Aim to determine if she had CCSVI. The report suggested she does, she said, but the clinic emphasizes on its website that the connection to MS is not only hypothetical, but debatable. It also says it does not âendorseâ the Liberation treatment touted by Zamboni.

  34. good material thanks quetiapine buy online uk Speakers frequently mentioned persistent high unemployment among blacks, which is about twice that of white Americans, and the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the shooting death of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin in Florida. Along the Mall, Martin’s picture was nearly as ubiquitous as King’s.

  35. Special Delivery mirtazapine 15mg or 30mg While composites have been used in aerospace for decades,the 787 is the first commercial jetliner built mainly fromcarbon-plastic materials, whose weight savings, combined withnew engines, are supposed to slash fuel costs 20 percent andoperating costs by 10 percent compared with traditional aluminumalloy.

  36. This is your employment contract cheap finasteride canada Part of the danger is how swimmers can disappear under the surface. Even in a clear pool, a swimmer’s movement can blur their presence. In a murky water pond, it’s even more dramatic. But the Wahooo system also helps lifeguards locate a downed swimmer, using a tracking device. Before, the best way to find a lost swimmer was to form a rescue line, sweeping the area step-by-step.

  39. I live here ist viagra in usa rezeptfrei Raymond, located about 100 miles (161 km) off the resorttown of Zihuatanejo on the coast of Guerrero state and 140 miles(225 km) west-southwest of Acapulco, generated sustained windsof 75 miles per hour (121 kph), and may draw nearer to landbefore starting to move slowly out to sea on Wednesday, theMiami-based center said.

  40. Could you ask him to call me? duloxetine cost Interior Minister Joseph Ole Lenku said in a statement that it was the fourth body that “we know from CCTV footage to be that of a terrorist. DNA and other investigations will confirm their identities.”

  41. I was made redundant two months ago naproxen online uk Asked what it was like to hear his name mentioned in connection with Hernandez in the wake of the charges, Meyer responded: “I felt awful. It’s a sick feeling. Your thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victims. Every player situation, every recruit situation, all I know is (it) will always be in the back of my mind. That’s all I can say.”

  42. I was made redundant two months ago http://www.cfastresults.com/why-cfast/ myrtle buy online cymbalta tire effect That upbeat tone was also captured by a separate report from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, which described residential construction as increasing at a moderate to strong pace across the country in June and early July.

  51. Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thank you|

  67. Wow, wonderful weblog format! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The total look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content material!

  78. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  80. Normally I don at read article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.

  101. Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =). We could have a link exchange arrangement between us!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO