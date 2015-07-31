Planta de AtÃºn Margarita tiene materia prima hasta el 15 de agosto

Este jueves, un grupo de sindicatos de Alimentos Polar se apostÃ³ frente al Ministerio PÃºblico para entregar un documento en el que exigÃan al Gobierno que se les aprobara los Certificados de No ProducciÃ³n Nacional (CNP) para poder importar la materia prima necesaria para producir el atÃºn enlatado.
Giovanni ChacÃ³n, representante sindical de la planta MarigÃ¼itar de Alimentos Polar de Enlatados, en Sucre, explicÃ³ que el inventario actual de la fÃ¡brica alcanzarÃ¡ hasta el 15 de agosto. IndicÃ³ que la situaciÃ³n actual pone en peligro el trabajo deÂ 600 trabajadores, especÃficamente, quienes trabajan para la marca de AtÃºn Margarita.
â€œEstamos esperando a que nos aprueben los CNP para que podamos importar lomo de atÃºn y otras materias primas desde Ecuador. El documento tambiÃ©nÂ exigeÂ al Ejecutivo Nacional que cese la importaciÃ³n del producto terminado. Porque el Estado estÃ¡ importando grandes cantidades de atÃºn ecuatoriano y esto pone en jaque a la producciÃ³n nacionalâ€, afirmÃ³.
ChacÃ³n explicÃ³ que en la actualidad 54 trabajadores han tenido que cesar en sus labores pues la planta trabaja a un tercio de la producciÃ³n. Entre las materias primas solicitadas, resaltan que lo mÃ¡s necesario es el lomo de atÃºn y los repuestos para las maquinarias de la fÃ¡brica.
â€œLa problemÃ¡tica no es solo de Alimentos Polar, sino de todo el sector atuneroâ€, seÃ±alÃ³. En ese sentido, indicÃ³ que dos plantas de la empresa de atÃºn La Gaviota, intervenida en mayo del 2009, estÃ¡n paralizadas desde hace 11 meses, por falta de una caldera: â€œEl Gobierno no les ha dado una repuesta satisfactoria. Se trata de 240 trabajadores que ahora estÃ¡n sin trabajoâ€.
