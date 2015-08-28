PIPO celebra 16 aÃ±os de carrera musical

Jorge RamÃrez, mejor conocido como â€œPipoâ€, desde los 15 aÃ±os de edad ha pertenecido al mundo de la mÃºsica, comenzando cÃ³mo cantante y solista del grupo coral del Colegio â€œLiceo los Roblesâ€ y meses despuÃ©s me incorpore profesionalmenteÂ al grupo coral Opus Novum de mi ciudad natal Maracaibo, donde por 10 aÃ±os compartÃ y crecÃ con cantantes de grupos como â€œVoz Veisâ€ , â€œTecuapeâ€ â€œVocal Songâ€ â€œBacanosâ€,Â entre tanto estudiaba guitarra, y ademÃ¡s forme parte de otras corales de la ciudad, a la par con mi primer grupo de rock llamado XV3, con el cual tocÃ¡bamos en varios sitios nocturnos de la regiÃ³n y en los colegios alrededor del aÃ±o 1995.
RamÃrez indicÃ³Â para el aÃ±o 1998 fue invitado a rapear en tarima en un concierto del grupo internacional â€œLos Amigos Invisiblesâ€Â siendo esto el inicio de mi carrera; para entonces asÃ formar MERMELADA BUNCH en 1999, grupo con el cual ha logrado ya 4 discos, y un dvd en vivo.Â Â En Ã©stos 16 aÃ±os de carrera con mermelada bunch he logrado convertirme no solo en cantante sino en productor musical,Â de nuestro propio material y apoyando a otra bandas.
Destacada ParticipaciÃ³n.
Â
Pipo fue reconocido por los LatÃn grammy, por su participaciÃ³nÂ especial en el dvd Entre Amigos parte 2 del cantante Huascar Barradas,Â obteniendo su nominaciÃ³n cÃ³mo cantante en la categoria de Â major video musical versiÃ³n larga. Ha grabado canciones con artistas como Gustavo Aguado de la agrupaciÃ³n Guaco, el Binomio de Oro, Negrito Man de King ChangÃ±o, Los Blanco ,Alfredo Naranjo, Oscar de LeÃ³n y Voz Veis el Gran Coquivacoa,, Luzia, Nauta,Â los ChiquinquireÃ±os,entre otros.
RecalcÃ³ que Â ha sido premiado junto a Mermelada Bunch con 2 Orquideas, y el galardÃ³n Perro verde queÂ entrega el diario Urbe de la Ciudad de Caracas, ha sido nominados varias veces a los premios pepsi music awards. TambiÃ©n como cantante he participado en la obra de teatro SeÃ±oras de Maracaibo, y el musical LET IT BE â€œteatro rockâ€ junto aÂ la agrupaciÃ³n musical Caibo Nelson Arrieta y Roberto Zambrano de Nauta.
A lo largo de su carrera ha compartidoÂ tarima, con artista como: Molotov, Rabanes, Aterciopelados, CafÃ© Tacuba, Shakira, Franco de Vita, Guaco, Oscar de LeÃ³n, Chino y Nacho, Control Machete, Illya Kuryaki & the Valderramas, King Chango, C Mana, Bacilos, La Mosca, Juanes, Amigos Invisibles, Caramelos de Cianuro, Servando y Florentino, entre otros.
El cantante manifestÃ³, que ha servido de Â imagen de las compaÃ±Ãas de telefonÃa celular Digitel y EmpresasÂ Polar â€œPEPSIâ€ y â€œPOLAR ICEâ€, quienes confiaron paraÂ hacer la promociÃ³n de sus productos y servicios siendo escogidos para el lanzamiento del nuevo productoÂ â€œPepsi Twistâ€Â durante la campaÃ±a â€œProbalaâ€ de introducciÃ³n en el Zulia haciendo un comercial para TV y Cine realizado por Xtreme Pictures y la agencia publicitaria BBDO, participando activamente en visitas, firmas de autÃ³grafos y conciertos para el lanzamiento del nuevo producto y su imagenen forma exclusiva haciendo comerciales para TV, radio, prensa, vallas, material POP, etc.
MÃ¡s Ã©xitos.
Â
Durante 2 temporadas pipo participo junto a la banda en Ã©l programa de radio llamado â€œEl Bus de la AlegrÃaâ€ de transmisiÃ³n diaria de hora y media de duraciÃ³n a travÃ©s de URBE 96.3 y difundido en Internet por todo el mundo (www.urbe963.fm) el cuÃ¡l conjuga el humor y la actuaciÃ³n asÃ como los comentarios y espontaneidad, moderado por todos los integrantes de la banda y la reconocida locutora Goya Sumoza; este espacio estuvo producido por el escritorÂ Ricardo â€œEl Polloâ€ Bastidas. AcotÃ³ RamÃrez.
Â
Pronto estarÃ¡ por salir un nuevo Dvd, celebrando los quince aÃ±os de historia musical de mermelada bonch, donde tenemos artistas invitados como el Binomio de Oro, la Big Band de Maracaibo, asÃ mismo estamos en la producciÃ³n del quito cd de la agrupaciÃ³n.
RamÃrez ConcluyÃ³ mencionando que se siente satisfecho con el trabajo logrado en su carrera cÃ³mo mÃºsico y que a pesar de todo estos logrosÂ siente que falta muchos aÃ±os mÃ¡s en el campoÂ mÃºsica;Â quiero dejar un buen legadoÂ a esta generaciÃ³n que se estÃ¡ iniciando y con la cuÃ¡l siempre estarÃ© a la orden para poder apoyar cuando lo necesite.Â A travÃ©s de sus redes sociales en twitterÂ e Instagram @piporamirez pueden mantenerse informado de cada una de mis facetas como cantante, compositor y padre.
Periodista: Lcdo Luirdis Arias/ CNP: (CNP: 18.561)
