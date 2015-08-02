Piedras a la exportaciÃ³n, por Francisco Olivares

Piedras a la exportación, por Francisco Olivares

El presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro ha exigido a los empresarios que busquen sus propios dÃ³lares. Pero la Ãºnica vÃ­a para que eso ocurra y bajar la dependencia con la industria petrolera y el Gobierno, es la exportaciÃ³n de otros productos. Pero ese camino ha estado lleno de obstÃ¡culos. En 1998 la exportaciÃ³n de productos no petroleros significaban 29% de los ingresos del paÃ­s y ahora estos productores apenas generan 3% de esos ingresos, segÃºn cifras del Instituto Nacional de EstadÃ­sticas (INE).

Trabas, permisologÃ­a, caÃ­da de la producciÃ³n, controles de cambio y econÃ³micos, decretos y hasta ineficiencia, podrÃ­an agrupar algunas de las numerosas piedras que se han colocado en el camino y creado una enorme distancia entre el producto embalado en un container y el comprador en el exterior que proveerÃ¡ al paÃ­s con sus divisas.

“Sembrar el petrÃ³leo es diversificar la economÃ­a, y esa es la base para poder exportar”, seÃ±ala el director de la AsociaciÃ³n Venezolana de Exportadores (Avex), RamÃ³n Goyo, quien sostiene que Venezuela se ha rezagado en ese propÃ³sito y las cifras indican que en los siguientes aÃ±os seguirÃ¡ la misma tendencia a la baja de las exportaciones no petroleras, de no reducirse los controles y la supervisiÃ³n que complican las operaciones de exportaciÃ³n.

Sostiene el directivo de Avex, con cifras del INE, que en 2013 se registraron los niveles de exportaciÃ³n mÃ¡s bajos que han tenido las exportaciones venezolanas en los Ãºltimos 30 aÃ±os con apenas 2.100 millones de dÃ³lares de ingresos. El deterioro del las exportaciones no petroleras se comenzaron a sentir a partir del aÃ±o 2006. En el aÃ±o anterior, 2005, se viviÃ³ un momento estelar de las exportaciones con un volumen de ingresos de 7.200 millones de dÃ³lares para caer a partir de 2009 por debajo de $3 mil millones.

Â¿QuÃ© se exporta?

Un estudio sobre las exportaciones venezolanas a cargo de los investigadores Sergio Arancibia y JosÃ© Francisco Reyes, entre los aÃ±os 2000 y 2013, refleja cÃ³mo de los 30 productos que mÃ¡s generan ingresos para el paÃ­s, 18 de ellos deben contar con al menos tres permisos y someterse a “regÃ­menes legales” para poder ser exportados. El tiempo que se tarda una gestiÃ³n para obtener estos permisos, aÃºn ya contando con el visto bueno para poder ser exportados, es de dos meses y medio. Pero hay empresas que pasan tiempo esperando sin que haya respuesta de los organismos competentes.

Varios de estos regÃ­menes legales para exportar se establecieron en agosto de 2014 lo cual tuvo un impacto en la capacidad de exportaciÃ³n y profundizÃ³ la caÃ­da de las exportaciones, segÃºn se refleja en las propias cifras del INE.

En el aÃ±o 2014, entre enero y agosto se venÃ­a produciendo un importante ascenso de las exportaciones no petroleras. A partir de ese mes, cuando se establecen nuevos controles, la exportaciÃ³n sufre una caÃ­da que llega a 36%, hasta octubre que fue la Ãºltima cifra publicada por el INE. Desde esa fecha hasta lo que va de 2015 no se conocen estadÃ­sticas sobre exportaciones.

Los permisos para exportar

Hay productos que tienen prohibida su exportaciÃ³n y requieren de una licencia especial que se tramita a travÃ©s del Ministerio de Comercio y la autoriza la vicepresidencia de la RepÃºblica. En este grupo se encuentran productos del sector salud, de alimentos, de higiene personal, papel y cartÃ³n. Esa medida derivÃ³ del problema de desabastecimiento nacional.

Otro requerimiento que se debe cumplir es el “Certificado de Demanda Interna Satisfecha”, que es emitido por el Ministerio de AlimentaciÃ³n. Esta exigencia se deriva tambiÃ©n de la crisis de escasez.

Otra paso obligado es el RÃ©gimen Legal de Arancel, que es un permiso que otorga el Ministerio de Industria y Comercio, de los cuales el mÃ¡s complejo es el RL4, que autoriza la exportaciÃ³n de productos de acero y aluminio. SegÃºn seÃ±ala RamÃ³n Goyo, este es el permiso que mÃ¡s ha afectado la oferta exportadora del paÃ­s, cuyos productos de acero y aluminio son los que han generado mayores ingresos en divisas en productos no petroleros y con importante valor agregado nacional.

En este renglÃ³n figuran importantes empresas manufactureras privadas y pÃºblicas.

InspecciÃ³n del producto

Se estima que una vez completados los documentos requeridos para exportar, la distancia entre el producto terminado y listo para embalar y montarlo en el buque puede tardar otros 49 dÃ­as, eso si no ocurre un percance adicional.

Para almacenarse en el container el producto debe sufrir una inspecciÃ³n que se puede hacer en la planta productora o en el muelle de donde se va a exportar. AllÃ­ participan inspectores del Seniat, Guardia Nacional, Resguardo Aduanero y para ciertos productos pueden intervenir otras instituciones como Ministerio de AlimentaciÃ³n o Salud.

Si la carga fue inspeccionada en la planta le es colocado un precinto que lleva un nÃºmero de manera que garantice el traslado hasta el muelle sin ser alterado. Pero puede ocurrir que en el muelle se exija abrir nuevamente el container por alguna sospecha y ello puede afectar la carga o deteriorar el empaque.

El Gobierno sacÃ³ una resoluciÃ³n para buscarle una salida a estas trabas, la cual plantea agrupar a todos los organismos involucrados en la inspecciÃ³n y que la misma se lleve a cabo en las plantas, pero el mecanismo no se estÃ¡ utilizando dado que hay mucha resistencia para que los organismos acudan a las plantas a realizar la inspecciÃ³n, segÃºn informa RamÃ³n Goyo.

Â¿A dÃ³nde van los dÃ³lares?

Tal como lo sugiere el presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro, los exportadores quieren manejar sus propios dÃ³lares derivados de las ventas en el exterior, pero en este punto tambiÃ©n hay limitaciones que generan las normas impuestas.

Cuando finalmente la mercancÃ­a llega a su destino en el exterior y el productor recibe su pago en divisas, el Gobierno les permite hacer uso de 60% de lo facturado y con ello el exportador puede invertirlo en la compra del componente importado que se requiere para producir. AllÃ­ estÃ¡n gastos como maquinaria, materia prima, impuestos, etc.

El 40% restante se lo deben vender al Banco Central y en los actuales momentos la tasa de cambio que reciben los exportadores es la de Sicad II, cuya Ãºltima cotizaciÃ³n fue de 52,8 bolÃ­vares por dÃ³lar. Este sistema fue eliminado en la resoluciÃ³n 33 y se sustituyÃ³ por Simadi. En opiniÃ³n del director de Avex, esa tasa no refleja la realidad de la paridad cambiaria, y la actual tasa Simadi, que es la vigente, que ronda en los Bs. 200 por dÃ³lar, aÃºn no se les autoriza.

En esa oportunidad les informaron a los exportadores que el 40% que estÃ¡n obligados a vender al Banco Central de Venezuela podÃ­an hacerlo a tasa Simadi, pero la propuesta no se ha llevado a cabo y los exportadores siguen a la espera de que eso se oficialice.

Los bolÃ­vares que se derivan de la venta del 40% al BCV son utilizados por los exportadores para cubrir parte del valor agregado nacional en bolÃ­vares, pero esos gastos nacionales se estÃ¡n generando en una situaciÃ³n inflacionaria muy alta que este aÃ±o supera los tres dÃ­gitos, explica RamÃ³n Goyo.

CaÃ­da de la industria

Uno de los elementos que influyÃ³ en la caÃ­da de la producciÃ³n de las industrias de acero, hierro y aluminio, fue la crisis elÃ©ctrica que lleva varios aÃ±os. SegÃºn explica el director de Avex, ello contaminÃ³ a toda la cadena de valor en empresas de acero y aluminio, que son las que mÃ¡s aportan divisas por exportaciÃ³n.

Las empresas del Estado estÃ¡n produciendo aproximadamente 30% por debajo de su capacidad, y eso ha contagiado a toda la cadena de empresas que operan aguas abajo. En consecuencia hay escasez de materia prima, tanto nacional como importada. El efecto en la caÃ­da tambiÃ©n se vio reflejado en las exportaciones cuando en 1998 ingresaron al paÃ­s $869 millones en productos manufacturados en aluminio mientras que en 2013 solo llegÃ³ a $74 millones. En hierro y acero las exportaciones bajaron de $725 millones en 1998 a $303 millones en 2013.

Esto tambiÃ©n ocurriÃ³ en otros sectores como el plÃ¡stico, en el cual se pasÃ³ de exportar $241 millones en 1998 a $29 millones en 2013.

twitter:folivares10

