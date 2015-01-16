Piden subir a Bs. 75 el kilo de pollo entero

El sector avÃcola nacional solicitÃ³ al Ejecutivo Nacional aumentar de Bs. 46 a 75 bolÃvares el kilo de pollo entero, lo que representa un alza de 63%. Sin embargo, esta cifra aÃºn estÃ¡ lejos del precio que se consigue en el mercado, pues un kilo de esta proteÃna entera puede costar hasta 200 bolÃvares.
El presidente de la FederaciÃ³n Nacional de Avicultores ( Fenavi) en el Zulia, Rodrigo JosÃ© MÃ©ndez, informÃ³ a PANORAMA que el sector le planteÃ³ al vicepresidente de SoberanÃa Alimentaria, Carlos Osorio este precio y pidiÃ³ “gestionar la soluciÃ³n para recuperar el pleno abastecimiento de carne de pollo”.
“Hubo mucha receptividad y se asumiÃ³ compromisos por ambas partes para impulsar el crecimiento de la producciÃ³n y suplir la demanda del mercado con producciÃ³n nacional”, seÃ±alÃ³ Mendez
El presidente de Fenavi-Zulia precisÃ³ que durante la reuniÃ³n sostenida con el vicepresidente Osorio, Ã©ste dijo estar “vigilante de la presencia de carne de pollo en las diversas cadenas de distribuciÃ³n. Hubo preocupaciÃ³n por los costos que han impactado la producciÃ³n y se hizo el compromiso del acatamiento a los precios regulados”.
Sobre la materia prima para la alimentaciÃ³n de las aves, MÃ©ndez manifestÃ³ que el gremio entregÃ³ a Osorio la solicitud de ordenar la liquidaciÃ³n del pago de un buque con 30.000 toneladas de soya para las empresas integradas al conglomerado socio productivo ABA-Zulia, creado por alianza estratÃ©gica entre la GobernaciÃ³n del Estado Zulia la AsociaciÃ³n de Granjeros del Zulia (Agranzu).
“Hay consenso en la importancia del sector avÃcola, que aporta el 4.6 % del PIB bruto nacional ofreciendo alimentos al pueblo venezolano a menor costo y supliendo el 78 % de la proteÃna animal, incluso ganando los espacios de la carne de res y pescado que ocupaban anteriormente en la dieta del venezolano”, resaltÃ³ MÃ©ndez.
Panorama
