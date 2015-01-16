Piden subir a Bs. 75 el kilo de pollo entero

Piden subir a Bs. 75 el kilo de pollo entero

El sector avÃ­cola nacional solicitÃ³ al Ejecutivo Nacional aumentar de Bs. 46 a 75 bolÃ­vares el kilo de pollo entero, lo que representa un alza de 63%. Sin embargo, esta cifra aÃºn estÃ¡ lejos del precio que se consigue en el mercado, pues un kilo de esta proteÃ­na entera puede costar hasta 200 bolÃ­vares.

El presidente de la FederaciÃ³n Nacional de Avicultores ( Fenavi) en el Zulia, Rodrigo JosÃ© MÃ©ndez, informÃ³ a PANORAMA que el sector le planteÃ³ al vicepresidente de SoberanÃ­a Alimentaria, Carlos Osorio este precio y pidiÃ³ “gestionar la soluciÃ³n para recuperar el pleno abastecimiento de carne de pollo”.

“Hubo mucha receptividad y se asumiÃ³ compromisos por ambas partes para impulsar el crecimiento de la producciÃ³n y suplir la demanda del mercado con producciÃ³n nacional”, seÃ±alÃ³ Mendez

El presidente de Fenavi-Zulia precisÃ³ que durante la reuniÃ³n sostenida con el vicepresidente Osorio, Ã©ste dijo estar “vigilante de la presencia de carne de pollo en las diversas cadenas de distribuciÃ³n. Hubo preocupaciÃ³n por los costos que han impactado la producciÃ³n y se hizo el compromiso del acatamiento a los precios regulados”.

Sobre la materia prima para la alimentaciÃ³n de las aves, MÃ©ndez manifestÃ³ que el gremio entregÃ³ a Osorio la solicitud de ordenar la liquidaciÃ³n del pago de un buque con 30.000 toneladas de soya para las empresas integradas al conglomerado socio productivo ABA-Zulia, creado por alianza estratÃ©gica entre la GobernaciÃ³n del Estado Zulia la AsociaciÃ³n de Granjeros del Zulia (Agranzu).

“Hay consenso en la importancia del sector avÃ­cola, que aporta el 4.6 % del PIB bruto nacional ofreciendo alimentos al pueblo venezolano a menor costo y supliendo el 78 % de la proteÃ­na animal, incluso ganando los espacios de la carne de res y pescado que ocupaban anteriormente en la dieta del venezolano”, resaltÃ³ MÃ©ndez.

 

Panorama

