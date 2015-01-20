Piden destituciÃ³n de la junta directiva del Ipasme

Piden destituciÃ³n de la junta directiva del Ipasme

El comando magisterial se plantÃ³ en la sede del Ipasme para pedir que se mejore. El gremio de maestros se uniÃ³ ayer para levantar su voz ante la desidia que padece la instituciÃ³n desde hace dos aÃ±os.

Rafael RincÃ³n, presidente del Colegio de Licenciados, comentÃ³ que la protesta es para que no siga la desmejora. “Existen 64 unidades odontolÃ³gicas en el paÃ­s, 17 no funcionan y nueve de ellas estÃ¡n cerradas. Nosotros no queremos que eso pase en el Zulia, acÃ¡ funciona medianamente, por eso queremos que se le busque y dÃ© soluciÃ³n a la falta de insumo. Por eso pedimos que se destituya la junta directiva y se nombre una nueva, que los mismos educadores sean los que administren el Ipasme”.

Uno de los problemas que afecta a los maestros es la imposibilidad de hacer exÃ¡menes de sangre por no tener reactivo en los laboratorios del Ipasme. “Tampoco se realizan placas porque no hay material, solo de manos y dedos porque son pequeÃ±as. No hay especialidades porque los mÃ©dicos salen jubilados y nadie ocupa sus puestos. En consecuencia las consultas son demoradas”. SeÃ±alÃ³ que hacen falta dos cardiÃ³logos, un otorrino, un mÃ©dico familiar y un mÃ©dico general.

El gremio no ve la inversiÃ³n del seis por ciento que se le descuenta de su salario para la instituciÃ³n. “Antes daban crÃ©ditos para viviendas, personales, vehÃ­culos, todo eso estÃ¡ paralizado. El Ipasme estÃ¡ quebrado econÃ³micamente. El dinero de los educadores es una cantidad muy grande y los crÃ©ditos estÃ¡n paralizados”, reclamÃ³ Vinicio Parra, presidente del Colegio de Peritos y TÃ©cnicos.

Faviana GarcÃ­a | LA VERDAD

