PetrÃ³leo venezolano cerrÃ³ en 42,17 dÃ³lares

El precio del barril de petrÃ³leo venezolano terminÃ³ esta semana con 2,15 centavos mÃ¡s cortando una tendencia a la baja de varias semanas, y cerrÃ³ en 42,17 dÃ³lares, informÃ³ el Ministerio de PetrÃ³leo y MinerÃa del paÃs suramericano.
â€œLos precios de los crudos se fortalecieron durante la semana impulsados por la expectativa de una menor oferta de crudo en Estados Unidos, la debilidad del dÃ³lar frente a otras divisas y las expectativas mÃ¡s favorables sobre una recuperaciÃ³n de la demanda de crudoâ€, dice el informe de la cartera petrolera difundido hoy.
El aumento del precio del crudo tambiÃ©n se reflejÃ³ ligeramente en el de la cesta de la OrganizaciÃ³n de PaÃses Exportadores de PetrÃ³leo (Opep), de la que Venezuela es miembro fundador, que pasÃ³ de 43,81 a 46,23 dÃ³lares.
La subida tambiÃ©n se mantuvo en el precio del Intermedio de Texas (WTI) en Estados Unidos, que pasÃ³ de 45,04 a 47,51 dÃ³lares, mientras que el Brent subiÃ³ de 48,05 a 50,74 dÃ³lares.
Con el registro de esta semana, el precio de venta promedio del crudo venezolano en lo que va de aÃ±o se sitÃºa en 47,46, muy por debajo de los 88,42 dÃ³lares del aÃ±o pasado y de los 98,08 dÃ³lares de 2013.
Venezuela, quinto exportador mundial de crudo, vende alrededor de 2,5 millones de barriles de petrÃ³leo diarios, en su mayor parte a Estados Unidos y China.
El petrÃ³leo proporciona mÃ¡s del 90 por ciento de las divisas que recibe Venezuela y la mitad de los ingresos del presupuesto fiscal, calculado para 2015 sobre un precio del barril de 60 dÃ³lares.
El desplome sostenido del crudo venezolano obligÃ³ hace meses al Gobierno de Venezuela a aplicar medidas econÃ³micas para aminorar el impacto por la caÃda de los ingresos.EFE
