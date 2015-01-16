PetrÃ³leo venezolano cayÃ³ a 39,19 dÃ³lares por barril

La “cesta petrolera venezolana cierra en 39,19 dÃ³lares por barril del 12 al 16 de enero de 2015”, indicÃ³ el ministerio a travÃ©s de su cuenta en twitter. Desde junio de 2014 el crudo venezolano ha perdido 61% de su valor, informÃ³ AFP.
La cesta petrolera venezolana de crudo y derivados cayÃ³ por debajo de la barrera de los 40 dÃ³lares y cerrÃ³ la semana en 39,19 dÃ³lares por barril, informÃ³ el ministerio de PetrÃ³leo.
La “cesta petrolera venezolana cierra en 39,19 dÃ³lares por barril del 12 al 16 de enero de 2015”, indicÃ³ el ministerio a travÃ©s de su cuenta en Twitter. Desde junio de 2014 el crudo venezolano ha perdido 61% de su valor, informÃ³ AFP.
