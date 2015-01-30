PetrÃ³leo venezolano bajÃ³ y cerrÃ³ la semana en 38,82 dÃ³lares por barril

El precio del barril de petrÃ³leo venezolano perdiÃ³ 0,70 dÃ³lares al cerrar este viernes en 38,82 dÃ³lares luego de que la semana anterior tuvo un tÃmido avance, segÃºn datos del ministerio de PetrÃ³leo.
â€œDurante la presente semana los precios de la mayorÃa de los crudos terminaron a la baja por la preocupaciÃ³n que sigue generando el exceso de oferta en los principales centros consumidores, lo que se ha visto reflejado en altos inventarios de crudoâ€, detallÃ³ el informe semanal del ministerio.
Tras caer por debajo de la barrera de los 40 dÃ³lares el pasado 15 de enero, la semana anterior el crudo venezolano registrÃ³ un tÃmido avance al recuperar 33 cÃ©ntimos para cerrar en 39,59 dÃ³lares.
Durante 2014, la cesta venezolana tuvo un precio promedio de 88,42 dÃ³lares por barril, gracias al buen desempeÃ±o del crudo en el primer semestre, pero a partir de junio, cuando estaba cerca de los 100 dÃ³lares, iniciÃ³ el desplome para perder mÃ¡s de 60% de su valor.
Venezuela, que cuenta con las mayores reservas de petrÃ³leo en el mundo, obtiene del crudo 96% de sus recursos y este derrumbe de los precios amenaza, segÃºn analistas, con complicar aÃºn mÃ¡s la situaciÃ³n econÃ³mica, marcada por una inflaciÃ³n que en 2014 superÃ³ 64% y una creciente escasez de alimentos, medicinas y todo tipo de productos.
El presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro realizÃ³ a principios de enero una gira de dos semanas por paÃses productores de petrÃ³leo y aliados polÃticos como China, IrÃ¡n, Arabia SaudÃ, Catar, Argelia y Rusia en un intento por definir una estrategia que apuntale los precios del crudo.
En noviembre de 2014, el entonces canciller venezolano Rafael RamÃrez intentÃ³ sin Ã©xito alcanzar un acuerdo al interior de la OPEP para un recorte en la producciÃ³n petrolera. AFP
