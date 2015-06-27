Pekerman considera â€œjustaâ€ victoria argentina (Video)

EL tÃ©cnico de Colombia, JosÃ© Pekerman, considerÃ³ justa la victoria de la albiceleste de este viernes en cuartos de final, que ganÃ³ por penales de 5 a 4. Mientras que Martino lamentÃ³ que el partido se haya definido de ese modo. AFP

 

