El dibujo “Peace for Paris” (Paz para ParÃ­s), que representa el perfil de la Torre Eiffel rodeada de un cÃ­rculo negro, se ha convertido en uno de los sÃ­mbolos mÃ¡s compartidos en las redes sociales, tras los atentados del viernes en la capital francesa.

EstÃ¡ inspirado en el sÃ­mbolo de la paz y del famoso “Paz y Amor” de los hippies de los aÃ±os 1960.
“Estaba escuchando la radio anoche y mi primera reacciÃ³n fue dibujar y compartir esto”, dijo a la AFP Jean Jullien, un grafista francÃ©s de 32 aÃ±os, que vive en Londres.
“Fue espontÃ¡neo, querÃ­a hacer algo que fuera Ãºtil para la gente”, explicÃ³.
“Dada la violencia de los ataques (que dejaron al menos 128 muertos), el sÃ­mbolo ‘Paz y Amor’ se imponÃ­a. La sÃ­ntesis fue bastante sencilla con la Torre Eiffel, sÃ­mbolo de ParÃ­s. Los dos sÃ­mbolos encajaban”, aÃ±adiÃ³.
Jean Jullien publicÃ³ primero el dibujo en su pÃ¡gina web (http://www.jeanjullien.com/) antes de compartirlo en su cuenta de la red social Twitter poco despuÃ©s de la medianoche.
El post enviado desde su cuenta ya ha sido compartido mÃ¡s de 45.000 veces.Â 
El 7 de enero, tras el anuncio del ataque sangriento contra el semanario satÃ­rico Charlie Hebdo, que dejÃ³ 12 muertos en la redacciÃ³n de ese medio, el lema “Je suis Charlie” (Yo soy Charlie) fue muy compartido en las redes sociales.

 

