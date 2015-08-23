Pastor Maldonado abandona

Pastor Maldonado, piloto venezolano de la escuderÃ­a Lotus, debiÃ³ retirarse en la segunda vuelta del Gran Premio de BÃ©lgica, luego que su vehÃ­culo perdiera potencia mientras se mantenÃ­a en la sÃ©ptima plaza.

Peleando en el pelotÃ³n de vanguardia, de repente el auto de Maldonado bajÃ³ radicalmente la velocidad y tuvo que hacerse a un lado en la pista de Spa-Francorchamps, mientras los otros pilotos -entre ellos su coequiper Romain Grosjean- lo pasaban raudamente.

El venezolano habÃ­a clasificado muy bien en las jornadas sabatinas, llegando a ubicarse en la octava casilla. Hoy partiÃ³ desde la cuarta fila (desde la sÃ©ptima posiciÃ³n) tras la sanciÃ³n de cinco puestos que le aplicaron a Grosjean.

Previamente, en los ensayos libres del viernes, Pastor Maldonado habÃ­a destrozado su bÃ³lido al impactar las barreras de protecciÃ³n.

En resumidas cuentas, no fue un buen fin de semana para el maracayero Pastor Maldonado quien se va con las manos vacÃ­as de BÃ©lgica, luego de generar grandes expectativas por su buena clasificaciÃ³n.

Antonio Castillo

