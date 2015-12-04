Parlamento de Ecuador aprobÃ³ la reelecciÃ³n indefinida

Parlamento de Ecuador aprobÃ³ la reelecciÃ³n indefinida

Por biendateao -
El dÃ­a de hoy fue aprobado por la Asamblea Nacional (Parlamento) de Ecuador un paquete de enmiendas constitucionales propuestas por el Ejecutivo, que incluyen la posibilidad de postular la reelecciÃ³n de manera indefinida a todos los cargos por voto popular. Por 100 de 109 votos de asambleÃ­stas presentes en la sesiÃ³n del pleno.


TambiÃ©n se aprobÃ³ una disposiciÃ³n transitoria que impide al actual presidente del paÃ­s, Rafael Correa, postular a los comicios de 2017, asÃ­ como a los legisladores que hayan cumplido dos periodos consecutivos.

El debate estuvo matizado por el apoyo que simpatizantes del oficialismo hicieron en la sede legislativa y el rechazo que grupos de oposiciÃ³n manifestaron en las calles aledaÃ±as a ese recinto, custodiado fuertemente por la PolicÃ­a.

Tras diez horas de debate, la mayorÃ­a del oficialista movimiento Alianza PaÃ­s, con el apoyo de asambleÃ­stas de grupos afines, aprobÃ³ las enmiendas que, en la discusiÃ³n, tuvo pocas dificultades, ya que apenas ocho legisladores de oposiciÃ³n acudieron al pleno.

Las diecisÃ©is enmiendas impulsadas por el Gobierno desde hace mÃ¡s de un aÃ±o tienen que ver con normativas relacionadas con diversos temas como la contrataciÃ³n colectiva en el sector pÃºblico, las competencias municipales en salud y educaciÃ³n y el apoyo de las Fuerzas Armadas a la seguridad interna.

TambiÃ©n con aspectos relacionados con las pensiones de jubilaciÃ³n en la PolicÃ­a y las Fuerzas Armadas y sobre consultas populares en los gobiernos locales segÃºn sus competencias, entre otras.

Sin embargo, la enmienda sobre la reelecciÃ³n indefinida fue la que crispÃ³ a la oposiciÃ³n, reacia a la posibilidad de que el presidente Correa vuelva a presentarse en futuros comicios.

 

Juan Carlos Casinelli, legislador oficialista que liderÃ³ una comisiÃ³n especial sobre el paquete de enmiendas, calificÃ³ de histÃ³rica su aprobaciÃ³n, al considerar que las reformas amplÃ­an los derechos de los ciudadanos.

“Hoy hemos hecho historia”, dijo Casinelli en un mitin con simpatizantes de la “RevoluciÃ³n ciudadana”, el modelo polÃ­tico que Correa aplica en el paÃ­s, que se efectuÃ³ en las afueras de la sede del legislativo, apenas acabÃ³ la sesiÃ³n del pleno.

 

Tras conocer que la Asamblea habÃ­a aprobado las enmiendas, los manifestantes lanzaron piedras y arremetieron contra las vallas colocadas para impedir el acceso al recinto parlamentario, lo que generÃ³ la reacciÃ³n de los agentes.

A pie, a caballo y con motocicletas, los policÃ­as disolvieron la concentraciÃ³n de manifestantes y se registraron varias detenciones.

Los grupos sociales de oposiciÃ³n han anunciado que las protestas se mantendrÃ¡n de manera indefinida y no han descartado presentar demandas de inconstitucionalidad contra las enmiendas aprobadas.

