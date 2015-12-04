Parlamento de Ecuador aprobÃ³ la reelecciÃ³n indefinida

El dÃa de hoy fue aprobado por la Asamblea Nacional (Parlamento) de Ecuador un paquete de enmiendas constitucionales propuestas por el Ejecutivo, que incluyen la posibilidad de postular la reelecciÃ³n de manera indefinida a todos los cargos por voto popular. Por 100 de 109 votos de asambleÃstas presentes en la sesiÃ³n del pleno.
TambiÃ©n se aprobÃ³ una disposiciÃ³n transitoria que impide al actual presidente del paÃs, Rafael Correa, postular a los comicios de 2017, asÃ como a los legisladores que hayan cumplido dos periodos consecutivos.
El debate estuvo matizado por el apoyo que simpatizantes del oficialismo hicieron en la sede legislativa y el rechazo que grupos de oposiciÃ³n manifestaron en las calles aledaÃ±as a ese recinto, custodiado fuertemente por la PolicÃa.
Tras diez horas de debate, la mayorÃa del oficialista movimiento Alianza PaÃs, con el apoyo de asambleÃstas de grupos afines, aprobÃ³ las enmiendas que, en la discusiÃ³n, tuvo pocas dificultades, ya que apenas ocho legisladores de oposiciÃ³n acudieron al pleno.
Las diecisÃ©is enmiendas impulsadas por el Gobierno desde hace mÃ¡s de un aÃ±o tienen que ver con normativas relacionadas con diversos temas como la contrataciÃ³n colectiva en el sector pÃºblico, las competencias municipales en salud y educaciÃ³n y el apoyo de las Fuerzas Armadas a la seguridad interna.
TambiÃ©n con aspectos relacionados con las pensiones de jubilaciÃ³n en la PolicÃa y las Fuerzas Armadas y sobre consultas populares en los gobiernos locales segÃºn sus competencias, entre otras.
Sin embargo, la enmienda sobre la reelecciÃ³n indefinida fue la que crispÃ³ a la oposiciÃ³n, reacia a la posibilidad de que el presidente Correa vuelva a presentarse en futuros comicios.
Juan Carlos Casinelli, legislador oficialista que liderÃ³ una comisiÃ³n especial sobre el paquete de enmiendas, calificÃ³ de histÃ³rica su aprobaciÃ³n, al considerar que las reformas amplÃan los derechos de los ciudadanos.
“Hoy hemos hecho historia”, dijo Casinelli en un mitin con simpatizantes de la “RevoluciÃ³n ciudadana”, el modelo polÃtico que Correa aplica en el paÃs, que se efectuÃ³ en las afueras de la sede del legislativo, apenas acabÃ³ la sesiÃ³n del pleno.
Tras conocer que la Asamblea habÃa aprobado las enmiendas, los manifestantes lanzaron piedras y arremetieron contra las vallas colocadas para impedir el acceso al recinto parlamentario, lo que generÃ³ la reacciÃ³n de los agentes.
A pie, a caballo y con motocicletas, los policÃas disolvieron la concentraciÃ³n de manifestantes y se registraron varias detenciones.
Los grupos sociales de oposiciÃ³n han anunciado que las protestas se mantendrÃ¡n de manera indefinida y no han descartado presentar demandas de inconstitucionalidad contra las enmiendas aprobadas.
