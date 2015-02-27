Paris Hilton visita Cuba, donde su bisabuelo perdiÃ³ un hotel

Paris Hilton visita Cuba, donde su bisabuelo perdió un hotel

Paris Hilton ha publicado en su cuenta de Instagram una foto en la plaza San Francisco de La Habana.
En la foto aparece junto a la exposiciÃ³n de osos United Buddy Bear con un vestido floreado sin mangas y lentes de sol.

El bisabuelo de Paris, Conrad Hilton, creÃ³ el imperio hotelero, y en marzo de 1958 visitÃ³ La Habana para la inauguraciÃ³n del hotel en el que un aÃ±o despuÃ©s se instalÃ³ a vivir tres meses Fidel Castro, tras su entrada triunfal a la capital luego de derrocar al dictador Fulgencio Batista.

La ayuda dada a Fidel por la cadena no le sirviÃ³ de mucho. El hotel, llamado Habana Hilton, fue nacionalizado por Castro en 1960 junto a otras propiedades estadounidenses y ahora se llama Habana Libre.

Poco antes de partir, Paris advirtiÃ³ en su cuenta en Twitter que se quedarÃ­a sin seÃ±al en su telÃ©fono “por unos dÃ­as”.
“Despegando para Cuba. No tendrÃ© servicio en mi telÃ©fono por un par de dÃ­as. Si no respondo sus textos es porque no los estoy recibiendo”, escribiÃ³.
Paris Hilton se uniÃ³ asÃ­ a otra celebridad que visita la isla comunista, la modelo britÃ¡nica Naomi Campbell, quien se encuentra desde el miÃ©rcoles en La Habana, donde fue vista por periodistas.

Ambas coincidieron en la isla comunista con otros prominentes visitantes, el ex secretario general de la ONU y premio Nobel de la Paz Kofi Annan y el ex presidente espaÃ±ol JosÃ© Luis RodrÃ­guez Zapatero.

