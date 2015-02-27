Paris Hilton visita Cuba, donde su bisabuelo perdiÃ³ un hotel

Paris Hilton ha publicado en su cuenta de Instagram una foto en la plaza San Francisco de La Habana.
En la foto aparece junto a la exposiciÃ³n de osos United Buddy Bear con un vestido floreado sin mangas y lentes de sol.
El bisabuelo de Paris, Conrad Hilton, creÃ³ el imperio hotelero, y en marzo de 1958 visitÃ³ La Habana para la inauguraciÃ³n del hotel en el que un aÃ±o despuÃ©s se instalÃ³ a vivir tres meses Fidel Castro, tras su entrada triunfal a la capital luego de derrocar al dictador Fulgencio Batista.
La ayuda dada a Fidel por la cadena no le sirviÃ³ de mucho. El hotel, llamado Habana Hilton, fue nacionalizado por Castro en 1960 junto a otras propiedades estadounidenses y ahora se llama Habana Libre.
Poco antes de partir, Paris advirtiÃ³ en su cuenta en Twitter que se quedarÃa sin seÃ±al en su telÃ©fono “por unos dÃas”.
“Despegando para Cuba. No tendrÃ© servicio en mi telÃ©fono por un par de dÃas. Si no respondo sus textos es porque no los estoy recibiendo”, escribiÃ³.
Paris Hilton se uniÃ³ asÃ a otra celebridad que visita la isla comunista, la modelo britÃ¡nica Naomi Campbell, quien se encuentra desde el miÃ©rcoles en La Habana, donde fue vista por periodistas.
Ambas coincidieron en la isla comunista con otros prominentes visitantes, el ex secretario general de la ONU y premio Nobel de la Paz Kofi Annan y el ex presidente espaÃ±ol JosÃ© Luis RodrÃguez Zapatero.
