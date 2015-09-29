Pan de jamÃ³n costarÃ¡ 1.500 bolÃ­vares

Las proyecciones tÃ©cnicas de la FederaciÃ³n de Trabajadores de la Harina reflejan que el precio de un pan de jamÃ³n al comienzo de la temporada navideÃ±a estarÃ¡ entre 1.500 y 1.800 bolÃ­vares debido a la elevada inflaciÃ³n, informÃ³ Juan Crespo, presidente de Fetraharina.

El sindicalista explicÃ³ que la mayorÃ­a de los ingredientes del tradicional plato de Navidad (pasas, aceitunas, levadura y harina) son importados y en muchos casos deben traerse a dÃ³lar libre, mientras que los componentes nacionales (jamÃ³n y tocineta) suben constantemente de precio.

AÃ±adiÃ³ que la data electrÃ³nica de Sunagro, Sistema Integral de Control Agroalimentario, se cae constantemente, lo cual ocasiona retrasos en los despachos desde las plantas de producciÃ³n. â€œAl problema se suma la reticencia de los transportistas de llevar el producto por las carreteras debido a los saqueos de gandolas sin que las autoridades resuelvan la situaciÃ³nâ€, dijo.

