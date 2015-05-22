Â¡Pac-Man cumple 35 aÃ±os!

Â¡Pac-Man cumple 35 aÃ±os!

El mitico hÃ©roe de los videojuegos celebra sus tres dÃ©cadas y media de vida digital.

Pac-Man, probablemente el mÃ¡s importante personaje de arcade de la historia, es todo un icono cultural mundial que, a pesar de no pasar su mejor momento de popularidad, sigue siendo recordado con cariÃ±o por los mÃ¡s aÃ±ejos gamers.

De acuerdo con la historia oficial de Pac-Man, el 22 de mayo de 1980 Toru Iwatani yÂ Shigeo Funaki, cofundadoresÂ de la empresa de videojuegos Namco, llevaron a los locales de arcade del barrio de Shibuya, Tokio, un juego de laberintos con un carismÃ¡tico personaje principal, el cual estaba basado en la forma de una pizza con un trozo faltante. El protagonista y el tÃ­tulo del juego se llamaronÂ Puck-Man, convirtiÃ©ndose en un verdadero Ã©xito casi de inmediato en JapÃ³n.

puckman

La compaÃ±Ã­a norteamericanaÂ MidwayÂ comprÃ³ los derechos para comercializar Puck Man enÂ Estados Unidos, pero, para evitar que la gente se refiriera a Ã©l como Fuck Man cambiaron el nombre aÂ Pac-Man, apelativo con el que ganÃ³ fama mundial.

La gran acogida de Pac-Man durante la primera mitad de los ochenta se debÃ­a en gran parte a que era un juego completamente innovador para la Ã©poca. Recordemos que, en ese momento, las arcades mÃ¡s populares eran Space Invaders, AsteroidsÂ y juegos por el estilo, llenos de pequeÃ±as naves espaciales y alienÃ­genas, en los que la precisiÃ³n era un requisito necesario para conseguir grandes puntajes. En Pac-Man simplemente se debÃ­a de esquivar a los fantasmas (Blinky,Â Pinky, Inky y Clyde) hasta terminar de comer todos los puntos en la pantalla. Sin olvidar su icÃ³nica melodÃ­a, la cual sigue siendo motivo de homenajes en la actualidad.

pacman-chicle

A pesar de que Pac-Man no es un juego fÃ¡cil, Iwatani y Funaki lo diseÃ±aron pensando en atraer con su sencillo control a niÃ±os, mujeres y jÃ³venes por igual, algo que consiguieron con creces. En un momento en que era rarÃ­simo ver a mujeres en las â€œchispasâ€, Pac-Man las conquistaba. El juego se volviÃ³ tan popular que fue el culpable de que las arcades salieran de sus locales exclusivos Â y se instalaran en tiendas, farmacias y bares.

pacman1

En muy poco tiempo Pac-Man conquistÃ³ al mundo, unos pocos aÃ±os despuÃ©s de su lanzamiento se lanzaron cientos de productos con su imagen,Â incluyendo dos series de animaciÃ³n enÂ los ochenta y un programa de radio. De hecho, Pac-Man fue el primer personaje surgido de los videojuegos que explotÃ³ su imagen mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de las arcades y las incipientes consolas, lo cual se debe a que, a pesar de las limitaciones grÃ¡ficas de la Ã©poca, el avance en los videojuegos permitÃ­a que comenzarÃ¡n a verse pequeÃ±os rasgos que le daban mÃ¡s personalidad a la bola amarilla que a, por ejemplo, lasÂ abstractas raquetas de Pong.

Hoy, con 35 aÃ±os encima, Pac-Man ya no es tan famoso, aun asÃ­ ya es parte de la cultura popular, lo que le ha valido tener canciones pop, estar a punto de aparecer en Pixels, ser un personaje elegible en Super Smash Bros, tener Â homenajes de Google y, como mayor prueba de su fama y trascendencia, tener apariciones especialesÂ en Los Simpsons,Futurama y Family Guy.

