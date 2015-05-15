Pablo PÃ©rez: “La Unidad prevalecerÃ¡ este domingo en las primarias”

Pablo Pérez: "La Unidad prevalecerá este domingo en las primarias"

El exgobernador del estado Zulia, Pablo PÃ©rez, visitÃ³ este jueves 14 de mayo, el municipio Lagunillas del estado Zulia, con motivo al cierre de campaÃ±a del candidato a las primarias del circuito 11, Juan Carlos Velazco, desde donde emplazÃ³ a todos los aspirantes a mantener una campaÃ±a de altura, y que de no obtener la mayorÃ­a de votos apoyar y respaldar al ganador para garantizar la unidad del paÃ­s.

PÃ©rez destacÃ³ el esfuerzo que se ha realizado las Ãºltimas semanas para estimular a los electores y respaldar a los diferentes candidatos de cara a las elecciones parlamentarias, â€œEs importante que prevalezca la unidad en esta contienda electoral, vivimos un momento crucial en la historia de nuestro paÃ­s y solo con la participaciÃ³n de todos es posible el cambio que necesitamosâ€.

AsegurÃ³ que el descontento popular se puede evidenciar en los electores que en algÃºn momento respaldaron las propuestas del gobierno nacional. â€œEste rÃ©gimen tiene a su poblaciÃ³n desprotegida por la falta de agua, electricidad, abastecimiento, alimentos, medicinas, empleo, y por la galopante inseguridad. Estamos enamorando a la gente que votÃ³ en algÃºn momento por el Psuv, y que lamentablemente viven lo mismo que todos los venezolanosâ€, agregÃ³.

 

El lÃ­der nacional concluyÃ³ que todos los venezolanos aspiran un cambio generado democrÃ¡ticamente por elecciones populares, y enmarcado en la ConstituciÃ³n Nacional. â€œAquÃ­ quienes estamos somos unos demÃ³cratas a carta cabal, y lo hemos demostrado con nuestras actuaciones; por eso creemos que la salida debe ser democrÃ¡tica y constitucional, para ello trabajamos en este procesoâ€, finalizÃ³.

