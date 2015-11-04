Pablo PÃ©rez: El miedo del Gobierno

Hay una clara sensaciÃ³n e intenciÃ³n de cambio en la mayorÃ­a de los venezolanos y eso lo sabe el Gobierno. Por eso ha desplegado toda una estrategia con el fin de mejorar la intenciÃ³n de voto de sus candidatos y ademÃ¡s desmotivar al elector que estÃ¡ a favor de un cambio en el paÃ­s.

Algunos analistas han llamado a esta estrategia macro: “El Dakazo II” a travÃ©s de la cual buscan atacar sus puntos dÃ©biles y entre esos estÃ¡ el inmensoÂ malestar que hay en la poblaciÃ³n como consecuencia de la crisis. Han destinado miles de millones de bolÃ­vares para este fin eminentemente electoral.

Como no han podido mejorar la intenciÃ³n de voto, intentan a travÃ©s del miedo desmotivar y hasta paralizar al elector. Ya esa es una vieja maÃ±a que han puesto en prÃ¡ctica en procesos anteriores, pero en esta ocasiÃ³n hay algo que atenta contra sus deseos.

El Gobierno ha encontrado no sÃ³lo que un amplio porcentaje de quienes eran sus votantes tradicionales quiere cambio, sino que estÃ¡ chocando con la madurez de una sociedad que ya no pisa los peines del Gobierno, ni se come el cuento de sus amenazas, entre las cuales resalta esa vieja advertencia que sin ellos el apocalipsis llegarÃ¡ al paÃ­s.

Buscando sembrar miedo usan el CNE para avalar todas sus exigencias, lanzan rumores sobre estallidos sociales o alzamientos militares, alegan que sabrÃ¡n por quien votÃ³ cada persona y un sin fin de mentiras que son parte de un guion que usan desde hace varios aÃ±os.

Y la guinda del pastel de engaÃ±os es la frase expresada por Maduro: “ganar como sea”. Ese es un sÃ­ntoma evidente de desesperaciÃ³n por la derrota. El “ganar como sea” no existe en una democracia donde el perdedor debe aceptar el resultado y el ganador cumplir con sus ofertas.

Ninguna, absolutamente ninguna de las amenazas harÃ¡ efecto en un electorado consciente del papel histÃ³rico que tienen el 6D. Se trata de votar por Venezuela. Se trata de comenzar el verdadero cambio. La Ãºnica verdad en estos dÃ­as finales camino al 6D, es que el miedo sÃ³lo lo tiene el Gobierno. El bravo pueblo venezolano derrotarÃ¡ la barbarie y el abuso.

@PabloPerezOf

