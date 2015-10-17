Pablo PÃ©rez: â€œA Manuel Rosales nunca podrÃ¡n sacarlo del escenario polÃ­ticoâ€

Pablo PÃ©rez: â€œA Manuel Rosales nunca podrÃ¡n sacarlo del escenario polÃ­ticoâ€

â€œActuaron como si hubiera llegado al paÃ­s El Chapo GuzmÃ¡nâ€, manifestÃ³ el dirigente polÃ­tico de UNT. DestacÃ³ que el regreso de Rosales â€œfue un acto de valentÃ­a e independientemente de donde estÃ©, lo cual incluye hasta la prisiÃ³n, siempre seguirÃ¡ enarbolando los valores de la democracia, de la lealtad y de su amor por el Zulia y el paÃ­sâ€.

El exgobernador del estado Zulia, Pablo PÃ©rez, se sumÃ³ este viernes a la ola de rechazo a la forma en que fue detenido el lÃ­der fundador del partido polÃ­tico Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), Manuel Rosales, al momento de su llegada al paÃ­s, este jueves, al Aeropuerto Internacional La Chinita de Maracaibo, tras seis aÃ±os de exilio.

 

CondenÃ³ el hecho â€œporque Manuel venÃ­a actuando de manera transparente y seria desde que anunciÃ³ que regresarÃ­a al paÃ­s este 15 de octubre, Ã©l jamÃ¡s regresarÃ­a con ninguna ‘carta bajo la manga’ porque es un hombre de palabra; entonces no se justifica que hayan desplegado un operativo policial tan avasallante, como si fuera (JoaquÃ­n) ‘El Chapo’ GuzmÃ¡nâ€ quien estuviera llegando al paÃ­sâ€.

 

RecalcÃ³ que â€œManuel es un demÃ³crata a carta cabalâ€ y que durante sus aÃ±os en el exilio demostrÃ³ que todo ha sido un montaje del Gobierno para sacarlo del Ã¡mbito polÃ­tico. â€œPero no pudieron lograrlo, a Manuel Rosales nunca podrÃ¡n sacarlo del escenario polÃ­tico y mucho menos del corazÃ³n de millones de zulianos y venezolanosâ€.

 

Por otra parte, negÃ³ â€œcategÃ³ricamenteâ€ que el retorno de Rosales pudiera estar vinculado a una posible negociaciÃ³n polÃ­tica con el Gobierno nacional. â€œManuel ni se compra ni se vende, asÃ­ que todo el paÃ­s debe estar seguro de que jamÃ¡s negociarÃ­a con alguien. Independientemente de donde estÃ©, lo cual incluye hasta la prisiÃ³n, siempre seguirÃ¡ enarbolando los valores de la democracia, de la lealtad y de su amor por el Zuliaâ€, asegurÃ³ el dirigente polÃ­tico de UNT.

