A una semana del final de los atentados que se saldaron con 17 muertos en la capital francesa, un hombre se atrincherÃ³ en una oficina de correos de Colombes dans les Hauts-de-Seine, al noroeste de ParÃs.
Las primeras informaciones indican que se trata de un individuo armado con un fusil que tiene “entre dos y cinco personas” cautivas.
Los hechos comenzaron poco antes de las 12:00 GMT, sin que se tengan indicaciones sobre uneventual vÃnculo con los atentados de la semana pasada. El hombre se atrincherÃ³ “con un arma de guerra”, segÃºn la fuente policial citada por AFP, que no precisÃ³ cuÃ¡ntas personas se encontraban en su interior.
Un helicÃ³ptero de las fuerzas de seguridad civil sobrevuela actualmente la zona y se implementÃ³ un perÃmetro de seguridad. SegÃºn las informaciones divulgadas por medios franceses,no se tratarÃa de un evento relacionado al terrorismo, sino un robo comÃºn. El ladrÃ³n ha solicitado una ambulancia.
Â
Por su parte, Alexis Bachelay, diputado del primer distrito de Hauts-de-Seine, explicÃ³ en un tuit que la calle estÃ¡ cerrada al trÃ¡nsito y confirmÃ³ la hipÃ³tesis del robo.
URRzfv Thanks for taking the time to talk about this, I feel fervently about this and I take pleasure in learning about this topic. Please, as you gain
Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my website?
It is in reality a nice and useful piece of information. I am happy that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I reckon something genuinely special in this internet site.
Awesome article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
That is a very good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Simple but very precise information Thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
Thanks for sharing this very good write-up. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
I’аve recently started a web site, the info you provide on this website has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
I think this is a real great article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Take a look for more Information on that topic
pretty helpful material, overall I imagine this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
It’аs actually a nice and useful piece of information. I’аm satisfied that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
I cannot thank you enough for the article. Awesome.
Thanks so much for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Very informative article. Keep writing.
Muchos Gracias for your article.Really thank you! Want more.
Very neat post.Really thank you! Will read on
I loved your post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful article. Thank you for supplying this info.
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this write-up plus the rest of the site is also really good.
Wow! Thank you! I always needed to write on my website something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my website?
Thank you for your blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Outstanding post, I think website owners should learn a lot from this website its rattling user friendly. So much good info on here .
It as actually very complicated in this active life to listen news on TV, thus I simply use world wide web for that reason, and get the newest news.
understands what they are discussing on the net.
Muchos Gracias for your blog. Great.
I am so grateful for your article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
It as really a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
I am so grateful for your blog.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Awesome.
You made some decent points there. I checked on the internet to learn more about the issue and found most individuals
Enjoyed every bit of your article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
Your personal stuffs outstanding. At all times
I really liked your article.Much thanks again.
This is one awesome article post. Awesome.
Wow, wonderful weblog format! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let alone the content!
There is noticeably a lot to identify about this. I feel you made certain good points in features also.
you ?аА аБТevent it, аА аЂаny plugin or
wow, awesome article post.Much thanks again. Want more.
indeed, investigation is having to pay off. So happy to possess found this article.. of course, analysis is having to pay off. Wonderful thoughts you possess here..
This blog is really entertaining and besides amusing. I have discovered a lot of handy advices out of it. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!
I appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Wow! This could be one of the most beneficial blogs we have ever come across on thesubject. Basically magnificent info! I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.
I really liked your article post. Want more.
I truly appreciate this blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Im obliged for the blog article.Much thanks again. Cool.
Usually posts some incredibly intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site.
Major thanks for the post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!
I truly appreciate this blog article.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
It is remarkable, rather amusing opinion
like they are coming from brain dead visitors?
you ave got a fantastic blog right here! would you wish to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Say, you got a nice blog.Thanks Again. Want more.
Hey, thanks for the article post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
I think this is a real great blog.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Thanks for the blog article. Much obliged.
I appreciate you sharing this article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
fingertip vibrating massager
[…]although web-sites we backlink to beneath are considerably not associated to ours, we really feel they’re basically really worth a go by means of, so possess a look[…]
Really informative article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
that is the end of this article. Right here you
we prefer to honor several other world-wide-web websites on the internet, even though they aren
bunny vibrator,
[…]please visit the web-sites we comply with, including this one, because it represents our picks from the web[…]
Major thanks for the blog article. Really Cool.
Thanks so much for the blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
You have brought up a very wonderful details, thank you for the post.
you will have an ideal weblog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am genuinely pleassant to read all at one place.
Ridiculous quest there. What happened after? Good luck!|
Thanks so much for the blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
It as nearly impossible to find educated people on this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
I loved your post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
I simply could not go away your web site prior to suggesting that I extremely enjoyed the usual information an individual supply to your visitors? Is gonna be back frequently to check out new posts
Title here are some links to sites that we link to because we think they are worth visiting
nearest tow truck company
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a look, whoa did a single study about Mid East has got extra problerms too […]
shannonvine.com Shannon Vine Photography Blog
learning toys can enable your kids to develop their motor skills quite easily;;
Enrollment
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated data, nonetheless seriously worth taking a appear, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got much more problerms at the same time […]
Very good info. Lucky me I came across your site by accident (stumbleupon). I have book marked it for later!
kona coffee gourmet
Buy the most awarded Gourmet Kona Brands! Direct from Kona buys on strong farm fresh ground Gourmet Coffee or Gourmet Kona Coffee Beans.
You are my inspiration, I possess few web logs and rarely run out from brand . The soul that is within me no man can degrade. by Frederick Douglas.
Fantastic blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.
voip service provider ajax
[…]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nonetheless really really worth taking a search, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got more problerms too […]
Im grateful for the post. Great.
A round of applause for your post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Very interesting subject , thanks for posting. Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana. by Lisa Grossman.
sex furniture
[…]Every after in a although we decide on blogs that we read. Listed beneath would be the latest websites that we pick out […]
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Much thanks again.
Wow, amazing weblog format! How long have you ever been blogging for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, as well as the content material!
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
Thank you ever so for you article. Cool.
You have made some really good points there. I looked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
RMUTT
[…]just beneath, are many completely not associated web-sites to ours, however, they’re surely really worth going over[…]
ONS-SE-2G–1470-REF
[…]usually posts some extremely intriguing stuff like this. If you are new to this site[…]
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Really thank you! Great.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.
Wonderful article! We are linking to this great article on our site. Keep up the good writing.
Thanks for the blog article. Will read on…
Magnificent site. A lot of helpful information here. I’аm sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your effort!
Wow, amazing blog layout! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The total look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content material!
If you are going for finest contents like I do, simply go to see this site every day since it provides quality contents, thanks
just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how
make money with surveys
[…]here are some hyperlinks to web sites that we link to due to the fact we think they are really worth visiting[…]
online sex stores
[…]Sites of interest we’ve a link to[…]
vagina flashlight
[…]here are some links to web sites that we link to simply because we consider they are worth visiting[…]
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!