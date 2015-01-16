Otra toma de rehenes en ParÃ­s: un hombre con kalashnikov se atrincherÃ³...

Otra toma de rehenes en ParÃ­s: un hombre con kalashnikov se atrincherÃ³ en una oficina postal

A una semana del final de los atentados que se saldaron con 17 muertos en la capital francesa, un hombre se atrincherÃ³ en una oficina de correos de Colombes dans les Hauts-de-Seine, al noroeste de ParÃ­s.

Las primeras informaciones indican que se trata de un individuo armado con un fusil que tiene “entre dos y cinco personas” cautivas.
Los hechos comenzaron poco antes de las 12:00 GMT, sin que se tengan indicaciones sobre uneventual vÃ­nculo con los atentados de la semana pasada. El hombre se atrincherÃ³ “con un arma de guerra”, segÃºn la fuente policial citada por AFP, que no precisÃ³ cuÃ¡ntas personas se encontraban en su interior.
Un helicÃ³ptero de las fuerzas de seguridad civil sobrevuela actualmente la zona y se implementÃ³ un perÃ­metro de seguridad. SegÃºn las informaciones divulgadas por medios franceses,no se tratarÃ­a de un evento relacionado al terrorismo, sino un robo comÃºn. El ladrÃ³n ha solicitado una ambulancia.
Â 
Por su parte, Alexis Bachelay, diputado del primer distrito de Hauts-de-Seine, explicÃ³ en un tuit que la calle estÃ¡ cerrada al trÃ¡nsito y confirmÃ³ la hipÃ³tesis del robo.

 

