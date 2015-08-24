La semana pasada fue dura en lo personal y en lo polÃ­tico. En lo personal por la muerte de un grande amigo, el ingeniero Erwin Arrieta Valera. OcupÃ³ bastantes de las posiciones mÃ¡s importantes de la industria petrolera venezolana y fue reconocido nacional e internacionalmente como uno de losÂ valores tÃ©cnicos y humanos sobresalientes que Venezuela ha generado. Nos conocimos a la caÃ­da de PÃ©rez JimÃ©nez. Se convirtiÃ³ en un sÃ³lido dirigente de la naciente Juventud Revolucionaria Copeyana del Zulia. Fue jefe indiscutido de la Democracia Cristiana Universitaria, dirigiendo con acierto y coraje la lucha contra la izquierda insurreccional de los aÃ±os sesenta. Me correspondiÃ³ ser Secretario Juvenil de la JRC en el Zulia y presidente de la DCU cuando Erwin aceptÃ³ ser candidato a la presidencia de la FederaciÃ³n de Centros. Le faltaron pocos votos para ganar, pero arrasÃ³ en IngenierÃ­a y despejÃ³ el camino para un triunfo avasallante un aÃ±o despuÃ©s. La Universidad del Zulia fue escenario vivo de la primera gran derrota sufrida por el castro-comunismo. Erwin vivÃ­a en la residencia estudiantil desde donde operaba la subversiÃ³n organizada contra la democracia. Eran muy pocos los copeyanos allÃ­, rodeados por cuanto factor negativo podamos imaginar.

Las tareas universitarias las compartÃ­amos con responsabilidades que progresivamente asumÃ­amos en el Partido para hacerlo crecer y convertirlo, como lo hicimos, en el primero y mÃ¡s grande de los partidos del Zulia. Casi todos los protagonistas de aquellas luchas estÃ¡n muertos fÃ­sicamente. Ahora se incorpora Erwin a esa legiÃ³n inolvidable. Buen amigo, buen compaÃ±ero, buen profesional. Buen hombre. El patrimonio humano del paÃ­s queda disminuido.

Pero no es lo Ãºnico que nos ha afectado en estos dÃ­as. El cierre de la frontera con Colombia y la nueva militarizaciÃ³n de la zona, especialmente en el Estado TÃ¡chira es uno de los mÃ¡s perversos y negativos disparates del rÃ©gimen. Todo agravado por las disonantes y groseras declaraciones de la dupla Maduro-Cabello. De lado y lado viven seres humanos interconectadas por la historia y la relaciÃ³n familiar. Al rÃ©gimen no le importa. Mientras tanto todos sabemos que esto no resuelve nada y todo queda al servicio de quienes ejercen el control. Sin complicidades al mÃ¡s alto nivel cÃ­vico-militar no hubiera ni contrabando, ni bachaqueo, ni brutales asesinatos. Fracasados en la polÃ­tica frente a Guyana, ahora provocan algo mucho peor con relaciÃ³n a Colombia.

Lunes, 24 de agosto de 2015