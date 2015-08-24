La semana pasada fue dura en lo personal y en lo polÃtico. En lo personal por la muerte de un grande amigo, el ingeniero Erwin Arrieta Valera. OcupÃ³ bastantes de las posiciones mÃ¡s importantes de la industria petrolera venezolana y fue reconocido nacional e internacionalmente como uno de losÂ valores tÃ©cnicos y humanos sobresalientes que Venezuela ha generado. Nos conocimos a la caÃda de PÃ©rez JimÃ©nez. Se convirtiÃ³ en un sÃ³lido dirigente de la naciente Juventud Revolucionaria Copeyana del Zulia. Fue jefe indiscutido de la Democracia Cristiana Universitaria, dirigiendo con acierto y coraje la lucha contra la izquierda insurreccional de los aÃ±os sesenta. Me correspondiÃ³ ser Secretario Juvenil de la JRC en el Zulia y presidente de la DCU cuando Erwin aceptÃ³ ser candidato a la presidencia de la FederaciÃ³n de Centros. Le faltaron pocos votos para ganar, pero arrasÃ³ en IngenierÃa y despejÃ³ el camino para un triunfo avasallante un aÃ±o despuÃ©s. La Universidad del Zulia fue escenario vivo de la primera gran derrota sufrida por el castro-comunismo. Erwin vivÃa en la residencia estudiantil desde donde operaba la subversiÃ³n organizada contra la democracia. Eran muy pocos los copeyanos allÃ, rodeados por cuanto factor negativo podamos imaginar.
Las tareas universitarias las compartÃamos con responsabilidades que progresivamente asumÃamos en el Partido para hacerlo crecer y convertirlo, como lo hicimos, en el primero y mÃ¡s grande de los partidos del Zulia. Casi todos los protagonistas de aquellas luchas estÃ¡n muertos fÃsicamente. Ahora se incorpora Erwin a esa legiÃ³n inolvidable. Buen amigo, buen compaÃ±ero, buen profesional. Buen hombre. El patrimonio humano del paÃs queda disminuido.
Pero no es lo Ãºnico que nos ha afectado en estos dÃas. El cierre de la frontera con Colombia y la nueva militarizaciÃ³n de la zona, especialmente en el Estado TÃ¡chira es uno de los mÃ¡s perversos y negativos disparates del rÃ©gimen. Todo agravado por las disonantes y groseras declaraciones de la dupla Maduro-Cabello. De lado y lado viven seres humanos interconectadas por la historia y la relaciÃ³n familiar. Al rÃ©gimen no le importa. Mientras tanto todos sabemos que esto no resuelve nada y todo queda al servicio de quienes ejercen el control. Sin complicidades al mÃ¡s alto nivel cÃvico-militar no hubiera ni contrabando, ni bachaqueo, ni brutales asesinatos. Fracasados en la polÃtica frente a Guyana, ahora provocan algo mucho peor con relaciÃ³n a Colombia.
Lunes, 24 de agosto de 2015
