Oscar Arnal: El Papa Francisco vs Trump

En un paÃ­s forjado por los inmigrantes, la campaÃ±a de Trump los comenzÃ³ agrediendo al asegurar que los mexicanos llevan las drogas, la delincuencia y los peores vicios a EEUU. Sus declaraciones explotando el nacionalismo y la xenofobia lo han situado como primero en las encuestas con una ventaja importante sobre sus demÃ¡s rivales republicanos. En el promedio de los sondeos de opiniÃ³n Trump los aventaja en mÃ¡s de 7%. Para el magnate es imperativo expulsar a los 12 millones de inmigrantes ilegales y que se construya un muro en la frontera sur a fin de detener cualquier intento de penetraciÃ³n. No se habrÃ¡ enterado el precandidato que los mexicanos que estÃ¡n volviendo, lo estÃ¡n haciendo a lo que fue territorio de su naciÃ³n del que fueron despojados en una guerra desigual. Y que al comenzar a trabajar realizan labores que allÃ¡ nadie quiere, cobrando muy poco y haciendo a esa naciÃ³n mÃ¡s competitiva al contar con mano de obra barata.

Para Trump va a ser cuesta arriba ganar la nominaciÃ³n a pesar de su escapada. En este momento y hasta que muchos de los aspirantes republicanos comiencen la retirada, todos los ataques se dirigen contra Ã©l y le echan en cara sus antiguos aportes a candidatos demÃ³cratas, sus negocios turbios, sus casinos, sus declaraciones extremistas y sus posiciones liberales. Los hispanoamericanos, que son la mÃ¡s importante minorÃ­a electoral, rechazan a Trump en mÃ¡s de un 80% y cualquier candidato demÃ³crata captarÃ¡ este apoyo definitivo en el caso de ser Ã©l. Otra razÃ³n que tambiÃ©n le quitarÃ¡ respaldo dentro del espectro conservador, ya que presentarÃ­an un candidato perdedor.

Mientras tanto, el Papa Francisco al pisar suelo en Cuba se pronunciÃ³ contra las dinastÃ­as y en EEUU se declarÃ³ un inmigrante de AmÃ©rica, pidiendo se respeten los derechos humanos de una colectividad que tantos aportes ha realizado. El Papa hablÃ³ contra cualquier tipo de muros y seÃ±alÃ³ que lo que hay que construir son puentes, a travÃ©s del diÃ¡logo y la inclusiÃ³n e instÃ³ a los inmigrantes a sentirse orgullosos de sus orÃ­genes. Haciendo una crÃ­tica al capitalismo salvaje recalcÃ³ que el dinero no puede ser un fin en sÃ­ mismo porque se convierte en “el estiÃ©rcol del diablo”. Tiene que ser un medio para servir porque el que “no vive para servir, no sirve para vivir”.

oscar.arnaln@gmail.com

@OscarArnal

  1089. Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any responses would be greatly appreciated.|