Orlando Ochoa: Chavismo y oposición están subestimando la velocidad del deterioro económico

El economista Orlando Ochoa alertó este jueves a la dirigencia política del aceleramiento de la crisis económica que vive Venezuela, la peor de los últimos 100 años, cuyo signo más importante es la consolidación de la hiperinflación y un mayor desabastecimiento.

¿Cree usted que el liderazgo chavista ve el tamaño de la crisis?

-Resulta imposible que el liderazgo chavista no vea la magnitud del problema económico y social que vive Venezuela. Lo que sí pienso es que muchos dirigentes del chavismo, e incluso, muchos dirigentes en la oposición no ven esa aceleración de la perversa dinámica económica de la hiperinflación, con brutal daño social y desabastecimiento producto de la restricción en el acceso a las divisas y las graves distorsiones en todos los mercados que tiene el país.

-Pienso que muchos políticos de ambos bandos están subestimando la velocidad del deterioro y muchos están pensando ya sólo en las elecciones de gobernadores para diciembre; como si no estuviéramos en la mitad de la peor situación económica y social de los últimos cien años en Venezuela. Supongo que en el chavismo debe haber gente dispuesta a facilitar el camino para que a Venezuela se le ahorre la peor parte de una situación socioeconómica desastrosa.

-Sí en Venezuela se consolida el proceso hiperinflacionario, llegando a una cifra entre 700 y 900 por ciento anual para el último trimestre de 2016, y se llegara al escenario de suspender el servicio de la deuda externa, su margen de maniobra en política económica y petrolera se torna más limitada. Racionalmente, y por afecto a nuestro país, antes de caer en esa terrible fase terminal, puede replantearse la política económica y petrolera ahora, con un margen de maniobra mucho mayor. A ninguna nación, incluso sin distingo de ideología, le puede gustar ir a un ente internacional para que vengan a establecer un patrón de ajuste económico.

¿Cómo ve usted la situación actual del venezolano partiendo de los números muy graves de inflación y escasez?

-Para hablar de la situación macroeconómica de Venezuela hay que comenzar precizando que las cifras del Banco Central de Venezuela (BCV) han venido siendo maquilladas por representantes del gobierno en su Directorio, para tratar de disminuir el impacto comunicacional de una inflación en alza, de una caída de la actividad económica y de otras variables.

-Pero aún tomando en cuenta eso, debemos advertir que en Venezuela el proceso es de hiperinflación, inflación entre 200 y 300% al año en 2015, originado en un enorme desbalance fiscal; financiado monetariamente por el BCV con un impacto en el mercado cambiario paralelo, así como en los precios y, a su vez, se retroalimenta al elevarse el déficit del sector público con el alza de precios; lo que se vuelve un perverso círculo de desestabilización económica y empobrecimiento.

-Esa desestabilización ha avanzado a pasos más lentos en los últimos meses por dos razones o dos medidas, que ha tomado el Gobierno y el BCV; la primera, los ajustes salariales que Nicolás Maduro ha anunciado van muy por detrás de la inflación efectiva; que sabemos, extraoficialmente, que el BCV midió hasta más de 270% en el 2015. Al ir el salario mínimo muy por detrás, a un tercio de la variación de precios en el mejor de los casos el año pasado, el ingreso de los sectores más pobres, e incluso la clase media, va cayendo abruptamente en términos reales.

-El BCV por su parte ha estado restringiendo la liquidez monetaria; evitando que crezca mucho; el año pasado creció prácticamente 100%, muy por detrás de los precios; y hacen falta medios de pagos en la economía. Las dos medidas que el gobierno y el BCV han tomado, en ese sentido, son, paradójicamente, las que el FMI del siglo XX aplicó en las décadas de los sesenta, setenta y ochenta para restringir el gasto interno y poder llevar a cabo un ajuste de las cuentas externas, es decir, de las cuentas en dólares.

-Pero en el caso del FMI, con ese duro ajuste, no obstante, al menos traía un beneficio: bajaba la inflación y estabilizaba el mercado cambiario. El chavismo está disminuyendo los salarios reales, está restringiendo la liquidez; cae la actividad económica; oculta las cifras y no hay ningún programa para estabilizar la economía. Es decir, aplica una restricción interna con brutal costo social, pero sin ni siquiera ver beneficios. Es solamente un esfuerzo por contener la aceleración de la hiperinflación, al menos temporalmente, sin hacer más nada. Es realmente cruel.

-Esta situación, que predominó hasta hace poco, está cambiando con el nuevo régimen cambiario. Pues una tasa de cambio dominante en las limitadas transacciones a tasa de cambio oficial se eleva; los precios “justos” (comillas solicitadas) también se elevan; y los salarios quedan atrás. ¿Cuánto tiempo se puede mantener este frágil dique de contención chavista?

¿Usted apoya la tesis de que mientras los consumidores compran a precios del dólar paralelo, sus ingresos están ajustados al dólar oficial?

-Si, es cierto, los salarios en Venezuela han venido funcionando con referencia a los precios oficiales y a la tasa de cambio oficial; que ahora es de diez bolívares, mientras que la dinámica de la aceleración real de los precios es a la tasa del mercado paralelo, una parte, y otra a la tasa nueva del Simadi con cierta flexibilidad a la depreciación, y eso, por supuesto agudiza la caía del poder de compra de los salarios.

-El gobierno ha comenzado a sentir la presión de los trabajadores del sector público, que están saliendo en desbandada a buscar mejor remuneración fuera de dicho sector, y ya ha procedido a aumentar sueldos y salarios en algunas empresas estatales, como Pdvsa, cuyos trabajadores recibieron un aumento de más de 60% el pasado 15 de marzo.

-Pero en el momento en que los ajustes salariales comiencen a perseguir a la inflación en rápido ascenso, sin alcanzarla, va a aumentar la liquidez en bolívares en un escenario de pocos dólares disponibles que se va a generar una mayor depreciación del bolívar. Es decir, la aceleración de la caída del bolívar, y de la hiperinflación. Estamos iniciando esa fase terrible, aunque publiquen tarde y falsifiquen el cálculo de la inflación medida en el BCV.

-Mi impresión en que en los próximos seis meses Venezuela va a transitar por esa aceleración del proceso de hiperinflación; consecuencia de ese proceso de desestabilización que el chavismo creó y en el que empobrecimiento y desabastecimiento se van a agudizar. Esa es una terrible situación social que el gobierno no está enfrentando adecuadamente, preocupado sólo por su imagen y por los asuntos políticos, sean intrigas internas o tratar de neutralizar a la Asamblea Nacional (AN).

-Además, se presenta otro problema en estas circunstancias económicas; que es el conflicto del Ejecutivo contra la Asamblea Nacional, a la que no le permite funcionar como ente legislador; en esa situación, Venezuela no va a poder hacer un canje de bonos o un refinanciamiento de bonos de Pdvsa con vencimiento en octubre y noviembre de este año; donde hay que pagar más de 4 mil 700 millones de dólares.

-De tener dificultades para llegar a pagar este monto grande, tenemos el riesgo de caer en default o moratoria en el pago de la deuda. Porque usar casi 5 mil millones de dólares para pagar deuda, mientras el país está totalmente desabastecido de bienes de consumo, alimentos, medicinas, equipos, todo, puede generar también una situación interna imprevista. Creo que se está dejando pasar el tiempo, perdiendo la oportunidad de buscar un cambio económico ahora cuando todavía hay tiempo de evitar lo peor, sí este cambio se hace bien, sin la camisa de fuerza ideológica que tiene Maduro de tratar de mantener el curso del desastre por ser el “legado de Hugo Chávez”.

-Mientras la dinámica económica adversa va muy acelerada en estos próximos seis meses, lamentablemente, la dinámica política, para negociar una salida pacífica del gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, va muy lenta. Los tiempos de la política de crisis son más lentos que la aceleración del deterioro socioeconómico, ya en una fase muy avanzada.

¿Venezuela tendría que acudir al FMI, como piensa la generalidad de los economistas, si Maduro sale de Miraflores?

-Cuando una economía presenta grandes distorsiones, con alta inflación, recurrentes déficits fiscales y de balanza de pagos, puede tener que ir al FMI para conseguir préstamos con un programa de ajustes acordado. Sí la economía del país tiene otras alternativas de financiamiento puede buscarlas, pero primero necesita tener un buen plan económico, creíble, que aproveche sus ventajas nacionales y circunstancias particulares.

-Cada economía tiene sus ventajas y sus desventajas: una cosa es Grecia en la Unión Europea, con un patrón de exportación más bien débil en bienes transables y fuerte en servicios, turismo; y otra cosa es Venezuela, que aún sin el marco de las instituciones europeas ni una moneda dura como el euro, tiene un sector energético potencialmente muy fuerte, grandes reservas de hidrocarburo bajo tierra, aunque afectado por graves problemas de distorsiones de la economía interna.

-Venezuela puede maximizar los beneficios de su sector petrolero, por un lado Pdvsa y, por el otro, las Empresas Mixtas; reorganizándolo, conjuntamente, con la política económica y buscando fuentes diversificadas de fondos para la recuperación petrolera, ayudando así a cerrar la brecha en la balanza de pagos. Es decir, se pueden usar recursos de varios entes multilaterales, pero creo que en un país petrolero como Venezuela, a pesar de los grandes errores del chavismo, tiene ya alianzas con grandes empresas internacionales que pueden facilitar el apoyo a un plan económico y petrolero, con nuevas inversiones extranjeras, financiamiento a la contraparte nacional; esto incluye a China y Rusia; además de los multilaterales.

-Creo que nuestro país con un plan propio, económico, petrolero y financiero, que cuente con la asistencia de socios, banca privada, banca de desarrollo, no necesita pedir al FMI cifras como las mencionadas de 40 ó 50 mil millones de dólares. Yo no simpatizo con la idea de esperar que el FMI venga a resolver los problemas de Venezuela, bajo un programa parecido al de Grecia. Hay préstamos rápidos del FMI, por montos menores, a países miembros con limitada condicionalidad, basados en el tamaño de la cuota del país en el organismo; los cuales se pueden usar mientras se da mucho mayor peso a las ventajas propias del país, como el petróleo, para tener financiamiento adecuado para un plan de recuperación económica.

-Esa puede ser la ayuda puntual del FMI, con el uso de nuestra cuota y algo más; sin traumas para el país ni debates ideológicos. En las condiciones actuales, antes de que pueda deteriorarse aún más el cuadro, como advertí antes, hay oportunidad de tomar decisiones sensatas en Venezuela para rectificar el rumbo; pero, claro, eso exige superar la barrera ideológica y de incompetencia en el área económica del Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro.

¿Qué piensa usted del Plan de Producción Nacional que elabora la subcomisión de la Comisión de Finanzas encabezada por José Guerra?

-Me parece muy bueno que la AN haga un planteamiento y sugerencias de cómo se podrían orientar los cambios económicos en el país. Pero lo que yo les sugeriría es que enfaticen el ángulo de los legisladores; que no se coloquen en el papel del Ejecutivo; porque el Ejecutivo tiene que asumir los costos políticos de sus grandes errores y no es justo que la oposición, que es la alternativa al chavismo, explique y proponga decisiones que pueden tener costos sociales adicionales al desastre actual causado por el chavismo.

-La posición de la Asamblea Nacional debe ser constructiva y apoyar un proceso de cambio sensato para estabilizar la situación económica en Venezuela. No para prolongar la agonía de Venezuela como está haciendo, por ejemplo, el BCV, bajo Nelson Merentes, que está quemando las reservas del país sin tener ningún plan. Se están vendiendo todas las reservas de oro las cuales no hubo necesidad de tocarlas, en montos significativos, por cuatro décadas y las están liquidando ahora, cada mes, simplemente para cubrir una fracción de las necesidades de divisas de un país desabastecido, en medio de la peor crisis económica conocida en la Venezuela moderna.