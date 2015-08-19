Ordenan pase a juicio para Leiver Padilla

Ordenan pase a juicio para Leiver Padilla

Por biendateao -
3358
1191
Leiver Padilla Mendoza (C), alias "El Colombia", is escorted by police officers as he arrives to Venezuela, after being extradited from Colombia, at Simon Bolivar Airport in Caracas May 30, 2015. Padilla Mendoza is accused of the murder of Venezuelan legislator Robert Serra, according to local media. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A Leiver Padilla Mendoza de 34 aÃ±os de edad, le ordenaron un pase a juicio por su presunta responsabilidad en la muerte del diputado a la Asamblea Nacional, Robert Serra, y su asistente MarÃ­a Herrera, doble homicidio que ocurriÃ³ el 1Âº de octubre de 2014 en la residencia del parlamentario, ubicada en La Pastora, municipio Libertador del Distrito Capital.

Fue acusado como coautor de los delitos de homicidio calificado con alevosÃ­a, por motivo fÃºtil y en la ejecuciÃ³n de un robo agravado contra Herrera; asÃ­ como por asociaciÃ³n para delinquir.

Una vez evaluados los medios de prueba presentados por la fiscal del Ministerio PÃºblico, el Tribunal 9Âº de Control del AMC ordenÃ³ el enjuiciamiento de Padilla Mendoza, quien permanece recluido en la sede del Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (Sebin), en El Helicoide, Caracas.

Vinculados con este mismo doble homicidio se encuentran en fase de juicio el escolta y funcionario de la PolicÃ­a Municipal de Caracas, Eduwin JosÃ© Torres Camacho (21) y Carlos Enrique GarcÃ­a MartÃ­nez (19), respectivamente, asÃ­ como Dany Salinas, Jaime Padilla, Neira Palomino, Yusmelys Meregote, Nadis Orozco, Wuadyd Pacheco, Erick Romero y Raidel Espinoza, estos dos Ãºltimos policÃ­as municipales de Libertador.

