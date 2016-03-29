Operan de emergencia al monseñor Roberto Lückert

El arzobispo de Coro, Roberto Lückert León, fue trasladado la noche de este lunes al el Hospital Clínico de Maracaibo donde fue intervenido quirúrgicamente tras presentar un coágulo en el cerebro.
El sacerdote José Severin, ex párroco de la iglesia de Santa Lucía y sacerdote adscrito a la Arquidiócesis de Maracaibo, confirmó el estado de salud del monseñor al portal digital Panorama.
Asimismo, el padre Eleuterio Cuevas, párroco de la Basílica, indicó que el arzobispo ingresó a pabellón a las 5:30 pm con dificultad en una pierna.
El sacerdote de 76 años de edad sufre de hipertensión y diabetes, así lo publicó le mencionado medio de información.
