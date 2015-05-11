Maduro sigue viajando y despilfarrando el dinero de todos los venezolanos a pesar de la grave crisis econÃ³mica, polÃ­tica y social que estamos enfrentando el pueblo venezolano. Es lamentable, que solamente en los cuatro primeros meses de 2015, el mandatario nacional se ha gastado unos 5 mil millones de dÃ³lares, mientras que por ejemplo a Cavidea le deben un poco mÃ¡s de un millÃ³n de dÃ³lares.

Este gobierno, para lo Ãºnico que es eficiente es para producir dinero inorgÃ¡nico, pero impide la producciÃ³n de bienes y servicios que pueden ser adquiridos con ese capital.

La mÃ¡s reciente artimaÃ±a es con las farmacÃ©uticas, cuando lo correcto es ir de la mano de las empresas en la lucha contra la pobreza y el desempleo, y por supuesto la salud; no ir contra las empresas, en eso que el rÃ©gimen ha denominado â€œguerra econÃ³micaâ€ que todo el pueblo venezolano sabe que es imaginaria y que la verdadera batalla la tratamos de librar los ciudadanos rindiendo el sueldo y buscando alimentos escasos o en su mayorÃ­a inexistente en los supermercados.

Ahora entremos a analizar un poco en cifras las expectativas esperadas en esta materia para este aÃ±o, por un lado vamos rumbo a un aÃ±o donde la caÃ­da en el consumo puede ser de hasta 5% y de 4% en el PIB. La inflaciÃ³n ni hablar, pero lo que si podemos estar seguro es que de tres dÃ­gitos no bajarÃ¡ y que en el sector alimento pudiera alcanzar un alza de hasta el doble de la que hemos tenido hasta ahora.

Todo esto es producto de la mala polÃ­tica econÃ³mica, que nos ha llevado a una escasez creciente que oscila entre 50 y 70% de acuerdo a los rubros. AdemÃ¡s casi la mitad de nuestra poblaciÃ³n se encuentra sobreviviendo a este desastre, â€œtrabajandoâ€ de manera informal.

Lamentablemente el gobierno continuarÃ¡ insistiendo a travÃ©s de la hegemonÃ­a comunicacional con sus inventos, por un lado lo de la guerra econÃ³mica de los empresarios y por el otro lo de la guerra psicolÃ³gica de las agencias internacionales.

Lo que si no es cuento, es que esta crisis que padecemos solo se ve en paÃ­ses devastados producto de una guerra real con bombas, tanques, drones y que la responsabilidad de la producciÃ³n estÃ¡ en manos del Estado.

El Estado es responsable de la seguridad alimentaria y no la estÃ¡ garantizando, ademÃ¡s que ahora no exportamos, sino importamos. Porque debemos recordar que producto -entre otras cosas- de las expropiaciones de 256 empresas de alimentos, acabaron con el nivel de producciÃ³n que tenÃ­amos en nuestro paÃ­s que nos daba hasta para exportar arroz, granos, azÃºcar, harina, entre otros. En fin, este es un gobierno que no cumple con su deber, lo que me lleva a decir que estamos frente a un Estado fallido.