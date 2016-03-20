Obama es el primer presidente de EEUU en 88 años que visita...

Obama es el primer presidente de EEUU en 88 años que visita La Habana

Por biendateao
U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle exit Air Force One as they arrive at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

El presidente de Estados Unidos,Barack Obama, aterrizó esta tarde en el aeropuerto José Martí de La Habana junto a su familia y una reducida delegación política. Es el primer paso de su histórico viaje de tres días a Cuba.

Obama se convirtió hoy en el primer presidente estadounidense en visitar la isla tras la revolución de 1959. El único y último primer mandatario de EE.UU. en el ejercicio que visitó la isla fue Calvin Coolidge, en enero de 1928, hace 88 años.

Poco después de aterrizar, antes siquiera de salir del avión presidencial, el mandatario saludó al pueblo cubano a través de su cuenta de Twitter: “¿Que bolá Cuba? Recién aterrizamos, ansioso por encontrarme y escuchar directamente a la gente cubana”, expresó. “Qué bolá Cuba” es una forma de saludar de los cubanos.

El primer mandatario descendió del Air Force One junto a su esposa, Michelle Obama, y sus dos hijas. Llevaba un paraguas para protegerse de la lluvia, que comenzó poco después del aterrizaje. Saludó a la comitiva que lo recibió y se traslada en un auto blindado a la Embajada de Estados Unidos, reabierta tras el restablecimiento de las relaciones diplomáticas el pasado julio, para reunirse con el personal diplomático.

Obama llegó a La Habana en el marco del histórico deshielo iniciado por Washington y la isla socialista en diciembre de 2014. Es un viaje que pretende impulsar la normalización de las relaciones entre ambas naciones.

El avión presidencial, el Air Force One, comenzó su despegue al mediodía y llegó por la tarde. Junto a Obama y su familia viajaron la líder de la minoría demócrata en la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, los senadores demócratas Patrick Leahy y Dick Durbin y el republicano Jeff Flake, mientras que una delegación más amplia de líderes políticos y empresariales viaja separadamente.

Su agenda oficial

Obama tiene prevista una amplia agenda hasta el martes. Tras su llegada a la capital cubana, Obama se dirigirá inmediatamente a la embajada estadounidense. A continuación, junto a su esposa pasearán por La Habana Vieja y visitarán la catedral, donde les recibirá el cardenal Jaime Ortega.

Su agenda oficial comenzará el lunes con una visita al monumento a José Martí y una reunión con el presidente cubano, Raúl Castro.

El momento más esperado por muchos en Cuba llegará el martes, cuando Obama dará un discurso televisado en el que hablará directamente al pueblo cubano.

Preparación

La llegada del presidente estadounidense Barack Obama a Cuba es monitoreada por los medios de todo el mundo. Millones de personas siguen de cerca todo lo que ocurre en un encuentro histórico a nivel internacional: después de años de embargo económico, tras décadas de prohibiciones, Estados Unidos y Cuba aflojan las tensiones y se muestran dispuestos a cooperar.

La Habana quiso estar a la altura de las circunstancias. Por eso, desde hace días, cientos de obreros se movilizan para pintar fachadas de edificios, asfaltar calles y embellecer monumentos en La Habana, que quiere mostrar su cara más bonita durante la visita histórica.

Algunas de las principales vías fueron pavimentadas, entre ellas el Malecón, la famosa costanera que rodea la embajada de Estados Unidos. Sobre el mismo Malecón, múltiples fachadas fueron repintadas, disimulando apenas los edificios en ruinas de las calles adyacentes que desembocan en la primera línea del mar, por la cual circulará Obama, el primer presidente de Estados Unidos que visita la Isla en casi 90 años.

En otras rutas se corrigieron imperfecciones y se actualizaron señales viales, especialmente en los accesos a La Habana Vieja, donde el matrimonio presidencial planea un paseo, como es habitual cuando un jefe de Estado visita la capital cubana

