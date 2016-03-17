Nueve cuerpos fueron enterrados en Tumeremo

Nueve cuerpos fueron enterrados en Tumeremo

La mañana amaneció gris, aunque el sol estaba radiante. Un claroscuro de emociones brotó en Tumeremo. ¡Encontraron los cuerpos!, ¡No fueron olvidados!, ¡Están muertos!.

A las 11:25 de la mañana comenzó el viacrucis. En el Fuerte Tarabay, un asentamiento militar en medio de la nada, los familiares finalmente recibieron a sus cadáveres. Descompuestos, en muy mal estado.

“¡¿Por qué Dios es tan injusto, por queeeee?!”, gritó una señora bañada en lágrimas quien camina abrazada de la fiscal General, Luisa Ortega Díaz. Su misión ahí era entregar los restos mortales de quienes tenían 10 días desaparecidos, quienes fueron asesinados por el dueño de la voluntad de ese pueblo: El Topo.

Tan solo 15 minutos tomó la entrega. Sin cámaras de video, sin lentes fotográficos. La premisa fue salvaguardar a los familiares de las víctimas de sus victimarios, y seguramente de la prensa.

En la mitad de un cerrito medio empinado pero pequeño hay una mata de mango que resguarda del inclemente sol a los vecinos de La Caratica, de donde eran al menos ocho de los fallecidos. Una cancha deportiva esperaba sus féretros, una masa de vecinos dolidos y sollozos esperaba para darle el último adiós.

Dos horas cincuenta minutos después comienza el desfile de motos militares por la entrada del barrio La Caratica. “Ahí viene mi muchacho”, se escuchó de una señora llorosa y además sudada por el intenso calor. No era la madre de ninguno, pero sentía al fallecido como suyo.

En un convoy militar venían los cuerpos de: Néstor Ruiz, José Ángel Ruiz y José Armando Ruiz, tres hermanos asesinados a sangre fría por El Topo y su gente.

Pero además, también venían los restos de Jesús Alfredo Aguinagalde, otro de los mineros que recibieron un disparo en la cabeza por atravesarse en el camino de la mafia.

Asomar el color madera del ataúd generó la histeria colectiva. Familiares incrédulos, “Yo te quería vivooooo”, mirones consternados “Hasta cuándo nos pasa esto en este pueblo”. El que no lloraba al menos se le aguó el guarapo.

Las arquearías de fútbol quedaron para aguantar a dos mujeres que agarradas de sus tubos lloraban desconsoladas. Ahí en medio de ese lugar estaban los cuerpos, materia que desprendía olor nauseabundo que no hizo mella para que madres, hermanas y sobrinos se lanzarán encima de los ataúdes a buscarle un poco de sentido a su dolor. “¡No entiendo, no entiendo esto. Qué es lo que está pasando!”, lloraba desconsolada la hermana de Aguinagalde.

El estado de los restos mortales no permitió más. En 30 minutos se había acabado el velorio exprés.De nuevo a los convoyes, rumbo al cementerio. A rodar lento, a encender las luces de los carros, pese al sol incandescente. Una caravana fúnebre engricecía todo por cuanto pasaba. Miradas largas, llantos inconsolables, gritos de desesperación. Eso fue Tumeremo.

Al cementerio de Sifontes llegó mucha gente. El olor de los cuerpos juntos se concentró. Las caras de arrugan con disimulo. Las fosas nasales tratan de resistir la entrada de aire.

Mientras 20 hombres de la alcaldía de Sifontes cavaban unas tumbas muy superficiales para la santa sepultura, los familiares solo lloraban y buscaban explicación.

“Vamos a hablar con Griselda para hacerle unos rezos. Es lo que podemos hacer, esa gente murió muy feo y deben estar penando”, se escucha entre susurros en medio del tumulto fúnebre.

Odell López Escote – 2001

DEJA UN COMENTARIO