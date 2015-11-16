Nueva tecnologÃ­a promete cargar 48% de la baterÃ­a de un telÃ©fono en...

Nueva tecnologÃ­a promete cargar 48% de la baterÃ­a de un telÃ©fono en 5 minutos

Por biendateao -
1323
308
COMPARTIR

La baterÃ­a y su autonomÃ­a es uno de los puntos mÃ¡s problemÃ¡ticos del mundo de los smartphones. Pese a los avances hechos en velocidad de conexiÃ³n a internet, pantallas y rendimiento, los telÃ©fonos todavÃ­a ofrecen una autonomÃ­a que ronda las 24 horas y hasta ahora la principal forma para evitar estos problemas ha sido poner una baterÃ­a mÃ¡s grande.

Pero desde hace un par de aÃ±os, varios telÃ©fonos han incorporado una tecnologÃ­a de “carga rÃ¡pida”, que permite obtener un porcentaje importante de la baterÃ­a con solo unos minutos de conexiÃ³n a la corriente. Ahora la compaÃ±Ã­a china Huawei presentÃ³ el avance mÃ¡s interesante de este tipo.

El viernes, la empresa participÃ³ en una conferencia en JapÃ³n donde presentÃ³ su propio sistema de carga rÃ¡pida en dos modelos de baterÃ­a. En una de 3.000 mAh (un tamaÃ±o estÃ¡ndar para el mercado actual) se logrÃ³ una carga de 48% en cinco minutos. En otra de 600 mAh se llegÃ³ a 68% en dos minutos. En ambos casos se usÃ³ un prototipo de cargador.

La ventaja del desarrollo de Huawei, segÃºn consignaÂ Engadget, es que no genera el daÃ±o a la baterÃ­a que sÃ­ provocan otros sistemas de carga rÃ¡pida actualmente en uso. Esto se logra a travÃ©s del uso de Ã¡nodos con grafito en la baterÃ­a, que usan la misma tecnologÃ­a de ion litio que las usadas masivamente hoy en dÃ­a.

El sistema de carga rÃ¡pida ha sido impulsado por el fabricante de chips Qualcomm durante los Ãºltimos aÃ±os, llegando a telÃ©fonos de Motorola, Samsung y Sony.

Fuente: EL NACIONAL WEB

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

308 COMENTARIOS

  17. You have made some really good points there. I looked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  32. Right now it sounds like WordPress is the best blogging platform available right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

  75. Thank you, I have recently been looking for information about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

  86. When I originally commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I receive four emails with the exact same comment. Perhaps there is a way you can remove me from that service? Thanks a lot!|

  98. What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to give a contribution & aid different users like its helped me. Good job.|

  105. Hi would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|

  111. You can definitely see your skills within the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  120. Yo dude! Look up at the skies NATO is spraying fake clouds that are very toxic most clouds are not natural anymore, please research you will thank me for bringing this to your attention. PEACE.

  122. You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

  128. Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue together with your site in web explorer, might test this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a big part of people will leave out your wonderful writing due to this problem.|

  129. I will immediately seize your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly allow me recognize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  132. I have to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I really hope to check out the same high-grade content from you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own website now ;)|

  134. Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your blog. You have some really good articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Thank you!|

  144. Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  152. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the problem resolved soon. Kudos|

  164. Preferably, any time you gain understanding, are you currently in a position to thoughts updating your internet site with an increase of info? It as pretty ideal for me.

  166. I believe this is among the such a lot vital info for me. And i’m satisfied studying your article. However wanna commentary on few normal things, The website style is great, the articles is in point of fact nice : D. Excellent process, cheers|

  167. Awesome blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you recommend starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that I’m totally confused .. Any recommendations? Many thanks!|

  170. Everything posted made a bunch of sense. But, think about this, what if you typed a catchier title? I ain’t suggesting your information isn’t good, however what if you added a title that grabbed people’s attention? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little plain. You should look at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create news headlines to get viewers to click. You might add a video or a pic or two to get readers excited about what you’ve got to say. In my opinion, it might make your posts a little livelier.|

  175. This vibe is inexpensive, powerful, and easy to carry. Also, it is pretty durable and even water resistant. And it is a good item for beginners because it is small and discreet. I actually keep one on the coffee table in my living room and offer free massages to my female guests Another good idea is to put it in your pocket and turn it on while dancing. Then if you dance close your partner feels the vibrations!

  177. It’s not my first time to pay a visit this website, i am visiting this web site dailly and take nice information from here daily.|

  183. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something informative to read?|

  192. hi!,I really like your writing so much! percentage we be in contact extra approximately your post on AOL? I require a specialist on this space to solve my problem. May be that’s you! Looking forward to peer you. |

  195. After I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on each time a comment is added I get 4 emails with the same comment. Is there a way you can remove me from that service? Appreciate it!|

  206. What i don’t realize is in fact how you’re no longer really a lot more well-preferred than you may be now. You are so intelligent. You know therefore considerably in relation to this matter, produced me for my part believe it from numerous numerous angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated except it’s one thing to do with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs outstanding. At all times maintain it up!|

  207. Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for beginner blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.|

  210. Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.|

  215. What i don’t understood is actually how you are no longer really much more smartly-favored than you may be right now. You’re very intelligent. You realize therefore considerably on the subject of this topic, produced me personally believe it from a lot of numerous angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated until it’s something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. All the time maintain it up!|

  239. It as onerous to search out knowledgeable people on this subject, however you sound like you already know what you are speaking about! Thanks

  256. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your weblog and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.|

  257. Very nice post i must say wedkarstwo.Very nice post i must say wedkarstwo.Very nice post i must say wedkarstwo.Very nice post i must say wedkarstwo.Very nice post i must say wedkarstwo.

  267. You can certainly see your enthusiasm within the paintings you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

  279. Hi colleagues, how is the whole thing, and what you desire to say concerning this paragraph, in my view its genuinely amazing in support of me.|

  298. Beneficial document helps make frequent advance, appreciate it write about, this pile-up connected with expertise is usually to hold finding out, focus is usually the beginning of money.

  299. We stumbled over here from a different site and thought I should check things out. I such as what My partner and i see so i am just following anyone. Look forwards to looking at your site repeatedly.

  305. thank you for all your efforts that you have put in this. Very interesting info. Wayne All I have to say about that is asphinctersayswhat. Arcade owner What Wayne Exactly. by Wayne as World.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO