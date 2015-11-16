La baterÃa y su autonomÃa es uno de los puntos mÃ¡s problemÃ¡ticos del mundo de los smartphones. Pese a los avances hechos en velocidad de conexiÃ³n a internet, pantallas y rendimiento, los telÃ©fonos todavÃa ofrecen una autonomÃa que ronda las 24 horas y hasta ahora la principal forma para evitar estos problemas ha sido poner una baterÃa mÃ¡s grande.
Pero desde hace un par de aÃ±os, varios telÃ©fonos han incorporado una tecnologÃa de “carga rÃ¡pida”, que permite obtener un porcentaje importante de la baterÃa con solo unos minutos de conexiÃ³n a la corriente. Ahora la compaÃ±Ãa china Huawei presentÃ³ el avance mÃ¡s interesante de este tipo.
El viernes, la empresa participÃ³ en una conferencia en JapÃ³n donde presentÃ³ su propio sistema de carga rÃ¡pida en dos modelos de baterÃa. En una de 3.000 mAh (un tamaÃ±o estÃ¡ndar para el mercado actual) se logrÃ³ una carga de 48% en cinco minutos. En otra de 600 mAh se llegÃ³ a 68% en dos minutos. En ambos casos se usÃ³ un prototipo de cargador.
La ventaja del desarrollo de Huawei, segÃºn consignaÂ Engadget, es que no genera el daÃ±o a la baterÃa que sÃ provocan otros sistemas de carga rÃ¡pida actualmente en uso. Esto se logra a travÃ©s del uso de Ã¡nodos con grafito en la baterÃa, que usan la misma tecnologÃa de ion litio que las usadas masivamente hoy en dÃa.
El sistema de carga rÃ¡pida ha sido impulsado por el fabricante de chips Qualcomm durante los Ãºltimos aÃ±os, llegando a telÃ©fonos de Motorola, Samsung y Sony.
