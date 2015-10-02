Nominados al BalÃ³n de Oro

Los finalistas de la pasada Liga de Campeones, FC Barcelona y Juventus, copan la pre-lista de 59 candidatos al BalÃ³n de Oro con siete y seis jugadores respectivamente, segÃºn publicÃ³ hoy el diario italiano la Gazzetta dello Sport, que resalta la ausencia del arquero de la Juve, Gianluigi Buffon.
Por el club catalÃ¡n los aspirantes son: el argentino Lionel Messi, gran favorito, el uruguayo Luis SuÃ¡rez, el brasileÃ±o Neymar, el espaÃ±ol AndrÃ©s Iniesta, el argentino Javier Mascherano, el croata Ivan Rakitic y el chileno Claudio Bravo.
Otro club espaÃ±ol, el Real Madrid, iguala con su eterno rival en nÃºmero de seleccionados, siete: el portuguÃ©s Cristiano Ronaldo, vigente ganador del trofeo, el galÃ©s Gareth Bale, el francÃ©s Karim Benzema, el croata Luka Modric, el alemÃ¡n Toni Kroos, el colombiano James RodrÃguez y el espaÃ±ol Sergio Ramos.
Pero, lo que mÃ¡s llama la atenciÃ³n es la ausencia del veterano guardamenta italiano despuÃ©s de llevar a su equipo al cuarto tÃtulo liguero consecutivo y a la final de la Liga de Campeones, en donde cayÃ³ ante los azulgranas (3-1).
AÃºn asÃ, la Vecchia Signora aporta seis jugadores: el espaÃ±ol Ãlvaro Morata, el argentino Carlos TÃ©vez (ahora en Boca Juniors), el chileno Arturo Vidal (ahora en Bayern). el francÃ©s Paul Pogba, los italianos Giorgio Chiellini y Andrea Pirlo (ahora en New York City).
En esta lista se cuelan nombres que no estÃ¡n nada acostumbrados a ocupar las primeras planas de los diarios deportivos como: el australiano Luongo del QPR, el chileno Eduardo Vargas (Hoffenheim) -debido a su gran Copa AmÃ©rica-, el delantero marfileÃ±o Wilfried Bony, el ghanÃ©s Christian Atsu (Bournemouth) o el japonÃ©s Shinji Okazaki (Leicester).
El BalÃ³n de Oro se entregarÃ¡ el prÃ³ximo 11 de enero en ZÃºrich (Suiza). A mediados de diciembre, los organizadores realizarÃ¡n la primera criba, hasta dejar sÃ³lo 23 aspirantes.
— Lista de los 59 jugadores preseleccionados para el BalÃ³n de Oro:Â
– Alemania:
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)
Thomas Muller (Bayern)
Manuel Neuer (Bayern)
– Argentina:Â
Sergio AgÃ¼ero (Manchester City)
Javier Mascherano (FC Barcelona)
Leo Messi (FC Barcelona)
NicolÃ¡s Otamendi (Valencia-Man City)
Javier Pastore (PSG)
Carlos Tevez (Juventus-Boca Juniors)
– Australia:
Massimo Luongo (QPR)
– Austria:
David Alaba (Bayern)
– BÃ©lgica:
Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)
Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburgo-Man City)
Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
– Brasil:
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Neymar (FC Barcelona)
Willian (Chelsea)
– Chile:
Claudio Bravo (FC Barcelona)
Gary Medel (Inter)
Alexis SÃ¡nchez (Arsenal)
Eduardo Vargas (QPR-Hoffenheim)
Arturo Vidal (Juventus-Bayern)
– Colombia:
Carlos Bacca (Sevilla-AC Milan)
Jackson Martinez (Oporto-AtlÃ©tico Madrid)
David Ospina (Arsenal)
James RodrÃguez (Real Madrid)
– Corea del Sur:
Heung-min Son (Leverkusen-Tottenham)
– Costa de Marfil:
Wilfried Bony (Swansea-Man City)
Yaya Toure (Man City)
– Croacia:
Luka Modric (Real Madrid)
Ivan Rakitic (FC Barcelona)
– EspaÃ±a:
Diego Costa (Chelsea)
David De Gea (Man United)
AndrÃ©s Iniesta (Barcelona)
Ãlvaro Morata (Juventus)
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
– Francia:Â
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Antoine Griezmann (Atl. Madrid)
Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)
Paul Pogba (Juventus)
– Gales:Â
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
– Ghana:
Christian Atsu (Everton-Bournemouth)
AndrÃ© Ayew (Marsella-Swansea)
– Holanda:
Memphis Depay (PSV-Man United)
Arjen Robben (Bayern)
– Inglaterra:
Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Wayne Rooney (Man Utd)
– Italia:
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)
Andrea Pirlo (Juventus – NYC FC)
– JapÃ³n:
Shinji Okazaki (Leicester)
– MÃ©xico:
Gio Dos Santos (Villarreal-LA Galaxy)
AndrÃ©s Guardado (PSV)
– PerÃº:
Paolo Guerrero (Corinthians)
– Polonia:
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)
– Portugal:
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)
– Suecia:Â
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG)
– Uruguay:
Edinson Cavani (PSG)
Carlos SÃ¡nchez (River Plate)
Luis SuÃ¡rez (FC Barcelona)
