Nominados al BalÃ³n de Oro

GRA088. SANT JOAN DESPÃ (BARCELONA), 25/09/2015.- El jugador argentino del FC Barcelona Leo Messi, durante la sesiÃ³n de entrenamiento de hoy en la ciudad deportiva Joan Gamper de Sant Joan DespÃ­ (Barcelona), de cara al partido que los azulgranas disputarÃ¡n maÃ±ana contra la UD Las Palmas en el Camp Nou. EFE/Alejandro GarcÃ­a

Los finalistas de la pasada Liga de Campeones, FC Barcelona y Juventus, copan la pre-lista de 59 candidatos al BalÃ³n de Oro con siete y seis jugadores respectivamente, segÃºn publicÃ³ hoy el diario italiano la Gazzetta dello Sport, que resalta la ausencia del arquero de la Juve, Gianluigi Buffon.

Por el club catalÃ¡n los aspirantes son: el argentino Lionel Messi, gran favorito, el uruguayo Luis SuÃ¡rez, el brasileÃ±o Neymar, el espaÃ±ol AndrÃ©s Iniesta, el argentino Javier Mascherano, el croata Ivan Rakitic y el chileno Claudio Bravo.

Otro club espaÃ±ol, el Real Madrid, iguala con su eterno rival en nÃºmero de seleccionados, siete: el portuguÃ©s Cristiano Ronaldo, vigente ganador del trofeo, el galÃ©s Gareth Bale, el francÃ©s Karim Benzema, el croata Luka Modric, el alemÃ¡n Toni Kroos, el colombiano James RodrÃ­guez y el espaÃ±ol Sergio Ramos.

Pero, lo que mÃ¡s llama la atenciÃ³n es la ausencia del veterano guardamenta italiano despuÃ©s de llevar a su equipo al cuarto tÃ­tulo liguero consecutivo y a la final de la Liga de Campeones, en donde cayÃ³ ante los azulgranas (3-1).

AÃºn asÃ­, la Vecchia Signora aporta seis jugadores: el espaÃ±ol Ãlvaro Morata, el argentino Carlos TÃ©vez (ahora en Boca Juniors), el chileno Arturo Vidal (ahora en Bayern). el francÃ©s Paul Pogba, los italianos Giorgio Chiellini y Andrea Pirlo (ahora en New York City).

En esta lista se cuelan nombres que no estÃ¡n nada acostumbrados a ocupar las primeras planas de los diarios deportivos como: el australiano Luongo del QPR, el chileno Eduardo Vargas (Hoffenheim) -debido a su gran Copa AmÃ©rica-, el delantero marfileÃ±o Wilfried Bony, el ghanÃ©s Christian Atsu (Bournemouth) o el japonÃ©s Shinji Okazaki (Leicester).

El BalÃ³n de Oro se entregarÃ¡ el prÃ³ximo 11 de enero en ZÃºrich (Suiza). A mediados de diciembre, los organizadores realizarÃ¡n la primera criba, hasta dejar sÃ³lo 23 aspirantes.

— Lista de los 59 jugadores preseleccionados para el BalÃ³n de Oro:Â 

– Alemania:

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Thomas Muller (Bayern)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern)

– Argentina:Â 

Sergio AgÃ¼ero (Manchester City)

Javier Mascherano (FC Barcelona)

Leo Messi (FC Barcelona)

NicolÃ¡s Otamendi (Valencia-Man City)

Javier Pastore (PSG)

Carlos Tevez (Juventus-Boca Juniors)

– Australia:

Massimo Luongo (QPR)

– Austria:

David Alaba (Bayern)

– BÃ©lgica:

Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

Kevin De Bruyne (Wolfsburgo-Man City)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

– Brasil:

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)

Neymar (FC Barcelona)

Willian (Chelsea)

– Chile:

Claudio Bravo (FC Barcelona)

Gary Medel (Inter)

Alexis SÃ¡nchez (Arsenal)

Eduardo Vargas (QPR-Hoffenheim)

Arturo Vidal (Juventus-Bayern)

– Colombia:

Carlos Bacca (Sevilla-AC Milan)

Jackson Martinez (Oporto-AtlÃ©tico Madrid)

David Ospina (Arsenal)

James RodrÃ­guez (Real Madrid)

– Corea del Sur:

Heung-min Son (Leverkusen-Tottenham)

– Costa de Marfil:

Wilfried Bony (Swansea-Man City)

Yaya Toure (Man City)

– Croacia:

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Ivan Rakitic (FC Barcelona)

– EspaÃ±a:

Diego Costa (Chelsea)

David De Gea (Man United)

AndrÃ©s Iniesta (Barcelona)

Ãlvaro Morata (Juventus)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

– Francia:Â 

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Antoine Griezmann (Atl. Madrid)

Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon)

Paul Pogba (Juventus)

– Gales:Â 

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

– Ghana:

Christian Atsu (Everton-Bournemouth)

AndrÃ© Ayew (Marsella-Swansea)

– Holanda:

Memphis Depay (PSV-Man United)

Arjen Robben (Bayern)

– Inglaterra:

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Wayne Rooney (Man Utd)

– Italia:

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Andrea Pirlo (Juventus – NYC FC)

– JapÃ³n:

Shinji Okazaki (Leicester)

– MÃ©xico:

Gio Dos Santos (Villarreal-LA Galaxy)

AndrÃ©s Guardado (PSV)

– PerÃº:

Paolo Guerrero (Corinthians)

– Polonia:

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern)

– Portugal:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

– Suecia:Â 

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (PSG)

– Uruguay:

Edinson Cavani (PSG)

Carlos SÃ¡nchez (River Plate)

Luis SuÃ¡rez (FC Barcelona)

620 COMENTARIOS

