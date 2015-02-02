Nokia 8210: el celular mÃ¡s usado por narcotraficantes

Hace mÃ¡s de 15 aÃ±os los celulares tenÃan una funciÃ³n bÃ¡sica: llamar. Con la apariciÃ³n de los smartphones se integraron sistemas complejos de GPS y de rastreo. Sin importar el modelo de mÃ³vil que tengan los usuarios, pueden ser fÃ¡cilmente ubicados. Debido a este problema, los narcotraficantes, al menos en el Reino Unido, han ideado un mÃ©todo para evitar ser encontrados: usar el Nokia 8210. AsÃ lo seÃ±ala un artÃculo publicado por el medio Vice.
Los traficantes de drogas y dealers, debido a la naturaleza de sus trabajos, tienen la paranoia que pueden ser rastreados y atrapados en cualquier momento. La mejor forma de sentirse mÃ¡s seguros es utilizando el bÃ¡sico Nokia 8210, un celular que no tiene Bluetooth ni un sistema de GPS o Wifi.
â€œLos Federales ahora pueden ocupar las redes Wifi y el puerto Bluetooth para obtener informaciÃ³n de cada telÃ©fono. Parece ser que pueden escuchar las llamadas de un modo mucho mÃ¡s fÃ¡cil a como lo hacÃan antes. Todos los dealers que conozco usan telÃ©fonos antiguos, y el Nokia 8210 es el que todos quieren porque es pequeÃ±o y la baterÃa dura bastante. AdemÃ¡s era el mejor celular de su tiempo. No podÃa pagar uno cuando vivÃa en Jamaica, pero ahora tengo cuatro de ellosâ€, seÃ±ala un traficante identificado como K2, citado por Vice.
Este modelo de Nokia fue lanzado en 1999, se volviÃ³ popular debido a su diseÃ±o ligero y pequeÃ±o. Cuenta con un sistema infrarrojo que facilita el intercambio de informaciÃ³n y una baterÃa de larga duraciÃ³n.
