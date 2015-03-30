No hay pescado en Semana Santa

La escasez y altos precios de productos del mar ya causaron el cierre de al menos 50 pescaderÃas en Caracas y el interior del paÃs, por lo que este alimento va desapareciendo de la dieta diaria de los venezolanos, asegurÃ³ ayer el dirigente del sector Juan Marrero.
â€œHoy ya no se consiguen ni sardinas, ni bagresâ€, resaltÃ³ el presidente de la AsociaciÃ³n de Comerciantes de Pescados del Mercado Mayor de Coche, ubicado en el oeste de la ciudad.
Marrero refiriÃ³ que transformÃ³ su pescaderÃa en un abasto de vÃveres por la acentuada y prolongada escasez de productos del mar, y tambiÃ©n por los altos precios del pescado, que â€œahuyentaronâ€ toda su clientela.
â€œLa Ãºltima vez que me despacharon un pedido, en mayo del aÃ±o pasado (2014), tuve que tirar 60 kilos de pescado, pues aparte de que nadie los compraba, los constantes apagones que se produjeron en la capital daÃ±aron el productoâ€.
Â Con una inflaciÃ³n en alimentos de 102,4% segÃºn el Banco Central de Venezuela en el aÃ±o 2014, los precios de los pescados tambiÃ©n se han visto afectados y han aumentado. Y en plena Ã©poca de Semana Santa los consumidores tambiÃ©n consideran que hay menos variedad para comprar.
En el Mercado Municipal de Chacao, quienes quieran adquirir Carite, Curbina, Raya y Chucho salados, deberÃ¡n pagar por el kilo 980 bolÃvares. Por su parte el precio del pescado salado Bonita estÃ¡ en Bs 780 el kilo.
En la pescaderÃa de este mercado popular tienen a la venta otro tipos de pescados y mariscos, el rÃ³balo entero estÃ¡ en 1.080 bolÃvares el kilo y el de filet en Bs 1.790 por kilo. Los langostinos se encuentran en Bs 1.740 y el pulpo en Bs 1.090 por kilo.
El kilo de camarones se encuentra entre los 998 y 1.140 bolÃvares, cuando el aÃ±o pasado se podÃa comprar entre 380 y 631 bolÃvares.
Lo mÃ¡s econÃ³mico son las sardinas en Bs 85 el kilo, seguido por el pescado Lebranche que se encuentra en Bs 490 por kilo.
Un lujo
Nadia MÃ¡rquez, consumidora del mercado, opina que este aÃ±o no podrÃ¡ comprar en grandes cantidades, â€œhay que cumplir con la Semana Santa, pero serÃ¡ mucho menos que el aÃ±o pasado porque todo aumentÃ³ demasiadoâ€.
En otro mercado, ubicado en el Centro Comercial Los Cedros de La Florida, solo tienen a la venta el pescado salado, entre ellos el carite entero en Bs. 605,01 el kilo; el Rayado en Bs. 640 y la Bonita en 460 bolÃvares.
En el Mercado de Quinta Crespo, los precios para el pescado salado estÃ¡n en 518 bolÃvares para el cazÃ³n, el filet de curbina en Bs 850 y chucho en Bs.396. En cuanto a los pescados frescos, se encuentra el jurel en 398 bolÃvares, el atÃºn en 879 bolÃvares el kilo y el dorado en Bs. 329.
Sin embargo, aunque en Quinta Crespo los precios puedan ser un poco mÃ¡s accesibles en comparaciÃ³n al mercado de Chacao, los consumidores igual consideran que se encuentran altos.
Para Katherine PÃ©rez comer pescado se ha convertido â€œen un lujo. Ahora sÃ que es imposible comprar un kilo o dos kilos de pescado porque se te va todo el dineroâ€.
Igualmente en otro mercado situado en ChacaÃto, solo tenÃan en venta el pescado Bonita en 460 bolÃvares el kilo.
En un establecimiento ubicado en Las Palmas no tienen en venta ni pescado salado ni fresco, pero venden camarones y langostinos empaquetados de 500 gramos. El precio es de 533 y 552 bolÃvares respectivamente.
Costos de comercializaciÃ³n
Comerciantes de los distintos mercados afirman que el pescado en comparaciÃ³n al aÃ±o pasado ha aumentado entre un 40 y 75%. Esto se debe a que los costos de la cadena de comercializaciÃ³n han subido y que tambiÃ©n no hay tanta variedad de pescados como en otros aÃ±os.
MarÃa Torres, chef, explica que en otros tiempos era comÃºn comer bacalao en Semana Santa, pero agrega que â€œdesde hace tiempo no se consigue en ningÃºn mercadoâ€
Al ser consultada por la venta del popular chigÃ¼ire en la ciudad capital, Torres explica que â€œantes sÃ se conseguÃa en algunos mercados, pero de un tiempo para acÃ¡ ya no se encuentraâ€. SeÃ±ala que es mÃ¡s comÃºn conseguirlo en Turmero, estado Aragua y en los llanos venezolanos.
Precios solidarios
Hasta el 31 del mismo mes, el Instituto Socialista de la Pesca y la Acuicultura, ente adscrito al Ministerio de Agricultura y Tierras estarÃ¡ realizando la Feria Socialista del Pescado en Plaza Caracas ubicada en el centro de la ciudad capital.
Erick Ricardo MartÃnez, Viceministro de Agroindustrias indica que los ciudadanos que acudan a esta feria ahorrarÃ¡n entre un 30-50%. Agrega que los pescadores con la ayuda del Ministerio y de Insopesca llevan sus productos, igualmente cuentan con la colaboraciÃ³n de la empresa mixta, PescaAlba.
El kilo de camarones en esta Feria se encuentra en 380 bolÃvares. En cuanto a los pescados salados se pueden encontrar Lisa, Tajali, CazÃ³n en 120 bolÃvares, tambiÃ©n se puede comprar el popular ChigÃ¼ire en Bs 480 el kilo.
Mirtha Bracho quien acudiÃ³ a la Feria indicÃ³ que los precios de los pescados â€œestÃ¡n super econÃ³micos en comparaciÃ³n a los precios de los supermercadosâ€.
Otras costumbres
La chef Torres, quien tambiÃ©n es maestra de cocina, indica que en Venezuela la costumbre de comer pescado se ha ido perdiendo poco a poco, â€œprimero porque la gente prefiere irse de viaje y tambiÃ©n porque se ha vuelto mÃ¡s costosaâ€.
Sin embargo, explica que hay tradiciÃ³n de comer ciertos dulces que son mÃ¡s comunes en la Semana Santa, como el arroz con coco o la conserva. Indica que en esta Ã©poca esta fruta deberÃa ser mÃ¡s barata, pero considera que â€œel precio estÃ¡ caroâ€.
Cada coco se vende entre Bs. 60 en Quinta Crespo y puede llegar a los 100 bolÃvares en el mercado de La Florida.
Torres dijo que en el pueblo de Cocorote del estado Yaracuy se realiza todos los aÃ±os un Festival del BuÃ±uelo y segÃºn cifras de Corpoturismo del estado, en 2012 el festival atrajo alrededor de 10.000 turistas del paÃs.
Dice que este Festival se viene realizando desde el aÃ±o 1997 y empezÃ³ con 55 expositores.Â Para 2013 se registraron 80 vendedores que ofrecÃan otras comidas aparte del popular buÃ±uelo.
Igualmente dice que existe un tubÃ©rculo llamado Lairen que es comÃºn que se de en esta temporada y que se siembra mÃ¡s que todo en Paria, estado Sucre. Torres seÃ±ala que tiene parecido a la papa y se puede encontrar en el Mercado de Chacao por Bs. 140 el kilo.
