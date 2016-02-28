Las calles de Venezuela parecen el escenario de una película de ciencia ficción, y periodistas de distintos medios del mundo se acercan para ver con sus propios ojos, cómo es un país cuando se lo ha vaciado. En Caracas no queda pan, se raciona el agua, y las generaciones jóvenes se están yendo. Según diversos estudios, la mitad de los alimentos de la canasta básica no se encuentran.
Economistas pronostican para 2016 una inflación del 700% este año, y una contracción del -8%. Eso es lo que han conseguido, tras 17 años, las políticas bolivarianas del chavismo, el movimiento que venía a “redistribuir” las riquezas que entraban al país a chorros producto del oro negro.
Mientras el sucesor de Hugo Chávez, Nicolás Maduro, vive lo que para la revista Foreign Policy son sus últimos días en el poder, la oposición se sienta y observa al Gobierno “cocinarse en sus propios jugos”. Así lo afirmó a la revista estadounidense David Smilde, profesor de Sociología en la Universidad Tulane, quien viene estudiando Venezuela desde hace 20 años.
Un cronista del diario español El Mundo recorre las calles de Caracas para encontrarse con el panorama más desolador que se puede imaginar: si la gente en Venezuela antes, a falta de otros alimentos, compraba pan para engañar al hambre, hoy ni eso pueden, porque no hay pan. “En busca de la última barra de pan de Caracas”, se titula el relato estremecedor de Daniel Lozano, quien escribió acerca de venezolanos recorriendo los barrios con una bolsita de plástico en la mano, yendo de local en local en busca de algo para comer.
Otro ejemplo de la escasez venezolana.
\”Piden pan, no le dan; piden queso y le dan hueso…\”
“Los caraqueños parecen hoy zombies en su ciudad, caminando de un lado a otros armados con bolsitas vacías”, relata Lozano. “Esto no es lo que el comandante Chávez prometió”, escuchó a uno de ellos farfullar.
“Venezuela enfrenta un desastre económico, que se mueve lentamente y podría ser la maldición política del Presidente, ya acuciado por los problemas”, advierte Foreign Policy. “Maduro está enfrentando una crisis que incluye factores económicos, políticos, sociales y culturales”, le dijo el analista político Dimitris Pantoulas, a la revista, desde Caracas. “Es una tormenta perfecta.”
El crimen, el posible default que se avecina y ahora, el racionamiento de agua y energía (exacerbado por el fenómeno climático El Niño), han vuelto la vida imposible a los venezolanos.
“El Gobierno tiene el timón de un barco que se hunde, se niega a cambiar de rumbo y la oposición se contenta con pararse a un costado y dejar que suceda”, dijo Smilde. Pero la oposición de la MUD (Mesa de la Unidad Democrática), no es la única que enfrenta Maduro. También está la oposición que él tiene dentro de su propio gabinete, y las divisiones que existen en el PSUV (Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela).
El miedo a una explosión social podría resultar en un golpe interno contra Maduro, advierte Foreign Policy. Activistas y militares de alto rango del PSUV podrían procurar proteger las posiciones y riquezas personales que han acumulado tras 17 años de chavismo (el movimiento que buscaba redistribuir la riqueza que obtenía el país por petróleo, explica Foreign Policy). Maduro podría ser ofrecido en sacrificio y reemplazado por otro líder del PSUV.
Respecto de las medidas anunciadas por Maduro el 17/02 (devaluación del 37%, subida del precio de las naftas, entre otras), Luis Oliveros, economista de la Universidad Central de Caracas, le dijo a Foreign Policy que “no harán nada por resolver los problemas de Venezuela”, sino que solo “causarán más inflación y más distorsiones.”
Él y otros economistas sostienen que la única manera de resolver el caos económico del país es desarmar el control de precios y la moneda extranjera, recortar los subsidios y el gasto social, a lo que Maduro, muy testarudo, se niega.
Él está más concentrado en denunciar la “guerra económica” que le están librando las élites de su país y otros desde afuera, que en arreglar los líos que el bolivarianismo causó.
Mientras tanto, en Caracas, los venezolanos sufren las heridas directas del despilfarro bolivariano, y luchan por sobrevivir en condiciones imposibles.
“La escasez de pan destaca en el amargo día a día de los venezolanos”, relata El Mundo.
Góndola en un super venezolano: lo más grave es que la foto no es reciente o sea que la escasez ya es crónica.
Un panadero de Caracas, Roberto Rodríguez, de 45 años e hijo de portugueses, le explica al periódico que dese hace 4 días no tiene pan para vender: “Sólo me quedan cuatro sacos de harina y los necesito para abrir todos los días y servir desayunos. Para el final de la semana me han prometido 20 sacos (45 kilos cada uno), pero… Llevamos tiempo así, nosotros consumimos cada día entre 10 y 8 sacos.”
Rodríguez había recibido al diario así: “Bienvenidos a la Panadería Codazzi, la panadería que no tiene pan”, sin perder el sentido del humor sutil e irónico que caracteriza a los venezolanos.
El presidente de la Federación de Trabajadores de la Harina (Fetraharina), Juan Crespo, explica que, ante la escasez aguda, ha exhortado a sus afiliados a racionar el pan, y que se sabe que, por el momento, no hay barcos en tránsito ni órdenes de compra en proceso.
“Nosotros también hemos racionado, ¡claro! Ya hubiéramos cerrado de no ser así: dos canillas por persona y un campesino (barra más grande). Y siempre hay cola para comprar”, afirmó Joao Freitas, encargado de otra panadería, llamada Girasol.
Venezuela no produce harina de trigo, el producto se importa. “El Estado es el encargado de traer el trigo”, explica Rodríguez a El Mundo. A causa del control de cambio impuesto por Hugo Chávez hace 13 años, todo pasa por el Estado, encargado de cambiar los devaluados bolívares venezolanos por dólares. Pero con la entrada al país de divisas seriamente limitada por la caída del precio del crudo, el chavismo no tiene dólares.
“No sabría decirte por qué en este país dicen que todo se va a arreglar pero nunca se arregla”, manifestó Mauricio Fernández, dueño de la Pastelería y Panadería Nina, al periódico. “Tenemos todo racionado y si no llegan más sacos (de harina), cerraremos. Todo es posible”, resume. Así ha dejado el régimen bolivariano a Venezuela. Vacía de agua, de pan y de ilusiones. “Aquí todo el mundo se va, yo tengo a dos hijos en Madrid”, concluye el dueño de la panadería.
urgente24 de Argentina
