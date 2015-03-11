Nitu PÃ©rez Osuna: Â¿Exagerada injerencia?

Nitu PÃ©rez Osuna: Â¿Exagerada injerencia?

Por biendateao
â€œLa situaciÃ³n en Venezuela, incluida la erosiÃ³n de garantÃ­as de derechos humanos por parte del Gobierno, la persecuciÃ³n de oponentes polÃ­ticosâ€¦constituyen una amenaza inusual y extraordinaria para la seguridad nacional y la polÃ­tica exterior de EEUUâ€ ha dicho esta semana Barack Obama, al tiempo que impuso sanciones a otros 7 funcionarios venezolanos a quienes se les congelan los bienes y se les retira la visa de entrada a ese paÃ­s.

Es decir, amigo lector, Obama, su tren ejecutivo, el Departamento del Tesoro, las agencias de seguridad del paÃ­s del norte conocen algo o mucho mÃ¡s, de lo que nosotros manejamos, para lanzar tremendo decreto. Algunas informaciones al respecto comienzan a filtrarse como el lamentable y vergonzoso hecho queÂ Venezuela â€ presuntamenteâ€ se ha convertido en un narco Estado, en un inmenso cartel de la mafia con rutas y transporte de droga desde y por la regiÃ³n, hasta Europa y los Estados Unidos, distorsionando el sistema financiero internacional con billones de dÃ³lares obtenidos ilegalmente que apoyan a grupos terroristas en el mundo entero.
Ayer martes,Â El Departamento del Tesoro de EE UU acusÃ³ a un banco del principado de Andorra (BPA), de estar involucrado en el â€œlavado de dinero internacionalâ€ e implicado a organizaciones criminales rusas y operaciones de creaciÃ³n de empresas pantalla para canalizar fondos de la petrolera estatal venezolana. En criollo, para blanquear dinero sucio.Â Jennifer Shasky Calvery, directora de la Red de Lucha contra las CrÃ­menes Financieros (FinCen) ofreciÃ³ la informaciÃ³n que ya le ha dado la vuelta al mundo.
Para nuestro mejor conocimiento de quien es el mensajero de esta dramÃ¡tica noticia donde aparece seÃ±alada PDVSA como una instituciÃ³n criminal, el Â Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)Â es una agencia del Departamento del Tesoro estadounidense creada en 1990, que almacena y analiza informaciÃ³n sobre transacciones financieras con el fin de luchar contra delitos como el fraude hipotecario, lavado de dinero y financiaciÃ³n del terrorismo.
El diario La Vanguardia de EspaÃ±a, ha informado que â€œseÂ calcula que el banco andorrano habrÃ­a blanqueado 2 mil millones de dÃ³lares procedentes de la empresa petrolera venezolana. Algunas fuentes apuntan que ha sido este Ãºltimo caso el que ha actuado como detonante para la denuncia del Tesoroâ€.
No salgo de mi asombro al ver que ante tamaÃ±as denuncias, Â Henri FalcÃ³n, gobernador de Lara, diga: â€œlos paÃ­ses que estamos enmarcados en el principio de la autodeterminaciÃ³n de los pueblos no debemos aceptar injerencia de ningÃºn paÃ­s del mundoâ€.
Los Derechos Humanos, seÃ±or FalcÃ³n, son UNIVERSALES y por ende inherentes a todos los seres humanos nacidos donde hayan nacido. Los Derechos Humanos son un asunto multilateral, Â o como dirÃ­a el finado, multipolar.Â  La autodeterminaciÃ³n de los pueblos a que Ud hace referencia seÃ±or FalcÃ³n significa acaso que un empoderado pueda violar mis derechos o de quienes disienten de las ejecutorias del rÃ©gimen y nadie, en ningÃºn lugar del mundo, Â¿pueda alzar su voz y criticarlo?
Los Derechos Humanos no tienen frontera. Â¿Hasta cuÃ¡ndo siguen ustedes con el falso dilema: Â¿Patria o los Derechos Humanos? No hay Patria si no hay respeto por los Derechos Humosâ€¦ Una NaciÃ³n sin Derechos Humanos no es Patria, es una cÃ¡rcel y tan presos estamos los ciudadanos que este rÃ©gimen, que durante aÃ±os usted apoyÃ³, no permite la entrada al paÃ­s de una delegaciÃ³n de la Corte Interamericana de los Derechos Humanos para observar in situ la realidad venezolana Â¿entonces?
Roberto Henriquez, presidente de Copei, le parece que las medidas anunciadas por Obama contra siete funcionarios militares, no contra Venezuela, son exageradas. Â¿Exagerado confiscar bienes en territorio norteamericano y retirar visas Â a â€œpresuntosâ€ violadores de Derechos Humanos?
En este paÃ­s el rÃ©gimen del cual forman parte esos 7 sancionados, ha confiscado el derecho a la vida, la libertad de expresiÃ³n, de movilizaciÃ³n, de justicia, de salud, al trabajo de los venezolanosâ€¦eso seÃ±or Henriquez, es un acto abusivo y violador de los Derechos Humanos de quienes hacemos vida en esta tierra y no exagero al afirmarlo.
Que bueno que alguien, quien por cierto ha sido premio Nobel de la Paz, alce su voz y la de su gobierno y comience a decir la verdad sin tapujos de lo que sucede en Venezuela. Sin duda que escucharemos otras voces.Â Esta historiaâ€¦apenas comienza
@NituPerez

DEJA UN COMENTARIO