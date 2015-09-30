Nitu PÃ©rez Osuna: El infierno estÃ¡ en la Escalera

â€œLa tortura se inicia con pequeÃ±os ensayos: Muchas veces los esbirros de la dictadura â€œolvidabanâ€ suministrar alimentos a los secuestrados polÃticos.Â Los dejaban de pie o sentados dÃas, semanas enteras. Se negaba el detenido a los familiares. Golpear, abofetear, fueron prÃ¡cticas que se transformaron en una sistemÃ¡tica manera de interrogar para quebrar, desmoralizar y convertir a un hombre en guiÃ±apoâ€¦ Electricidad, sed, hambre, manguera, garrote, colgar a los detenidos por los pies, los brazos, quemarlos en sus partes mÃ¡s sensibles. Todo. AdemÃ¡s habÃa que crear los sitios del terror en la mente de los torturados: El Junquito, Ojo de Agua, los sÃ³tanos de la Seguridad Nacionalâ€¦ La tortura es una muerte lenta que no termina nunca en las huellas que deja en el torturadoâ€
Este pÃ¡rrafo lo he tomado del libro titulado â€œPedro Estrada y sus crÃmenesâ€.Â El autor: JosÃ© AgustÃn CatalÃ¡, conocido como â€œla memoria editorial de la dictadura, su acusador implacable, irreductible y sistemÃ¡ticoâ€.Â Tuve la fortuna de conocerlo, fue colaborador, amigo y un hermano para mi padre quien alguna vez escribiÃ³ de Ã©l: â€œpagÃ³ con dolores de su carne la lealtad a los principiosâ€.
Su ejemplo â€“el de JosÃ© AgustÃn- me lleva a escribir hoy lo que nadie habla, sobre lo que poco se escribe.
En esta Venezuela gobernada por quienes se califican como revolucionarios, existen lugares de torturas, Â un Ojo de Agua con otro nombre: la Escalera.Â Esta ubicada en el Helicoide, Caracas, sede mas antigua de el Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (SEBIN),Â la Escalera es un lugar de castigo severo para aquellos que se enfrentan a las nefastas ejecutorias del rÃ©gimen.
Ya pasar las horas, dÃas, noches, semanas y aÃ±os en los sÃ³tanos del SEBIN es insoportable. Hacinados, Â sin ver el sol ni tampoco laÂ luz elÃ©ctrica, malolientes, con visitas restringidas y sometidos al capricho de un celador. Pero, la Escalera, es infinitamente peor.Â En ese estrechÃsimo lugar solo hay eso, una escalera en total oscuridad.Â A quienes allÃ encierran, suben y bajan una y otra y otra vez los escalones. Los cuentan, se caen, se levantan, tratan en la tiniebla de familiarizarse con el lugar.Â En ella duermen o intentan hacerlo,Â se encogen al tamaÃ±o de un peldaÃ±o, acurrucÃ¡ndose en un escalÃ³n.Â Â¿Comen? No sabemos.
AllÃ no hay baÃ±o. Los presos aguantan hasta que sus esfÃnteres deciden abrirse botando la orina, mezclÃ¡ndose con las aguas negras que, como hilo de cascada, moja y empapa todo el lugar.Â Aguas hediondas e infectantes que solo pueden consumir los roedores que acompaÃ±an a los torturados en su soledad.
Este suplicio viene acompaÃ±ado en ocasiones de otro peor.Â Â¡Siempre puede ser peor! Â Como el guindarlos con las esposas colocadas en su muÃ±ecas de los tubos que arman la escalera y dejarlos allÃâ€¦ balanceando el dolor.
Â¿Por quÃ© alguien es recluido en la Escalera y otros sitios de martirio como el queÂ nos narrara en su escalofriante crÃ³nica â€œLa Tumbaâ€, el escritor y amigo Leonardo PadrÃ³n? Simple, amigo lector, por los seÃ±alamientos de un â€œpatriota cooperanteâ€, tÃ©rmino acuÃ±ado por el rÃ©gimen para un sapo, nefasto personaje que acusa a un ciudadano sin prueba alguna de â€œdelitoâ€, solo para complacer a un revolucionario a quien le molesta el decir o pensar de un opositor.Â Â¿QuÃ© pensarÃan nuestros libertadores yÂ prÃ³ceres de la independencia Â del calificativo de â€œpatriotaâ€ a un traidor y desleal?
El Ministerio PÃºblico, se supone es el garante del cumplimiento de la ConstituciÃ³n y las leyes de la RepÃºblica, por ende, estÃ¡ obligado hacer respetar los derechos humanos de los ciudadanos, de todos, honrados y/o delincuentes.Â Para ello cuenta con fiscales especializados en la materia, quienes tienen el deber de visitar y examinar las condicionesÂ del lugar de reclusiÃ³n. Â¿Conocen estos garantes del derecho la infernal Escalera?Â Si la ignoran, tÃ³mese esta columna como noticia criminis. Investiguen y sancionen a los culpables de estas violaciones a los derechos humanos, porque de no hacerlo, se convierten en cÃ³mplices.
SeÃ±or Defensor del Pueblo: La tortura pareciera que se ha institucionalizado de nuevo en Venezuela. Siempre escuchamos o leÃmos que esas aberrantes prÃ¡cticas se habÃan aniquilado con la salida de Marcos PÃ©rez JimÃ©nezÂ y su Seguridad Nacional en 1958. Usted, mas que nadie, sabe que las violaciones a los derechos humanos, no prescribenâ€¦ nunca, jamÃ¡s.
@NituPerez
