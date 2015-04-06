NicolÃ¡s Maduro: Van mÃ¡s de 8 millones de firmas contra el decreto...

NicolÃ¡s Maduro: Van mÃ¡s de 8 millones de firmas contra el decreto de Obama

Por biendateao -
1938
549
COMPARTIR

El presidente de la RepÃºblica, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, informÃ³ este domingo que la recolecciÃ³n de firmas en contra del decreto del Gobierno de Estados Unidos, ya sobrepasa los ocho millones.

El mandatario nacional refiriÃ³, a travÃ©s de su cuenta en Twitter, que Jorge RodrÃ­guez le comunicÃ³ la nueva cifra este sÃ¡bado 4 de abril.

â€œMe informa Jorge (RodrÃ­guez) que ayer sÃ¡bado superamos la cifra de ocho millones de firmas. Gracias a toda la patria, vamos rumbo a la victoria de la pazâ€, seÃ±alÃ³.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, suscribiÃ³ en marzo un acuerdo en el cual declara a Venezuela como â€œamenaza extraordinaria e inusual a la seguridad nacional y polÃ­tica exterior estadounidensesâ€ y aprobÃ³ sanciones a siete funcionarios nacionales por considerar que estÃ¡n inmiscuidos en prÃ¡cticas que atentan contra los Derechos Humanos.

ULTIMAS NOTICIAS

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

549 COMENTARIOS

  29. Thanks for another great article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such an ideal method of writing? I have a presentation subsequent week, and I am at the search for such info.

  47. Im no expert, but I suppose you just crafted an excellent point. You clearly comprehend what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so truthful.

  86. I think other web site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  102. I thought it was going to be some boring old publish, but it really compensated for my time. I will post a link to this page on my blog. I am positive my visitors will find that very useful

  140. Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

  181. weblink I want to start to put all my photos up on my camera, and start a blog or something. Where is a good place to do this like a website or something, do i have to copyright them thanks :).

  182. I simply could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I actually loved the usual info a person provide to your guests? Is gonna be again frequently to inspect new posts.

  189. Spot on with this write-up, I really suppose this web site wants way more consideration. I?ll most likely be once more to learn way more, thanks for that info.

  190. It is in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

  200. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  220. If most people wrote about this subject with the eloquence that you just did, I am sure people would do much more than just read, they act. Great stuff here. Please keep it up.

  223. Hi this is somewhat of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding knowledge so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  240. Asking questions are in fact nice thing if you are not understanding something entirely, but this paragraph provides fastidious understanding even.|

  245. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my authorization. Do you know any solutions to help prevent content from being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate it.|

  246. I do agree with all of the ideas you’ve offered on your post. They’re really convincing and can certainly work. Still, the posts are too short for starters. Could you please extend them a bit from subsequent time? Thank you for the post.|

  257. Thanks for another wonderful article. Where else may anybody get that type of information in such a perfect method of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the search for such information.|

  290. Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

  305. I have been exploring for a little for any high quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this website. Studying this information So i’m happy to exhibit that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I such a lot indisputably will make certain to don?t overlook this site and give it a glance on a constant basis.|

  324. Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article seem to be running off the screen in Ie. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Kudos|

  330. Hey there would you mind stating which blog platform you’re working with? I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m having a hard time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|

  353. It is perfect time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I may just I want to suggest you few fascinating things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write subsequent articles referring to this article. I want to read more issues about it!|

  388. It is truly a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.|

  389. Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Many thanks|

  391. Hello there! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!|

  396. It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will share this website with my Facebook group. Talk soon!|

  402. Wow, superb blog format! How long have you ever been blogging for? you make blogging glance easy. The total look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!

  404. Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Extremely useful info specially the last part :) I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this particular information for a long time. Thank you and good luck.|

  417. This design is wicked! You definitely know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  423. SAp7sR you are really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is incredible. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you ave done a wonderful job on this topic!

  427. Hi there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to give it a look. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Outstanding blog and wonderful style and design.

  431. When I originally commented I appear to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get 4 emails with the same comment. Is there a means you are able to remove me from that service? Thanks a lot!|

  432. When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks!|

  443. That is a really good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very precise information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!

  445. Normally I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great article.

  446. Thanks for some other magnificent post. Where else may anybody get that type of information in such an ideal manner of writing? I’ve a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the search for such information.|

  456. This is really fascinating, You are a very professional blogger. I’ve joined your rss feed and sit up for searching for more of your great post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  457. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your site. You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested. Regards!|

  463. Just wish to say your article is as amazing. The clearness on your post is simply cool and i can assume you are a professional on this subject. Well with your permission let me to take hold of your feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks one million and please carry on the rewarding work.|

  492. I’аll right away grasp your rss feed as I can not to find your email subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognize so that I may subscribe. Thanks.

  497. Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?|

  498. You ave made some decent points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  502. I’m extremely pleased to uncover this site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you book-marked to see new things in your site.|

  519. You’re so cool! I do not suppose I’ve truly read something like this before. So wonderful to discover someone with genuine thoughts on this issue. Really.. thanks for starting this up. This web site is something that is needed on the web, someone with a bit of originality!|

  540. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you are just too excellent. I really like what you have acquired here, really like what you are stating and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I cant wait to read much more from you. This is really a terrific website.|

  542. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO