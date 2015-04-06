NicolÃ¡s Maduro: Van mÃ¡s de 8 millones de firmas contra el decreto de Obama

El presidente de la RepÃºblica, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, informÃ³ este domingo que la recolecciÃ³n de firmas en contra del decreto del Gobierno de Estados Unidos, ya sobrepasa los ocho millones.
El mandatario nacional refiriÃ³, a travÃ©s de su cuenta en Twitter, que Jorge RodrÃguez le comunicÃ³ la nueva cifra este sÃ¡bado 4 de abril.
â€œMe informa Jorge (RodrÃguez) que ayer sÃ¡bado superamos la cifra de ocho millones de firmas. Gracias a toda la patria, vamos rumbo a la victoria de la pazâ€, seÃ±alÃ³.
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Barack Obama, suscribiÃ³ en marzo un acuerdo en el cual declara a Venezuela como â€œamenaza extraordinaria e inusual a la seguridad nacional y polÃtica exterior estadounidensesâ€ y aprobÃ³ sanciones a siete funcionarios nacionales por considerar que estÃ¡n inmiscuidos en prÃ¡cticas que atentan contra los Derechos Humanos.
ULTIMAS NOTICIAS
